in this issue: June-July 2018
features
Civic Pride
There’s nothing like it in the Midwest – a training center armed with advanced technology and innovative facilities and a hands-on, interactive experience that’s more than a children’s exhibit. With a focus on law enforcement, both centers are creating a magnet for new visitors to Decatur.
Elite Training Ground
Heralded as a model for agencies nationwide, the new state-of-the-art Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will bring thousands to Decatur from across the state.
Heroes Hall
An impressive 7,000-square-foot Children’s Museum addition slated to open in July, Heroes Hall presents a unique and dynamic look at the contributions of local law enforcement officers.
Trolley Talk IX — Center of Attention
He’s never ridden the Zamboni, but Decatur Civic Center Manager Chris Brodnicki still has plenty to say about ice, local entertainment and this summer’s new line-up of concerts on the Civic Center lawn.
Pushing The Limits
Extreme competitions test physical fitness, strength and stamina — and build a strong sense of community among competitors.
columns
business
A Century of Childcare
Founded during World War I to serve the needs of mothers working to fill men’s shoes, Decatur Day Care Center celebrates its 100th anniversary of caring for our community’s youngest residents.
Transforming Hospital Food
An unlikely destination for fine dining, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s 29,000-square-foot cafeteria space features a state-of-the-art kitchen, unique menu and an innovative head chef who re-created hospital fare.
arts & entertainment
At Home With the Spurlocks
He co-owns The Brass Horn, she owns Giggles, and together, the Spurlocks share the retail reality of six-day work-weeks, along with parenthood and pride in their hometown.
Art Made Locally
Creations such as vintage lamps and shades, kinetic sculptures and tiny “shelf-sitters” are as original as the talented local artists that dream them into reality.
leisure
Profile: Kyle May
Whether he’s organizing a group ride or partnering up to plan new trails, the wheels are always turning for local retailer Kyle May.
Summer at the Lake
Batting cages, tightropes, zip lines, mini-golf — even ice cream! — make Overlook Adventure Park at Lakeshore Landing the perfect spot for date nights, family fun or group gatherings.
home & garden
Decatur In Bloom
The Beautify Decatur Coalition puts our community’s environmental and lifestyle enhancements in the spotlight this summer, with a first-ever slot in the national America in Bloom contest.
Water-Logged
The culprit: An out-of-sight dishwasher leak. The result: A domino-effect remodel that spanned flooring, appliances and countertops. A local homeowner’s nightmare — with a happy ending!
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online