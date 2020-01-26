Here & There – Top Ten Best Small Towns to Live in 2020

Every year the rankings are released for Best Cities to Work, Best Cities to Attract Millennials, Best Cities to Raise Families, Best College Towns…you get the idea, the lists go on and on. This year Thrillist (the epitome of list makers) came up with a new one – Best Small Towns to Move To (Before They Get Too Popular.)

Thrillist asked writers from across the country to find small American cities with maximum populations around 70,000 where they would put down roots. They asked for up-and-coming “hotspots” on the verge of greatness, like Asheville, North Carolina 20 years ago. Places where you can raise kids, wave to your neighbors from the front porch, find a nice place to wind down from work and live a comfortable life.

Most of the top ten towns are home to craft breweries, scenic outdoor activities and are located away from crowded metropolitan cities, but still close enough to commute for work.

The Top Ten Best Small Towns are: Hood River, Oregon/Bisbee, Arizona/Port Chester, New York/Greenville, South Carolina/Estes Park, Colorado/Eau Claire, Wisconsin/Portland, Maine/Missoula, Montana/San Marcos, Texas and Burlington, Iowa at number ten. We used the average figures of all ten towns in each category for comparison purposes with Decatur.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL 2020 Top Ten (average)

Population: 72,174 67,690

Median HH Income: $43,225 $49,981

Median Home Value: $80,100 $275,775

Cost of Living Index: 82.8 99.1

Crime Rate: 305.8 269.4

HERE Decatur, IL

6591 Daybrook Dr.

Price: $279,900 Square Feet: 2190

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Year Built: 2006

Garage: 3-car attached

Property Taxes (2019): $5,580 1/2 acre lot with trees & pond, open concept, hardwood, outdoor kitchen.

THERE Peoria, AZ

60 Belfort St.

Price: $275,000 Square Feet: 1545

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Year Built: 1959

Garage: 1-car detached

Property Taxes (2019): $4135 Cape Cod on large double lot, fireplace, fenced yard, great views.

