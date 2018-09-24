Only in Decatur: Haunted Decatur

Celebrating their 25th year of tours in 2018, the Haunted Decatur Tour was created by author Troy Taylor and Avon Theater owner Skip Huston in 1993 and is downstate Illinois’ original ghost tour. It is one of the longest-running in the state and takes a look at the darker side of the city – revealing ghost stories, hauntings and spirits that you won’t find in the history books. According to the Haunted Decatur books by Troy Taylor, the city of Decatur gained a reputation in its early days as a place where ghost stories were common – from tales told by the settlers to haunted houses and hotels. The tours include visits to the city’s most “haunted places” including Greenwood Cemetery, as well as tales of ghosts, crime, mystery, and mayhem. The tours, which run through October, include visits to the city’s most haunted spots, as well as tales of ghosts, crime, mystery and mayhem.

For more information, visit https://www.haunteddecatur.com/