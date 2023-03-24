CHARITY DATEBOOK

Black Tie Bar-B-Q – April 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Dinner, dancing, auction, raffle, and backyard games to support the Child 1st Center, a local organization that provides support to children and their families who are victims of abuse in all forms, black tie attire, 5-11pm, $, 217-619-6075.

Poetry at the Homestead – April 30

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Poetry readings by Jim Wilkerson and flute music from Colleen Hillyer, part of the poetry series offered by Millikin University personnel, graduates or students, proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Millikin Homestead, 1pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Spring Music & Art Gala – May 6

Golden Fox Brewery, 2874 N. Dinneen St. Live music, art vendors, silent auction and raffle prizes. Fundraiser with Stache Strong to raise funds for brain cancer. $. 217-330-9993.

Rock Springs Ramble – May 20

3939 Nearing Ln. 5K and 1-mile run/walk using portions of the Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail, Ramble Challenge and Kids Fun Run, giveaways, proceeds benefit Macon County’s natural areas and wildlife, 8am, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.

ART

Abstract Geometries – through April 14

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Unique exhibition of carefully curated examples of abstract geometries from the world-renowned Organic Architecture and Design Archives, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Cancer Care Art Exhibits – April & May

210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Sue Goodpaster, oils & pastels.

May – Pam Marty, watercolors

Decatur Airport Gallery Exhibits – April & May

910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Grace Snively, abstracts.

May – Carol Kessler, oils & pastels

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – April & May

130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

April – Mike Delaney, watercolors.

May – Barbara Dove, oils

Gallery 510 Exhibits – April & May

160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 4/7 & 5/5, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. April – Rachel Haratz, abstracts. May – Sue Watts, watercolors

Jan Brandt & Mikayla Murray Exhibit – April 1-20

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Two local artists showcase their brightly colored artworks, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Rock Springs Exhibits – April & May

3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.

April – Katherine Unruh – North Gallery & Jane Koenig – South Gallery

May – Celestino Ruffini – North Gallery & Danny Pratt – South Gallery

Annual Student Art Show – April 24-May 5

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring freshman through junior art students’ works in various mediums, 5/4 Reception 4:30-5:30pm, free, exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Public Schools Annual Art Show – April 24-May 5

Madden Arts Center, Third Floor, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of Decatur high school students’ artworks, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Barn Colony Annual Spring Show – May 5-25

Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing artworks in various mediums, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Decatur Big Band – April 1

The Wagon Restaurant, 3190 N. Woodford St. Jazz performance by Central Illinois contemporary jazz musicians who have played together for over 40 years, food and beverages available for $, 4-6:30pm, no cover charge, 217-429-2260.

Guitar Ensembles Spring Concert – April 12

Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform traditional and contemporary arrangements ranging from Baroque to jazz to rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Masterworks IV: Sibelius Symphony No. 2 – April 15

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents their season finale, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Decatur Youth Symphony – April 16

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The orchestra’s spring concert featuring new works by Benjamin Horne, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Big Band Jazz Spring Concert – April 20

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Annual spring performance of Millikin University’s Jazz Bands I and II, concessions available, doors open 6:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Glen Miller Orchestra – April 21

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Unique jazz sound from the band considered to be one of the greatest of all time, 7pm, $, 217-422-1711.

Blue Suede Crew – April 22

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Elvis Experience, time TBA, $, 217-422-1711.

Premieres – April 22

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Showcasing the depth and breadth of contemporary percussion chamber music, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

An Afternoon of Song – April 23

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Vocal concert featuring tenor Brian Downen and pianist Dr. Casey Robards, 4pm, free, 217-424-4336.

MSWE: A Song for Tomorrow – April 29

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs with a look ahead to tomorrow, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Spring Sing – April 30

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Final concert of the year featuring lighter fare performed by Millikin University’s True Blue Chorale, Collegiate Chorale and University Choir, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Millikin University Spring Concerts – May 1

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., free, 217-424-4336.

2pm – Mothers and Mentors Concert, Treble Choir

6pm – Spring Sing, University Choir, Collegiate Chorale, True Blue Chorale

Led Zeppelin 2 – May 6

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Live experience recreates the sights, sounds and the pure rock n roll euphoria of a Led Zeppelin concert, drummer Millikin alum Greg Fundis, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Spring Choral Concerts – May 7

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. For the Beauty of the Earth will include both sacred and secular music that pays tribute to the earth and its creation, 3pm, $, 217-454-8709.

A Pair of Puccinis – May 11-14

Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Two one-act operas written by Giacomo Puccini, the tragic tale Suor Angelica and the rousing comedy Gianni Schicchi, both sung in English, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Jazz Bash – May 13

Door 4 Brewing Company, 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St. Millikin jazz and commercial ensembles gather for a year-end celebration featuring BluBop, OneVoice, Combos, Electric Guitar Ensemble and Jazz Bands I & II, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Acoustic Music Jam – May 14

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts & Events – May

2686 E. Cantrell St., concert doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

5/19 – Kansas

5/27 – Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras

5/28 – Jump: America’s Van Halen Experience with Decade of Decadence

The Loft Event: Modern Drugs, The Hangovers and Floweezy – May 19

Madden Arts Center, The Loft (3rd Floor), 125 N. Water St. Live performances by 3 local musical groups featuring their original music, for ages 21 and older, 7pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Cookin’ with the Chorale! – May 27-28

Fairview Park, Pavilion 1, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Bring a picnic to the park and enjoy a performance by the Greater Decatur Chorale celebrating their 38th year, special guests Heart & Soul Special Needs Choir, hot grills for cooking available 5pm, concert 6-9pm, free, 217-619-8042.

Liliac – May 28

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. California classic hard rock 5-piece family band performs, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

COMEDY & THEATRE

Secret Garden the Musical – March 24-April 2

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Classic tale of 11-year-old orphan Mary Lennox who returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her reclusive uncle and his disabled son, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Into the Woods – April 13-16

Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Award-winning musical with a modern twist on some of our favorite fairy tales, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh – April 18

Millikin University, Pilling Chapel, 1184 W. Main St. Solo performance play about the life and legacy of Vincent Van Gogh, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Dearly Departed – April 21-23 & 28-30

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Hilarious play centered around the dysfunctional Turpin family and their eccentric community of misfits, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161 or 217-362-2008.

Hedy! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr – April 21

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. One woman play explores the life and work of Hedy Lamarr, a Viennese-born Hollywood film star of the 1930s-1950s who was also an inventor, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Christian Comedy – May 13

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Comedy show by Tony K and the Smooth Time Band featuring Conrad Lee, doors open 4:30pm, show 5-7pm, $, 217-303-4751

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Historic Preservation Week – May 20-25

Various Decatur sites and events featured, presented by History of the Heartland, for detailed schedules and more information visit History of the Heartland’s Facebook page.

5/20 – Lincoln Road Ride, Lincoln sites, Model A’s & T’s, 8:30am, free

5/20 – History Showcase, various historic Decatur mansions, $

5/21 – Stained Glass Stories, Decatur historic churches, 2-4:30pm, free

5/23 – Fireside Chat with Decatur Fire Department, Doherty’s Pub, 5:30pm, free

5/24 – Our Decatur 1955, movie, Avon Theatre, 7pm, free

5/25 – Mansions of the Prairie Walk, Millikin Place, free

Before the Cards & Cubs: Early Baseball’s Growth in Illinois – May 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about the early years before professional baseball arrived as local amateur clubs brought the game to towns like Decatur, guest speaker Dr. Bob Sampson, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Mansions of Millikin Place – May 25

125 N. Pine St. Start your walking tour at the James Millikin Homestead to learn about all seven historic mansions on Millikin Place. You’ll be greeted by a storyteller/guide at each home. Free, 4:00-7:00PM, 217-422-9003.

James Millikin Homestead Tour & Exhibit – May 28

125 S. Pine St. Tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visit the History Room and learn about Hats & Handbags: Accoutrements of Women through the Ages, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

NATURE & GARDENS

Phenology of Macon County – April 1 & May 6

Discover the impact that seasons and climate have on wildlife and the ecosystem through exploring phenology by taking a walk and making observations, dress for the weather, 2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.

4/1 – Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln.

5/6 – Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound, IL

Pokemon Ecology Series – April 15 & May 13

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover how Pokemon resemble real life animals with their adaptations to the environment and the roles they play in their various ecosystems, 2pm, free, registration required, 217-423-7708.

4/15 – Adaptations

5/13 – Divergent Evolution

Sangamon River Cleanup – April 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help clear the trash from the riverbanks to make it a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people, dress to get dirty, bring your own gloves, garbage bags provided, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Forest Bathing and Meditation – May 7

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Use your senses to explore nature and move slowly while you observe and reflect through mindful meditation and a walk, 2-3:30pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe Big Creek – May 26

Meet at Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Explore Big Creek, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, bring a drink, wear clothes that can get wet, 1-3pm,

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Kidsfest – April 1

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Fun-filled family day with bounce houses, obstacle course and slide, face painting, photo ops, clowns, interactive booths, shopping corner and more, 9am-2pm, $, 217-620-8126.

Critter Egg Hunt – April 8

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual egg hunt on the lawn for children, 1:30pm, free for ages 10 and under, $ for special zoo admission, 217-421-7435.

Glow Mini Golf – April 15

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Pk. Rd. Play mini golf in the dark, 18-hole round, glow accessories and special glow golf ball, wear bright colors and bring a flashlight if you wish, 8-10:30pm, $, free for kids 3 and under, 217-422-2316 or 217-855-7959.

Purple Up Day Parade –April 15

Downtown Decatur & Central Park. Event honoring military children from all military branches with a motorcycle parade to Central Park, ceremony, food, talent show, entertainment, activities and more, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, parade starts at Coziahr Harley Davidson 8:30am, celebration 10:30am-2:30pm, 217-423-7000.

Dinosaur Adventure – April 21-23

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with life-like movement and roars, children’s activities include fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses and more, live entertainment, F 3-8pm, Sa 9am-8pm, Su 9am-7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane – May 5-6

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur Park District dance students ages 2-adult present a dance concert recital, F 7pm, Sa 11am & 5pm, $, 217-619-8042.

Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 13-14

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games, gifts (while supplies last), animal presentations, free admission for moms with a paid child, 9:30am-5pm, $, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Yoga in the Pines – April 23 & May 21

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Intermediate level, slow vinyasa yoga flow in the Pine Forest with instructor Michelle Huttes, in cases of poor weather meet inside the Nature Center, bring a yoga mat and water, 3pm, free, registration required, 217-423-7708.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day – May 31

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Organizations across the country celebrate the special day with health screenings by DMH, exercise activities, and giveaways, 9am-12pm, free, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Mt. Zion Chamber Business Expo and Taste – April 1

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion, IL. Vendors, Easter egg hunt, coloring contest, taste food vendors, 9am-2pm, free admission, for information www.mtzionchamber.org.

Pride of the Prairie Spring Marble Show – April 6-8

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 33rd annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles plus room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, 4/9 show display 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

D5 Oren Reymolds Rabbit Convention – April 7-8

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. View different breeds of rabbits, 10am-8pm, 217-422-7300.

Quilt Fest – April 14-15

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur Quilters Guild and Decatur Civic Center present “We Quilt Our Town” with displays, vendors, demos, live and silent auctions, quilt raffle and more, F 10am-5pm, Sa 10am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Spring Finders Market – April 15

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36W. Indoor and outdoor market with vintage, handmade, home/garden and antique items for sale. Live music, food trucks, cash bar. 9am-3pm. Free admission. Jumpjiveproductions.com

ROCSI, Gem & Mineral Show – April 15-16

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US Rt. 36. Rock and mineral identification and display, 10am-5pm, $, 217-422-8800.

Festival of Spring – April 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor family activities including bird banding, wagon rides, canoe rodeo, Birds of Prey show by the Illinois Raptor Center and more, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Images in Motion Film Festival – April 29

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Showcase of Millikin University student filmmakers, awards for winners in a variety of categories, awards presentations and discussions, 6pm, 217-424-6318.

Heroicon 2023 – May 5-7

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Tabletop gaming convention, F& Sa 12-11pm, Su12-5pm, $, 217-422-8800.

Decatur Craft Beer Festival – May 12 & 13

5/12 – VIP Night. Madden Arts Center, The Loft, 125 N. Water St. Sample rare and hard to find beers and ciders not available at the Festival, hors d’oeuvres, souvenir glass, live entertainment, entrance to Festival, access to the VIP area, extra tasting tickets, for ages 21 and older, 7-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

5/13 – Festival. Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Central Illinois craft beer samples, live music, visual artists, food trucks and more, must be 21 and older, 12-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Spring Finders Market – April 15

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Popup marketplace event with shopping at more than 80 indoor and outdoor booths featuring vintage and handmade goods, boutiques, home and garden, antiques, food trucks, live music, 9am-3pm, $, 217-423-7000.

D-Town Throwdown Highland Games – April 29

Decatur Hotel and Conference Center, 4191 US 36 West. Scottish Ancient Athletics features 9 competitive heavy events, Celtic dancers, Clan Row and vendors, presented by the St. Andrew’s Society of Central Illinois, kilts encouraged, 9:30am-5pm, free admission, $ for competitor registration, 217-358-3192.

Student Farms Plant Sale – May 5-6

Richland Community College, 1 College Pk. Annuals, vegetable starts, herbs, hanging baskets, houseplants and more for sale grown by Richland students, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, 217-875-7211.

Blessing of the Bikes – May 7

Coziahr Harley-Davidson, 150 W. Marion Ave, Forsyth, IL. After a message GT Church will bless motorcycle riders individually, 2-4pm, free, 217-233-8400.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.