Room to Grow

arts & entertainment

Profile: Laura Ledford

Once upon a time, she was just a small-town girl from Casper, Wyoming, who wanted to perform on stage. Now she’s Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Millikin University where student artists are learning to thrive professionally.

Season Preview

A sneak peek at must-see performances coming to the stage in Decatur this season, starting with Labor Day Pops in downtown’s Central Park.

Stella’s Swan Song

Known for her wide smile and boundless energy, Decatur Area Arts Council Administrative Director Stella Carnahan chats about the “stretches” that came with her 22-year career — and what’s ahead.