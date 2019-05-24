in this issue: June / July 2019
features
Go Outside and Play
Decatur residents know how to have a good time, especially with a little help from our friends. Thanks to Howard G. Buffett’s generosity, the new concert venue in Nelson Park and expanded zoo train route along the shores of Lake Decatur give us great excuses to head outdoors this summer. Enjoy!
A Tour of The Devon
With over 4,000 seats, unobstructed panoramic views of Lake Decatur and a lineup of crowd-pleasing performances, The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater deserves its own standing ovation, but we’ll save it for the shows.
Full Steam Ahead
In its 35th year, Scovill Zoo’s Z.O. & O. Express is more than doubling its route. The expanded train track that will connect the zoo and the Children’s Museum of Illinois offers lots of new sights along the way.
Lakeside Retreats
A weekend getaway doesn’t have to include hours of traveling. Lake Shelbyville provides a varied vacation landscape with plenty of ways to relax and unwind, and is only a 30-minute drive from Decatur.
Behind the Boat
For decades, Decatur has produced a wave of competitive water skiers who have achieved world class success. Meet local Ski Klub and PITS members whose passion keeps them involved in the sport.
columns
business
Something Old, Something New
Old properties in the downtown area that once looked demolition-worthy are now having new life breathed into them. It’s not always out with the old and in with the new. Sometimes it’s in with the old.
Altered State of Retail
In an era of online retail, we find out how local businesses have altered their approach to maximize the customer experience by keeping it personal.
arts & entertainment
Tying the Knot
The most intriguing offering at Coney McKane’s isn’t the special of the day or even pies. In fact, it isn’t listed on the menu at all. Show up for Flo’s cooking; stay for Bunny to officiate your wedding.
Profile: Martin Atkins
A Grammy award-winning musician and marketing guru who marches to the beat of his own drum, Martin Atkins opens doors to student success at Millikin University and beyond.
travel & leisure
Trolley Talk XV — Planes, Trains and Not a Trolley in Sight
Trolley Talk goes international when Contributor Zach Shields and family travel to the United Kingdom. While trolleys prove nonexistent, talking and touring are aplenty.
Go the Distance
Decatur running programs are designed to help runners — and especially non-runners — take steps toward improving much more than speed, distance and ability. It’s a support network, too.
home
At Home with the Colees
Through their love of faith and family, Dale and Rita Colee have used personal tragedy to strengthen each other and give back to the community.
Just Desserts
Contributor French MacLean eats his way through desserts at four-locally owned restaurants offering insights and recommendations for those with a sweet — and even a not-too-sweet — tooth.
departments
