ART

Voyeur: The Art of Erica Entrop – April 8-28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of Erica Entrop’s works which capture scenes that feel familiar to us all, M-F 9am-4pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Barn Colony Artists Annual Spring Show – May 3-22

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing the works of local Barn Colony Artists, various mediums, M-F 9am-4pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – April/May

Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd, free, 217-422-1509. April – Leta Burch, May – Rae Nell Spencer

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April/May

130 N. Franklin St. Art Gallery, library hours, free, 217-422-1509. April – Annette Russo, May – JC Cervantes

Gallery 510 Exhibits – April/May

160 E. Main St., Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. April – Anthony Collins, May – Sue Watts

Rock Springs Exhibits – April/May

3939 Nearing Ln. Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708. April – Katherine Unruh South Gallery and Jane Koening North Gallery, May – Curt Knapp North Gallery and Kattina Williams South Gallery

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – April 1 & May 6

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Country and gospel tunes played outdoors by local musicians, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Dulcimer Music – April 3, 17 & May 1, 15, 29

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live music performed outdoors by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bluegrass Music Jams – April 11 & May 9

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass music played by area musicians outdoors, bring your instrument and play or just listen, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – May

2686 E. Cantrell St., for adults, doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

5/21 – Tracy Byrd, with Lainey Wilson

5/22 – Kool and the Gang, with Deja Voodoo

5/28 – Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, with Mark Farner

5/29 – The Beat Goes On, a Cher Tribute Show

Shape Note Singing – May 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform outside with a style of unique unaccompanied singing dating back to 1801, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Vintage Baseball – May 1

Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Rock Springs Ground Squirrels vs. McLean County Prairie Chickens home baseball match using authentic 1858 rules, 1pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Historic Preservation Week – May 16-22

Architectural Scavenger Hunt, Historic Homes Walking tours, Masonic Temple tours, Historic Downtown Decatur tours, seminar and Historic Avon Theater event, times vary, most activities are free, full schedule at History of the Heartland Facebook page or call 217-791-1385.

Homestead Prairie Farm Archaeological Discoveries – May 23 & May 27

Learn about the 100-year-old artifacts that were recently unearthed during the farm’s foundation repair project, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708. 5/23 – Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., 2pm, 5/27 – Virtual Program via Zoom, 6:30pm.

EVENTS FOR FAMILIES

Overlook Adventure Park Opening Day – April 2

2501 E. Nelson Park Blvd. Season kick-off of mini golf, batting cages and high ropes, 4-10pm, $, 217-422-2316.

Scovill Zoo Opening Day – April 2

71 S. Country Club Rd. Start the Zoo season by visiting your animal friends, 9:30am-5pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Zippy Zoo Days – May 8

71 S. Country Club Rd. One mile run for kids ages 5-13, participants receive water bottle, treat and ribbon, 8am, $, registration required. Honoring moms with a gift (while supplies last) and animal presentations highlighting zoo babies, free admission for mothers all weekend with a paid child. 217-421-7435.

Splash Cove Opening Day – May 29

2521 E. Nelson Park Blvd. Fun for all ages at the new state-of-the-art aquatics park, 12-6:30pm, $, 217-422-5911.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Rock Springs Ramble – April 10

3939 Nearing Ln. Course utilizes portions of the Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail. 5K run, 1-mile Fun Run and Kids’ Fun Run, giveaways dependent on run level entered, proceeds benefit Macon Country’s natural areas and wildlife, 8am, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe the Sangamon – April 17 & May 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Paddle a canoe down the river, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, bring drinking water and wear clothes that could get wet, registered participants contacted with meeting location prior to event, 10am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Nature Program Hikes – April/May

Griswold Conservation Area (GCA), 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound, IL.; Rock Springs Nature Center (RSNC), 3939 Nearing Ln. Wear clothing and boots or appropriate footwear that can get wet and/or dirty, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/25 – Wildflower Hike, RSNC, 2pm, free

5/2 – Pollinator Power, RSNC, 2pm, free

5/22 – Night Hike, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

5/30 – Wildflower Hike, RSNC, 2pm, free

National Senior Health & Fitness Day – May 25

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Blvd. Health screenings, chair massages, healthy snacks, mini golf and ropes climbing course, for senior adults, 8-11am, free, 217-429-3472.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 8-10

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 32nd annual show with collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, no show display Sa, free admission, 217-422-8454.

Food Truck Frenzy! – April 17

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Family friendly festival with food trucks, Sally the Clown, Scovill Mobile Zoo and members of the Macon County Sheriff’s office, one ticket gets you a taste from all food trucks, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-IL, 11am-2pm, $, 217-422-8537.

Corks & Forks ON TOUR – April 19-24

Dine In, Take Out and Give Back to the Decatur Area Arts Council. Have dinner at participating local restaurants, enter the raffle and bid in the online auction. $. 217-423-3189. www.decaturarts.org

Festival of Spring – April 24

Rock Springs, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with bird banding, naturalist led hikes, Birds of Prey show by the Illinois Raptor Center, 8am-4pm, free, for full schedule and registration online by 4/23 for in-person events at www.MaconCountyConservation.org or call 217-423-7708.

Garden Club Plant Sale – May 1

Fairview Park Large Pavilion. Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, house plants. Designated parking only. 12-3 pm or until sold out. $. 217-620-6850

Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale – May 1

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Pre-registration required for available time slots. Call 217-877-6042 to reserve your spot. Visit go.illinois.edu/PlantSale to register between April 12-April 26th

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.