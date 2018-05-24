Civic Pride



business

A Century of Childcare

Founded during World War I to serve the needs of mothers working to fill men’s shoes, Decatur Day Care Center celebrates its 100th anniversary of caring for our community’s youngest residents.

Transforming Hospital Food

An unlikely destination for fine dining, Decatur Memorial Hospital’s 29,000-square-foot cafeteria space features a state-of-the-art kitchen, unique menu and an innovative head chef who re-created hospital fare.