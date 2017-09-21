A Place in Time

arts & entertainment

Heyduck Stoneware – Inspired By Nature

Spry, talented and young at heart, 89-year-old ceramic artist Bill Heyduck has been an Arts in Central Park crowd pleaser for more than forty years.

Great Russian Nutcracker

The Moscow Ballet returns to Kirkland Fine Arts Center, sharing the spotlight with a local children’s choir and dancers, and accompanied by the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra for the first time.

Fired Up

Sanctioned by the prestigious Kansas City Barbeque Society, Decatur’s first-ever Smokin’ BBQ Festival, October 6-7, promises fun, flavor and friendly competition.