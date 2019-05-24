Only in Decatur: Cheese Toastie v. Grilled Cheese

What started as a fond remembrance of a simple sandwich from childhood has turned into a global controversy on social media. Decaturites are not the only people who refer to the sandwich as a cheese toastie. The Brits agree with us.

“The British like things on toast, right? Toasties, or toasted sandwiches, are merely an extension of that love, and they are big in this country—particularly when filled with cheese, making it a cheese toastie: a hot, gooey cheese sandwich. It’s as basic as basic gets.” – UK Eat Your World

Show your love of the cheese toastie with a souvenir pin designed by the creative folks at Goss Advertising. Available in limited quantities at The Art Farm at 252 N. Park St. across from Central Park.