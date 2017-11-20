in this issue: December-January 2018
features
Making Memories
Whether it’s the perfect gift, a favorite song or a cherished family tradition, those moments of inspiration remind us the joy of the season can be found around every corner of the city. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Mega Shoppers
Longtime downtown retailers Chrissy Spurlock and Vicki McGorray share an inside look at their annual buying trips to the product markets — and their knack for stocking the gifts you want to give.
Trolley Talk — Elf on a Shelf
There’s mischief in the air when Jarrod-the-Chamber-of-Commerce-elf joins Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock and Contributor Zach Shields for a chat about Christmas past — and future.
The Sugar Plum Ball
Decatur’s newest charity event debuts in December, promising the enchantment of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” an elegant dinner, dancing and auction (and a good excuse to wear a vintage ball gown or tux.) Article Online >
Vespers Magic
The effect is dramatic as their voices surround you in song and the audience becomes part of the performance – a moving concert experience that has been a cherished holiday tradition in Decatur for almost sixty years.
Christmas in the Country
Over the river and through the woods…small town celebrations are cropping up across central Illinois during the holiday season. Article Online >
columns
business
Profile: Sergey Bogza
Much like the music he conducts as director of the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra, composer and pianist Sergey Bogza’s life is a rich composition of artistry, creativity and challenge.
Heart Strings
They tug at our emotions with all the good they accomplish throughout the year. With so many deserving organizations in need of funding, how do we decide where to make our charitable donations?
arts & entertainment
Cheers!
The people-pleasing spirit of local bars is legendary, whether their menu boards read “happy hour” or “daily drink specials.” Signature holiday cocktails are back, too . . .
Decatur Caters
From hotdogs to prime rib, specialties from some of your favorite local restaurants can land right at your doorstep – a popular and convenient choice for holiday gatherings.
leisure
Holiday Fun Runs
‘Tis the season to be jolly, so pull out an ugly sweater, an old race shirt or your vintage disco duds and head to one of Decatur’s annual cold weather runs or walks — events where fun rules!
Club Ice
Make the rounds this winter at the Decatur Civic Center ice rink, where open skate dates are convenient, fun and affordable. Ring in the New Year at the rink, too.
home & garden
Light Show
Do you have an inner Clark Griswold yearning for spectacular house decorations, but aren’t sure how to pull it off? Get help from the experts to bring your home from ho-hum to wow!
Room by Room: The Basement Reno
Decatur residents Bob and Susie Doddek swapped signs of the ’70s for a comfortable and contemporary lower-level remodel perfect for entertaining.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT*
HERE & THERE*
WHAT’S TRENDING
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
HOLIDAY EVENTS *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online