in this issue: February-March 2017
features
Retail Matters
Before re-locating to Tinley Park, Illinois, former economic development officer Patrick Hoban reflected on Decatur’s progress, as well as the urgent challenge to fill gaps left by retailers exiting for “greener pastures.”
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Barber’s Chair
Haircuts and hot lather straight razor shaves are making a comeback in Decatur, as more men rediscover the nostalgia and pampering of a bygone era of barbering.
Trolley Talk – Episode 1
You never know who you’ll meet on the downtown trolley, and this time it’s lifelong Decatur resident and amateur historian Dan Hardy, who shares yesteryear tales with Contributor Zach Shields.
Parading Through Town
Fans line downtown Decatur routes for a parade season that starts with St. Patrick’s Day and marches through the year, with spectacles spanning patriotic to “razzle dazzle.”
New World Cuisine
Restaurants owned and managed by immigrants bring a welcome international flavor to our local dining scene. Contributor French MacLean uncovers new dishes and the personalities behind them.
columns
business
Here & There: Lincoln, NE
In this issue, we travel to the capitol of Nebraska to find out how Decatur’s housing market stacks up to the home of the Cornhuskers. Available Online >
Profile: Candi Clevenger, CEO Heritage Behavioral Health Center
Her soft, subtle drawl suggests roots outside the Midwest. But since “transplanting” here nearly three decades ago, West Virginia native Candi Clevenger has embraced Decatur as home —
and more.
travel & leisure
It’s A Guy Thing
Whether adventures lead to fishing trips in the Canadian wilderness or mountain ski slopes, nothing beats father-son bonding. Local dads talk about annual traveling traditions that span generations.
Tree Tapping
Rock Springs’ sugar maples will soon show their stuff, yielding the sap that turns into syrup. Classes held in March demonstrate the centuries-old tapping process.
health & wellness
Tabata Training
No time to exercise? Consider this: Short sessions of high intensity interval training with calorie burns that last for hours — catching on at a fitness center near you.
Seeking Serenity
The range of local yoga specialties and studios reflects the popularity of this ancient practice, one that soothes body and soul for students of all ages.
home
Room by Room – The Kitchen
After a fire ravaged their home, Jim and Phyllis Jachino embarked on an extensive re-build — opening rooms, creating more space, and designing their dream kitchen.
Country Life
There’s no place like home in the country for these folks, who appreciate the peace, privacy and freedom of living outside urban boundaries.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT
HERE & THERE*
WHAT’S TRENDING
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK*
DINING OUT*
REFLECTIONS
*Available Online