Room to Grow
The sky’s the limit when a great idea takes root. Whether it’s a new business start-up or a community-wide initiative, when the right ingredients are cultivated…magic happens.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Behind Door #4
Lifelong local friendships inspired Decatur’s newest craft brewery, opening later this fall with an expansive taproom, loft area, food truck court — and plenty of Colorado karma.
Trolley Talk — Episode IV
The Ride to Progress City
Longtime Central Illinois agriculture expert Stu Ellis hops aboard to share a little-known tale of how the trolley helped land the Farm Progress Show for Decatur.
Barn Stay
She wasn’t born in one, but after spending four days in a beautifully renovated barn in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Contributor Kelly Wingard decided she could probably live in one.
Man Canning
The homegrown and homemade movement is alive and well in Decatur, with more men learning the art of preserving seasonal flavors for use in their favorite recipes.
Special: The Season
Your guide to great entertainment is inserted in this issue on page 17 and features the entire performing arts season with dates, details, how to order tickets and a handy 12-month planning calendar.
business
Upstairs Downtown Tour Part Two: Urban Neighbors
Downtown Decatur residents delight in a unique camaraderie: They grocery shop on Sundays; swap parking spots; network with friendly waves; and can’t imagine living anywhere else.
Blue-Plate Specials
The price is right, but the flavors are priceless. Contributor French MacLean discovers that the daily home-style lunch specials offered at local restaurants rival what Mom used to make.
arts & entertainment
Profile: Laura Ledford
Once upon a time, she was just a small-town girl from Casper, Wyoming, who wanted to perform on stage. Now she’s Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Millikin University where student artists are learning to thrive professionally.
Season Preview
A sneak peek at must-see performances coming to the stage in Decatur this season, starting with Labor Day Pops in downtown’s Central Park.
Stella’s Swan Song
Known for her wide smile and boundless energy, Decatur Area Arts Council Administrative Director Stella Carnahan chats about the “stretches” that came with her 22-year career — and what’s ahead.
travel & leisure
Here & There: Boulder, Colorado
Famous for its colorful Western history and laid-back vibe, Boulder is a magnet for entrepreneurs and small business start-ups, but not for the reasons you might think. Article online >
Scenes From Scotland
Contributor Kathy Schanefelt visits an historic country where castles, abbeys and lochs define the landscape and a passion for sports — particularly “football” — characterizes the culture.
home & garden
Design on a Dime
Challenged to put creativity, vision and penny-pinching to work, a local design team collaborates to transform a living room using only “treasures” discovered at garage sales and thrift shops.
Room by Room: Renovating For Re-Sale
Readying your home for the market? Local realtors and homeowners weigh in with their best tips, whether the goal is quick turnaround or a long-term return on investment.
