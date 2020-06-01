in this issue: June / July 2020
features
Together, six feet apart
As we navigate our way through the effects of COVID-19 one thing is certain – the only constant is change. This issue documents the incredible moments that are making history in Decatur. Take care and be well.
cover illustration by Shani Goss
Portrait of a Pandemic
Images capture the essence of our community coping with a global catastrophe. No further description necessary.
More Than A Home
The James Millikin Homestead has served the community in many ways during its 144-year history, including a stint as a temporary hospital during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.
Contingency Plans
Find out how local merchants adapt and adjust business operations to keep their doors open and their customers coming back.
School Daze
Virtual and real-time camps seamlessly bridge the gap from summer to school providing equal parts entertainment and education for kids of all ages.
columns
arts & entertainment
BioBlitz on the Sangamon
A combination nature walk, scavenger hunt and smart phone photo shoot are the tools used for biological surveys completed by citizens at predetermined local sites – a great reason to go outside for science.
Pageant of the Waters
Opening ceremonies for Lake Decatur spanned four days in July 1923, culminating in a performance starring hundreds of residents that celebrated a city on the rise.
travel & leisure
Day Trippin’
Looking for a road trip close to home? Head east to Monticello, with its small-town charm and historic square.
Keep Moving
You still have the ability to stay fit when the gym is closed. Contributor Sally Betscher suggests simple exercise routines that can keep you physically active and mentally healthy.
home & garden
Cooped Up
Even with social distancing in place, contributor Zach Shields finds a supposedly fun pursuit for city and country dwellers alike: raising chickens.
Pest Free
Eliminating unwanted pests from your yard doesn’t require big bucks or harsh chemicals. Learn some lawncare tips that will shift your approach and reshape your landscape this summer.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who create the words and images in each issue.
Dining Out
Browse local restaurants by category, including important contact information for curbside pickup or delivery.
Reflections
Pandemic Poetry.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online