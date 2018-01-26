in this issue: February-March 2018
features
Home Sweet Home
Inspired by the original cross stitch created by artist Shani Goss, we talked with residents to find out what makes Decatur such a sweet place to live. Whether it’s perks for pampered pets, preserving an historic building or easy access to home improvement professionals, the desire to create our own personal haven is the common thread that brings us together.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Doggie Daycare
The welcome mat is always out at local doggie daycare facilities, which offer plenty of perks for man’s best friend — even luxury suites with televisions and wall art.
Labor Of Love
Passionate about preserving historic homes, retired Decatur resident Wyllene Griffy is slowly but surely restoring her 90-year-old Swedish-style brick house to its former glory.
Under One Roof
Bigger and better than ever, the Home, Lawn and Garden Show brings dozens of building, remodeling and landscaping pros to the Decatur Civic Center on March 10-11.
At Home With The Weatherfords
Partners in life and business, this local couple embraces their love of Decatur by creating new opportunities and investing in the community they call home.
Here & There Rockford IL
We travel north to “The Forest City” to find out how Decatur’s housing market stacks up with the third largest city in Illinois.
columns
business
Profile: Judy Locke
Young at heart with an infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm, Judy Locke has championed for Decatur since 1968 — enhancing our community’s resources through her passion for recreation and education.
Trolley Talk VII — Dress For Success
Brass Horn owner George Streckfuss steps aboard in style to chat about men’s fashion trends, downtown’s evolution, the introduction of Brass Horn Too and his store’s successful business formula.
arts & entertainment
Marble Man
Meet longtime local collector Chuck Garrett, a gentleman who still hasn’t lost any of his 50,000-plus marbles — or his enthusiasm for hosting Decatur’s bi-annual Pride of the Prairie Marble Show.
ArtFarm Uncovers “The Bull”
Renovation at 252 North Park Street, home of Decatur’s new Art Farm, revealed a long-concealed piece of American history: A “Genuine Durham Smoking Tobacco” mural, circa 1880’s.
leisure
Sunday At Donnie’s
The perfect eye-opener — Sunday brunch at Donnie’s Homespun Pizza, accompanied by spirits and sounds of local and area jazz, blues and folk bands from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Red Barn Kitchen
A recent arrival at the Decatur Airport, this creative farm-to-table restaurant is the brainchild of seasoned chef Dagan Stocks and features entrees made with locally produced ingredients.
travel
Quest For Perfection
Although “actively” retired, former Macon County Sheriff Jerry Dawson still tracks leads to Ireland and throughout the Midwest in search of the perfect pint of beer.
Winter Hot Spots
Local residents who have long escaped the worst of Decatur winters offer “insiders’ guides” to their favorite warm weather destinations.
departments
