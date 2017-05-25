in this issue: June-July 2017
features
Hello Summer!
Laying by the pool and a cold drink within reach, dinner sizzling on the grill and fresh vegetables from the farm, concerts in the park and soft evening breezes. It’s summer in Decatur and life is good…
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Passport To Decatur
A scavenger hunt is a great way to discover our city’s many attractions this summer. Collect all the stamps and you could win great prizes, compliments of the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Live Music Mecca
From the shores of Lake Decatur to Central Park to Millikinville, an unprecedented 50 outdoor concerts bring music to every neighborhood in town from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Online Supplement – Let us know which bands you would like to see perform in our area >
Make A Splash
Water slides, lap lanes, sand volleyball, diving boards and lessons for all ages — Decatur’s swimming pools are ready for you to dive in to summertime fun!
Grown To Order
Join the fresh food movement by purchasing a share of the harvest from local farms. You’ll receive a portion of the crops harvested each week, conveniently delivered to pick-up points in Decatur.
columns
business
Profile: Dr. Stephen Goetter
After working his way through medical school and a career spanning thirty years, he’s found a way to practice medicine that is just what the doctor ordered.
Upstairs Downtown Tour
Part One of our series focuses on renovated downtown buildings and the perseverance required to transform historic structures into upper level living spaces that meet the high demand.
arts & entertainment
Coffee Breaks
Gathered over steaming cups of joe, these longtime morning regulars have something to say about any topic tossed on the table. Contributor French MacLean joins their colorful conversations.
36 Trolley Talk – Episode III
Amusement Ride
The downtown trolley is packed on Saturdays, filled with enthusiastic passengers who think this ride is one of Decatur’s best attractions.
travel & leisure
Tasty Destinations
Long summer evenings pair well with short drives, and a trio of home-style eateries — all within 30 miles of Decatur — serve made-from-scratch specialties seasoned with hospitality.
Love On the Range
Golf’s a passion for Contributor Kathy Schanefelt, who takes her “Jekyll-and-Hyde” game up a notch this season with some helpful tips from local pros and club champs.
home & garden
Room by Room — The Deck
Contributor Jamie Muscato shares the tale of two new decks — one creates a smooth and welcome entryway, while the other stretches entertainment space into the great outdoors.
Grillers Market
Demand is high and the patio chef’s options have peaked. Gas or charcoal; grill or smoker — it all depends on what you want to cook, and how.
departments
