Party Pix – UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open

UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open – January 14
Recognized as the largest Barstool Open in the country, Decatur’s event is still growing and anticipates raising $100,000 for necessary programs and services. Over 2200 golfers and 51 bars participated this year, with 4-man teams testing their putting skills on elaborate holes created at each location. Creative team names and costumes made the day even more fun…
Photos by Bailey Broderick
(Click for larger images)
Four Horsemen: Dillion Lewis, Kaleb Swarts, Brad Yetter & Brad Malone
#sotallytober: Raeshel Braden, Amy Duncan, Stephen Duncan, Andrew Schaab, Jennifer Schaab, Chuck Schaab, Becca Mccartan, Morgan Schaab, Taylor Hull, Nick Blackburn
Denny Harris, George A Mueller Beer Company & Jenny Dawson
The First Timers: Ali Martin, Joey Ekiss, Melissa Hummel & Colton Rhodes
The Little Team That Could: Brooklynn Richardson, Drew Hickey, Mallory Cooper & TJ Hale
The Goon Squad: Andrew Yborra, Andy Yborra & Jennifer Yborra
The Back Nine: Joey Haskins, Paige Birge, Dixie McElroy & Alex Spellman
BK Crowns: Tom Pratt, Zac Young & Jeff Ludwick
Dirty Mike and the Boys: Jacob Yotter, Dan Cunningham, Tim Reed & Jeff Nixon
