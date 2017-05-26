Live Music Mecca

An unprecedented number of outdoor concerts are scheduled in Decatur this summer – over 50 are on the event calendar. Local and regional bands will take the stage to play country, southern rock, funk, bluegrass and more, bringing live music to every corner of our city.

Did your favorite band make the list? Decatur Magazine wants your feedback to assist in the planning of future concerts.

WHAT BANDS DO YOU WANT TO SEE PLAY IN DECATUR?

Email your suggestions to publisher@decaturmagazine.com. We’ll compile a master list from your replies for future consideration. Thanks for your help!

A supplement to the story that appeared in the June/July 2017 issue of Decatur Magazine.