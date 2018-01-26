Home Sweet Home

business

Profile: Judy Locke

Young at heart with an infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm, Judy Locke has championed for Decatur since 1968 — enhancing our community’s resources through her passion for recreation and education.

Trolley Talk VII — Dress For Success

Brass Horn owner George Streckfuss steps aboard in style to chat about men’s fashion trends, downtown’s evolution, the introduction of Brass Horn Too and his store’s successful business formula.