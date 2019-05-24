Savor the Moment

Unplug and enjoy your time reading the new issue of Decatur Magazine. Here are a few ideas to get you in the mood. Enjoy!

FOR THE MORNING PERSON:

Try the simple method of brewing coffee with French Press and fresh roasted beans and take a morning break to read the new issue. A French Press is one of the easiest, least expensive ways to make great coffee.

Ratio of Water & Coffee for French Press

The instructions below make 32 ounces, a common size of French press that makes about four servings. But what if you want to make more or less? Here’s a general guide to proportions by volume. Note that coffee beans are measured before grinding.

1 serving — 1 cup water (8 fluid ounces) — 2 tablespoons coffee beans

2 servings — 2 cups water (16 fluid ounces) — 1/4 cup coffee beans

4 servings — 4 cups water (32 fluid ounces) — 1/2 cup coffee beans

8 servings — 8 cups water (64 fluid ounces) — 1 cup coffee beans

INSTRUCTIONS

Measure the coffee beans. Measure out the coffee beans. (Or, if you’re making less than 32 ounces, refer to our coffee proportions chart above.) Grind the coffee beans. Grind the beans on the coarsest setting in a burr grinder. If you don’t have a burr grinder, grind in brief, sharp pulses in a blade grinder, stopping to invert the grinder and give it a sharp shake while holding the lid. Your coffee grounds should be rough and coarse, but still evenly sized, without a lot of fine grit. Pour the grounds into a French press. Heat the water to boiling, then cool for 1 minute. Heat the water in a stovetop or electric kettle to boiling, then take off the heat for about 1 full minute before making the coffee. (Or, if you’re making less than 32 ounces, refer to our coffee proportions chart above.) Water for French press coffee should be heated to 195°F. This is below boiling, which is 212°F at sea level. If you want to make extra-sure it’s the right temperature, use a thermometer to check. (Or, if you have a fancy newer kettle with custom temperature settings, choose “coffee.”) Add the water to the French press. Pour the water into French press. Stir the brew. Stir vigorously, using an up and down motion. Steep for 4 minutes. Let steep for 4 minutes to produce a robust brew. If you want to tweak your French press as you learn its nuances, you may find that different roasts of coffee do better with slightly longer or shorter steeping times. Plunge the press. When the timer goes off, immediately press the plunger all the way to the bottom. Drink the coffee immediately.

Source: thekitchn.com

FOR THE AFTERNOON SNACKER:

Relax on your deck or patio to read the latest issue of Decatur Magazine on a lazy, summer afternoon and refresh with ice-cold infused water and yummy cookies!

Fruit Infused Water Combinations

There are plenty of fresh and flavorful combinations for fruit infused water.

Pineapple coconut infused water: pineapple, coconut water, 2 TB fresh pineapple juice, 2 mint leaves

Citrus detox infused water: lemon, lime, orange, cucumber, 2 mint leaves

Strawberry lemon infused water: lemon, strawberry, 2 mint leaves

Berry infused water: strawberry, blueberry, muddled raspberry, 2 mint leaves

How to Make Infused Water

Add fruit to bottom of glass jar with lid (Mason Jars and pitchers work well.) Place the fruit in bottom of jar and pour water in. Stir fruit around.

Press on the fruit lightly with a spoon to release some of the flavors. Add mint leaves if desired.

Refrigerate, then serve! Refrigerate for at least one hour (can even do overnight). Add ice just before serving. Enjoy!

SOURCE: iheartnaptime.net

Chinese Almond Cookies Recipe

READY IN: 35 mins

YIELDS: 60 cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. butter

2 1/2 cups sifted flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

2 teaspoons almond extract

60 blanched almonds

Directions:

Cut butter into sifted dry ingredients. Add egg and extract and blend well. Shape into 1-inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten cookies and press one almond into the center of each.

Bake 12 to 15 mins at 350°F Turn out on wire screen to cool.

Source: geniuskitchen.com