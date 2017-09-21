in this issue: October-November 2017
A Place in Time
Decatur’s history is full of noteworthy moments that we explore in this issue. Stories about how Cheap Charley’s influence affected our landmark Transfer House or the legacy of fly swatter inventor Robert R. Montgomery – two men who made their mark on our community in lasting ways.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Profile: Ed Bachrach
His great-grandfather launched “Cheap Charley” in 1877 — the predecessor to Bachrach’s Clothing — and today, this philanthropist and public policy practitioner’s life still links to Decatur and his family’s local legacy.
The House Montgomery Built
Constructed by fly swatter inventor Robert R. Montgomery in 1918, the historic gem that is No. 1 Montgomery Place celebrates its 100th birthday next year and anticipates a new chapter.
Trolley Talk — Episode V
Ghost Rider
Commodore Stephen Decatur steps from the pages of history to join Contributor Zach Shields for a spin through the city that bears his name.
Autumn in Arthur
Slow down for a day in Amish country, where horse-drawn buggies set the pace, craftsmanship is authentic and a self-guided tour of local farms is a must.
Heyduck Stoneware – Inspired By Nature
Spry, talented and young at heart, 89-year-old ceramic artist Bill Heyduck has been an Arts in Central Park crowd pleaser for more than forty years.
Great Russian Nutcracker
The Moscow Ballet returns to Kirkland Fine Arts Center, sharing the spotlight with a local children’s choir and dancers, and accompanied by the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra for the first time.
Fired Up
Sanctioned by the prestigious Kansas City Barbeque Society, Decatur’s first-ever Smokin’ BBQ Festival, October 6-7, promises fun, flavor and friendly competition.
Here & There Top Ten
How does Decatur stack up to Livability’s 2017 Top Ten Best Places to Live? We compare quality of life data points to find out. Read more…
Snow Mountain Ranch
Contributing Editor Jan Mathew — plus fourteen — spend a week at YMCA of the Rockies and discover a place rich in history, tradition and
natural beauty.
Vintage Glamping
Members of the Midwest Glampers group are a special breed of female campers who combine their love of the great outdoors with the desire to create a peaceful retreat – in style.
Gal Pals on a Mission
For this local group of fitness friends, the best parts of swimming, biking and running together are motivation, support and encouragement to go that extra mile.
At Home with the Becks
During a rare moment of down time, we catch up with Matt and Natalie Beck who reflect on their life in Decatur, the importance of giving back…and having fun in the process.
Transformed Porte-cochere
Updated space blends seamlessly with the character and original features of this stately, century-old farmhouse — one distinguished as a “kit house” from a 1900’s catalog company.
