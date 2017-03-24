in this issue: April-May 2017
features
Building Blocks
What would it take to re-build and rejuvenate Decatur’s blighted neighborhoods? The City of Decatur’s revitalization plan, slated to roll out later this spring, proposes incentives for developers and residents.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Happy Endings
No matter how the story starts, adopting a “best friend” from a breed-specific rescue league or local shelter warms the hearts of many Decatur dog lovers. Website supplement, click here >
Bus Station Serenade
In our “second act,” two Millikin University seniors hop aboard and chat about discovering the university, making Decatur home and the unexpected magic of their experiences here.
HOG Heaven
Cruising on their Harleys, a local “community” of motorcycle enthusiasts embrace the friendship, freedom and scenic back road charm of traveling on two wheels.
Home Field Advantage
The Big Blue softball team takes to its first-ever permanent home this season — the newly completed Workman Family Field, a striking showpiece destined to become a game changer.
columns
business
Profile: Amy Bliefnick
A serendipitous career path and commitment to service are an ideal combination for local resident Amy Bliefnick as she embarks on her latest life adventure.
Wing Man
Contributor French MacLean brings a daring attitude to his role as taste tester, while visiting Decatur’s most popular wing spots and sampling the hottest sauces they have to offer.
travel & leisure
Here & There Top Ten Rankings
How does Decatur stack up to Money Magazine’s 2016 Best Small Towns? We compare the top ten rating criteria to find out. Available online, click here >
Ty and Kelly’s Excellent Adventures
Whether it’s the Matterhorn’s summit or the depths of Death Valley, these local globetrotters search out the inside story at every destination.
sports & leisure
Shot Girl
She has dreams of the 2020 Olympics, but Warrensburg-Latham High School senior and shot put stand-out KD Young is prepping for the University of South Carolina first.
Enterprising Elders
They fall into the 87-and-older club, but their spirits are ageless. Contributor Kelly Wingard introduces four Decatur residents that are making their golden years priceless.
home & garden
Room by Room — The Bathroom
Plank flooring, custom cabinets, a tiled shower and quartz countertops transform an outdated ’80s bathroom to a smart, spacious style. Contributor Jamie Muscato describes the make-over.
Indoor Herb Gardens
Growing potted herbs is simple, practical and a fresh way to spice up your recipes. Get tips on the best indoor planting conditions and how to maximize yield all year.
departments
REFLECTIONS
