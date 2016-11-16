in this issue: December-January 2017
features
Hometown Salute
Our celebrations are as unique as our city, so join us as we explore the festive ways residents herald the holidays in Decatur. Season’s Greetings!
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
Red Kettle Ringers
There are many reasons volunteers sign up for a shift during the holidays, but the local Guns ‘N Hoses competition is a particularly unique way to garner donations for the Salvation Army.
Homespun Originals
Created with heart by local artists, one-of-a-kind carvings, yarns and ceramics are among the many treasures guaranteed to delight anyone on your gift list.
The Hockeyville Effect
Nearly two years after winning a windfall in the national Hockeyville competition, the Decatur Youth Hockey Association is enjoying much-improved facilities and a surge in members — and fans.
Stuff It
Stuffing only starts with our traditional holiday turkey. Recipes for stuffed food date to ancient times, with recent variations including pork, steak, jalapenos, meat loaf and more.
Best of the Brews
Decatur’s experts check in with their top twelve craft beer picks, all delightful for their differences and all available locally. Bonus: They match brews with glassware, too!
columns
business
Raising Millions
The need is great to turn multi-million dollar visions into long-term realities, but you don’t have to be Howard Buffett to make an impact. Find out how combined efforts make a big difference in Decatur.
The Dexter Girls
Three sisters share a longtime love of crafting and recently took the retail plunge together, debuting their “upcycleables” at Progress City’s Finders Market.
arts & entertainment
Happy Noon Year
For Decatur’s youngest celebrants, 2017 starts at the crack of noon — when ping-pong balls, confetti and balloons drop from the upper level of The Children’s Museum.
Wintering at the Zoo
Scovill Zoo’s many residents stick around all winter long, and more goes on during the off-season than you might think. Contributor Jamie Muscato takes a behind-the-scenes peek.
travel & leisure
Fifty Ways
. . . to celebrate the big 5-0. Local resident Gail Fyke chose to mark her milestone birthday by planning fifty unique adventures — ideas you might like to try yourself!
Frozen
The colder, the better! When ice thickens on Lake Decatur, it’s time to sail, fish and skate. Or head to the Civic Center ice rink, where conditions are always right.
food & drink
Quick and Easy Appetizers
This season, swap out the mixed nuts and cheese and crackers and sub with a pre-meal spread that’s sure to impress. We’ve got simple, and simply delicious, recipes.
Too Much of a Good Thing
Need a palate-cleanser after repeat rounds of turkey, ham and prime rib? Contributor French MacLean suggests some tasty antidotes to holiday menu over-kill and over-indulgence.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
HOLIDAY DATEBOOK*
DINING OUT*
REFLECTIONS
*Available Online