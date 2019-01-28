Only in Decatur: Playmates of the Clouds

It doesn’t matter where you lived, if you were a kid growing up during the 60’s and 70’s in America, you flew, or knew someone who flew, Hi-Flier kites.

Founded in Decatur in 1923 by Harvey A. Sellers with a simple bow kite, the Hi-Flier Manufacturing Company grew to be the top paper kite maker in the country by the 1960’s. The bow kite and barn-door kite were the core of the business – the box kite and glider were added later.

Purchased by the Damon Corp in the 1970’s, Hi-Flier kites ceased production in the early 80’s. But, you’ll discover that Hi-Flier kites are popular collectibles if you search online. Most surviving kites only date back to the 60’s.