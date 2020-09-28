in this issue: October / November 2020
features
A Sense of Place
Ask anyone from Decatur their opinion of our city and you’ll probably get an enthusiastic reply. Everyone has enjoyable experiences or favorite spots that evoke good memories and make us feel special. With the stories in this issue we discovered that while our experiences may be different, developing strong connections and an authentic sense of belonging is what we value most.
T.G. Bolen, Esquire
Local attorney, author and historian T.G. Bolen’s photographic memory, intellectual curiosity and gift for storytelling offer a rich, compelling oral history of “our town.”
Bunker Town
Residents in this friendly farming community just west of Decatur claim a unique connection to the World War II effort, and a shared pride in their growing businesses.
Community Care
“Taking risks to catalyze change and transform lives.” That’s the vision behind the Crossing Healthcare campus in Decatur, an entirely new combination of education and health care based on intervention and treatment.
Small Town Rebuilds
The popular HGTV show “Home Town” has a counterpart on Decatur’s West End in the form of Elissa and Kristen McGlaughlin-Ragusa — aka., Two Girls and a Toolbelt – a group determined to restore their neighborhood one home at a time.
columns
arts & entertainment
This Old House
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Trobaugh-Good House at Rock Springs Conservation Area transports visitors to rural life on Illinois’ Grand Prairie, circa 1850.
Pumpkin!
It’s not just for pies anymore. Local chefs show the culinary power of this popular gourd through fresh, creative recipes for breads, soups, cakes and even cannoli.
sports & leisure
Mastering Archery
A sport that combines skill, patience and proper technique, archery spans all ages. And starting the right way with good coaching and lots of practice can turn aims-and-shoots into bullseyes.
On the Fitness Trail
Outdoor park pavilions outfitted with exercise stations and workout equipment give trail lovers in Decatur a chance to mix walking, jogging and bike rides with training drills.
home
Modern Jugglers
There’s not a magic bullet for working and homeschooling at the same time. But there are some great strategies for operating remotely, and local parents are happy to share their tips.
“That Hog of Mine…”
Praised for his innovative solution to a difficult problem facing hog farmers, H. W. Hill invented the Hog Ring in 1872 – manufactured in Decatur and sold across the country.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who create the words and images in each issue.
Letters
Decatur Magazine readers weigh in with their thoughts and ideas about the stories we publish.
Stuff To Do
Check the calendar for events that will take you outdoors, entertain the entire family and help raise funding for local charities.
Dining Out
Browse your favorite local restaurants by category for important contact information about seating options, curbside pick-up or delivery.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online