in this issue: October-November 2018
features
Cornucopia
Nowhere else in world is the “horn of plenty” more prevalent than during the fall months in Central Illinois. Warm days and cool nights bring out vibrant autumn colors (cozy sweaters, too!) And, the bounty of the harvest is celebrated at local fairs & festivals and by giving thanks for our blessings. Enjoy!
Pilgrim Ancestors
Thanks to their own detailed research plus resources provided by a national genealogy group, several Decatur residents can trace their roots to one of the 105 passengers aboard the Mayflower.
His & Hers Fashion Forecast
The seasonal prediction from downtown retailers calls for chunky sweaters, lively patterns and unexpected embellishments for women, and fewer ties with more “soft jackets” and sneakers for men.
Autumn Adventures
Weekend getaways can take you in many directions, from local festivals and fall foliage drives to hikes through woods and waterfalls. Contributor Kathy Schanefelt shares some favorite destinations.
Get Your Gourd On
Members of the delightfully diverse cucurbits family, gourds can be stacked, carved, decorated or eaten. Contributor Patricia Lathrom introduces the options and shares ideas from local artists.
columns
business
Hub of Opportunity
In a state seemingly intent on erecting obstacles to business growth, cities like Decatur must do their best to encourage it, and to train their workforces for the jobs it will bring.
Good Work
For many of us, employment is a necessity; we work to pay the bills. But for others, a job means more than money. It’s a chance to put unique skills and personalities to work where it’s needed the most.
arts & entertainment
Profile: Paul Marien
With a nature that matches the aura of the 3,490 acres he oversees, Macon County Conservation District Executive Director Paul Marien prioritizes prairie restoration, woodland management and lessons from the great outdoors.
A Day at the Apollo
Owners and Decatur natives Tony Cook and Terrell Hess have made it their mission to feature unique, affordable deli-type sandwiches at the new Apollo Café in downtown Decatur.
travel & leisure
Trolley Talk XI — Stuck In Idle
Undeterred by an unexpected itinerary change, our fearless trio heads out in search of a missing trolley and still gets plenty of mileage out of a meandering chat.
Let’s Play Pickleball!
Thanks to simple rules and skill levels appropriate for everyone from beginner to expert, the user-friendly paddle sport is gaining popularity throughout Decatur.
home & garden
At Home with the Frigys
A “familiar feel” and an active arts scene first drew Alan and Beth Frigy to Decatur more than three decades ago, and they’ve enjoyed every minute.
Room by Room: Survival Mode
Keeping their kitchen functional throughout a mostly do-it-yourself three-month remodel was a strategic mission for Decatur residents Cole and Sara Namken.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online