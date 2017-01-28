Party Pix – UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open

UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open – January 14

Recognized as the largest Barstool Open in the country, Decatur’s event is still growing and anticipates raising $100,000 for necessary programs and services. Over 2200 golfers and 51 bars participated this year, with 4-man teams testing their putting skills on elaborate holes created at each location. Creative team names and costumes made the day even more fun…

Photos by Bailey Broderick

(Click for larger images)