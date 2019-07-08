The Chicago Bears will hold a “Return to Decatur” event in Decatur, IL on July 20th – 21st to celebrate the team’s origins as part of the centennial season. The “Return to Decatur” will be brought to you by Archer Daniels Midland and Tate & Lyle.

On Saturday, July 20th, the Bears will hold a Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University with 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. Students from Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, St. Teresa High School, and Decatur Lutheran High School will participate in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers, and coaches from the four schools. The Bears will also make a $3,000 donation to each football program. This event is closed to the public.

On Sunday, July 21st, the Decatur Civic Center will have an event for fans. Tickets are $5 each (plus applicable fees) and will include both the Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook panel and season preview with General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. All proceeds will benefit the Staley Museum.

Schedule (subject to change)

11:00AM – 2:30PM: Outdoor activities, including appearances by Staley Da Bear and the Chicago Bears Drumline, mobile Pro Shop, concessions, photo opportunities, and interactive activities.

3:00 – 4:00PM: Hall of Fame writer Don Pierson and Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey will join on a panel to discuss the Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook, which will be moderated by Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer.

4:30 – 5:30PM: Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will sit down for a season preview with fans in attendance.

For more information call the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 217-423-7000.