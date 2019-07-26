Wine & Beer Garden at the Decatur Celebration

Now in its 10th year, wine and craft beer enthusiasts have found their home at Decatur Celebration. Right in the heart of the festival at William & Water, this popular destination offers a relaxing atmosphere with plenty of seating and the smooth sounds of live music playing on the nearby Cabaret Stage.

Illinois wineries and craft breweries will be well represented this year. Patrons may purchase wine by the glass or bottle directly from the winery via payment methods taken by each winery.

Patrons may also enjoy open bottles of wine to share with friends at the event inside the Wine Garden area as well as packaged wine to take off the premises.

Garden Hours:

Friday | 5:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Saturday | 12:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sunday | 12:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

For more information go to decaturcelebration.com. The Garden is sponsored by Hickory Point Bank and Decatur Magazine.