ART

Textile Designs from Around the World – through April 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Exhibit of 1954 alum Dr. Rik Golubjatnikov’s collection of textile fragments worn by indigenous people from around the world, 4/28 reception, 4-6pm, free. Exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Arts in Education Spring Exhibit – March 29-April 18

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Area high school teachers select pieces from their classes for exhibition, reception 4/1, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – April & May

Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. April – Alison Huckstep, acrylics, May – Annette Russo, paintings

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April & May

130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509. April – Pam Marty, watercolors, May – Rae Nell Spencer, watercolors

Gallery 510 Exhibits – April & May

160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 4/1 & 5/6, 5-7pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. April – Tina Acciavatti, jewelry, May – Barbara Dove, oils

Rock Springs Exhibits – April & May

3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708. April – Katherine Unruh and Jane Koenig, May – Celestino Ruffini and Curt Knapp

Youth Art Exhibit – April 11- May

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. County wide exhibit of young students’ works and contest winners, in various mediums depicting native Illinois wildlife in their natural habitats, four age groups, M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Annual Student Art Show – May 2-13

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery. Featuring freshman through junior art students’ works in various mediums, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Barn Colony Artists Annual Spring Show – May 2-21

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing artwork in various mediums, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-791-4423.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Big Band Jazz Spring Concert – April 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Annual spring performance of Millikin University’s Jazz Bands I and II, $ for concessions, doors open 6:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

New Album Release Show – April 1

Madden Arts Center, 3rd floor LOFT, 125 N. Water St. Local bands Puff Puff Poseidon, Said Echo, and Oatmilk will perform to celebrate the release of Puff Puff Poseidon’s new album, 8pm-12am, free with donations accepted, 217-423-3189.

Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project – April 1

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. The Fry Street Quartet collaborates with climate physicist Dr. Robert Davies in this performance about global sustainability weaving art and science together through music, prose and visual imagery, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Brian Owens – April 2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Alum and new voice in American Soul, Brian Owens, returns with his unique blend of gospel, soul, hip hop and pop music creating his own interpretation of the classic R&B sound, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Marimba Spiritual – April 3

Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Faculty Recital Series concludes with contemporary works performed by percussionists Jeremy Brunk and Aaron Villareal, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Vocal Concert – April 3

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Baritone Troy Castle performs with pianist Pei-I Wand who collaborate to present favorites that all music lovers will enjoy, 2pm, free with donations accepted, 217-424-4336.

Masterworks V: Choral Portraits – April 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Ravel’s Daphnis Et Chloe, joined by Millikin’s Union of Choirs, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Bluegrass Music Jams – April 10 & May 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time foot-tappin’ Bluegrass music played by area musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Mid-Day MUSIC – April 13

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Award-winning Millikin student violinist, Adrian Sanchez-Rodriguez, presents several unique pieces, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Hollis Prize – April 23

Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Commemorating its 20th anniversary with a gala event featuring competition performances from three student finalists, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Premiers – April 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Showcasing the depth and breadth of contemporary percussion chamber music featuring the genre’s leading composers, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

MSWE V: Our Planet – April 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble celebrates Earth and its natural beauty while reminding us of our responsibility to care for it, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Millikin University Spring Concerts – May 1

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., free, 217-424-4336.

2pm – Mothers and Mentors Concert, Millikin Treble Choir

6pm – Spring Sing, University Choir, Collegiate Chorale, Millikin Bass Choir

Cosi Fan Tutte – May 12-15

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Mozart’s enduring romantic comedy where honor and fidelity are put to the test in this two-act opera buffa sung in English, presented by Millikin Opera Theater and Millikin Opera Chamber Ensemble, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Spring Choral Concert – May 15

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Enjoy many of Director Milt Scott’s favorite pieces featured at his final concert as the choir’s conductor, 3 & 7pm, $, 217-454-8709.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – May

2686 E. Cantrell St., concert doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

5/20 – Here Come the Mummies

5/21 – The Jersey Tenors

5/27 – Home Free

Williamson Branch – May 21

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Blue Grass group brings high energy and great personality to the stage, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

The Edwards Twins – May 27

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Tribute show by The Edwards Twins, Anthony and Eddie, who are premiere celebrity illusionists and impersonators, presenting Cher, Elton, Streisand and Vegas, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Cookin’ with the Chorale! – May 28-29

Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Bring a picnic to the park and enjoy a performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating the group’s 37th year, special guests Heart & Soul Choir, hot grills for cooking available 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-422-5911.

THEATRE & DANCE

Jesus Christ Superstar – March 25-27 & April 1-3

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur Underground Theater’s 10th anniversary and alumni musical presenting the 40-year-old timeless work as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Romeo + Juliet – April 8-10

Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre. A visceral, contemporary retelling of William Shakespeare’s classic tale of love-bound youth, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Vincent – April 9

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Pk. Based on the letters exchanged between Vincent Van Gogh and his brother Theo, the play examines the passion and torment of the extraordinary artist’s life and death as seen through Theo’s eyes, 2 & 7pm, $, 217-423-3189.

The Fox on the Fairway – April 15-17 & 22-24

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Tribute to the English farces of the 1930s and ’40s taking audiences on a riotous ride that recalls the classics of the Marx Brothers, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Violet – May 5-8

Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre. The story follows a young woman in search of a miracle who takes a bus ride across the Deep South in 1964 and uses the sounds of roots, folk and gospel music to find healing and the real meaning of beauty, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House –April 24 & May 29

421 W. William St. Visit the late 1800s historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – May 7

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Open house and tour of one of the area’s few remaining one room country schools, circa 1890-1946, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Stained Glass Stories – May 15

First United Methodist, 201 W. North St.; St. John’s Episcopal, 130 W. Eldorado St.; St. Patrick Catholic, 407 E. Eldorado St.; and St. James Catholic, 742 E. Clay St. Start a stained-glass window tour at any of these four downtown historical churches with a guide telling the story of their gorgeous windows, hosted by History of the Heartland, 2-4pm, free, 217-791-1385.

NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Programs & Hikes – April & May

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Wear clothing and boots or appropriate footwear that can get wet and/or dirty, free unless otherwise indicated, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/24 – Wildflower Hike, 2pm

5/19 – Wildflower Hike, 11am

5/21 – Nighttime Frog Quest, bring flashlight, 9-11pm, $

5/22 – BioBlitz! Plants of Rock Springs, bring cell phone, 2-4pm

5/29 – Wildflower Hike, 2pm

5/22 – Night Hike, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

5/30 – Wildflower Hike, RSNC, 2pm, free

Sangamon River Cleanup – April 23

Wyckles Road Canoe Launch, 1149 S. Wyckles Rd. Help clear the trash from the riverbank to make it a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people, dress to get dirty, garbage bags provided, bring your own gloves, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

KIDSFEST – April 2

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Fun-filled family day with bounce houses, face painting obstacle courses, entertainment, vendors and interactive activities for kids, 10am-2pm, $, 217-620-8126.

Annual Kite Day – April 9

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd.; Sinawik Park, 1715 S. 32nd St.; South Shores Park, 22 Phillips Dr. First 50 kids coming to Overlook Adventure Park receive a free kite to fly at any of the 3 parks, $ for an unlimited Mini Golf Special, 10am-10pm, free, 217-422-5591.

Critter Egg Hunt – April 16

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual egg hunt on the lawn for children ages 10 and under, $ for special zoo admission, 1:30pm, free, 217-421-7435.

Storybook Shindig – April 22-23

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Explore favorite stories with imagination and play, princesses, wizards, superheroes and make believe will be showcased, performers, activities and snacks featured, every child will leave with a book, children are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook character, 6:30-8:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Brand New Day – May 6-7

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur Park District dance students ages 3-adult present a dance concert recital with a positive beat, F 7pm, Sa 11am & 5pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Zippy Zoo Kids Fun Run – May 7

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. 1-mile run for kids ages 5-13 with 10 animal-inspired activity stops to hop like a wallaby, dash like a cheetah, crawl like a mongoose and more, participants receive water bottle, treat and ribbon, 8:30am, $, registration required, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Canoe Big Creek – April 30 & May 28

Meet at Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. All equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, bring a drink, wear clothes that could get wet, 1-3pm, $, reservations required by 4/29 & 5/27, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – May 7

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge the McLean County Prairie Chickens and the Lafayette Square Cyclones during a home baseball match played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 11am, free, 217-423-7708.

Talking Decatur Baseball with Roe Skidmore – May 17

Doherty’s Pub & Pins, 242 E. William St. Join former Chicago Cub Roe Skidmore as he tells stories from the good old days, 1950s bat boy Don Umphryes will join him, cash bar and menu items available for purchase, hosted by History of the Heartland, 6-8pm, free admission, 217-791-1385.

FESTIVALS, FAIRS & EXPOS

Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 7-9

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 33rd annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, 4/9 show display 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

Festival of Spring – April 23

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor family activities including wagon rides, canoeing, scavenger hunt, live Birds of Prey show by the Illinois Raptor Center and more, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 12-4pm, most activities free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Train Fair – April 23 – 24

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plz. Sponsored by Decatur, Mt. Zion and Southern Model Railroad Clubs. $. 217-422-7300.

Images in Motion Film Festival – April 28

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Showcasing the skills of Millikin student animators and filmmakers, discussions, awards presented in a variety of categories, 6pm, $, 217-424-6318.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Finders Spring Market – April 9

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Popup marketplace event with shopping at more than 80 indoor and outdoor booths with food and live music, 9am-3pm, $, 217-422-8800.

Multiple Breed Nationals & Triple All Breed Rabbit Show – April 15-16

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Presented by Rabbit Renegade, F 3-10pm, judging begins 6:30pm, Sa 6am, judging begins 8am, free admission, 217-422-7300.

D-Town Throwdown Highland Games – April 30

Decatur Hotel and Conference Center, 4191 US 36 West. Scottish Ancient Athletics Heavy Events feature 9 events including the Caber Toss, the Braemar Stone and more, presented by the St. Andrew’s Society of Central Illinois, registration & athlete meeting 9:15am, competition starts 9:30am, $ for competitor registration, admission free, 217-358-3192.

Macon County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner – May 19

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Salute to Veterans Dinner with Purple Heart recipient speaker Robert Disney, business casual attire, VIPs 5pm, dinner 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-433-0834.

CHARITY DATEBOOK

Mark your calendars for these fundraising events benefiting local charities.

Jane Mueller Collection – April 1-23

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Curated selection from the Jane Mueller fine art collection on display, all pieces for sale, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Quilt Fest – April 8-9

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. One hundred quilts on display, Ruby Celebration Quilt, demonstrations, quilt appraisals, more than 30 vendors, live and silent auction proceeds benefit Macon County Historical Museum, 10am-5pm, auction 6-9pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Rock Springs Ramble 5K Run/Walk – April 9

3939 Nearing Ln. Race features 5K, Kids’ Fun Run and 1-mile Nature Walk, top race finisher prizes, proceeds benefit Macon County’s natural areas and wildlife, 8am, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Food Truck Frenzy – April 23

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Get a taste of local foods served up from food trucks, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, 11am-2pm, $ to purchase food, 217-422-8537.

LSA Run the Race Derby Dinner & Auction – May 6

2001 E. Mound Rd. Join the fun under the tent with friends and family to raise funds for the Lutheran School Association. Wear your Derby outfit and enjoy dinner, music, dessert dash, live and silent auction. $. 217-233-2001.

A Jam to Remember – May 7

Sliderz Bar & Grill, 5995 East, US-36. A day of music and fun to benefit Alzheimer’s research and patient care. Five bands, food, drinks, silent auction & raffle. 6pm- Midnight, $, tickets available at the door or at www.silverlakeband.com

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.