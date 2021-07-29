Charity Events

2021 Game of Cups Tournament – August 5, 12 & 19

August 5-Decatur Brew Works, 102 E William St.; August 12-Door 4 Brewing, 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St.; August 19-Golden Fox Brewery, 2874 N. Dinneen St. Competition for teams of 2 with relay-style races designed around red-Solo-Cup-inspired games, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council and Decatur Parks Foundation, must be age 21 or older to participate, 7-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Duck Derby – August 7

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Rubber ducks race to the finish line to win prizes for their sponsors, all outdoor activities free to the public, proceeds benefit Children’s Museum of Illinois educational programming, 10-2pm, $ to sponsor ducks at www.CMofIL.org , 217-423-5437.

Culinary Cookoff – August 10

Hickory Point Golf Club Pavilion. Food, fun and friendly chef competition & tasting, Dessert Dash, Silent Auction, Open Bar, Emma Taylor Trio and 90’s Daughter, proceeds benefit Good Samaritan Inn, 5:30pm, 21+, $75/person, $580/table of 8. 217-429-1455.

217 Wiffle Ball Classic – August 10-15

EP Field, 2910 Lewallen Dr. Five day family friendly event where registered teams play in a continuous wiffle ball tournament, raffles, live and DJ music, Home Run Derby and concession stand treats, proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, daily 12-9, free admission, $ for concessions and to enter teams go to www.217wbclassic.org, 217-423-1658.

Sound the Sirens – August 19

885 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, IL. Picnic dinner to benefit the Peacemaker Project 703 and Decatur Area Critical Incident Stress Management Team, foundation established in memory of Officer Chris Oberheim, Amber Oberheim will speak, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-424-1536 or 217-433-6342.

Run United 5K & Oakwood Block Party – August 21

Fairview Park. Race begins at Fairview Park and finishes at Oakwood business district, each entry includes the post-race block party, proceeds benefit United Way, 5-8pm, $, registration required, 217-422-8537.

Devon on Tap: Craft Beer & Music Festival – August 27 – 28

Joint fundraiser benefiting the Decatur Parks Foundation and Decatur Area Arts Council.

August 27: Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water. VIP Preview tasting event with exclusive beers & ciders, food from RCC Culinary students, 7-10pm, $100 per person includes entry into Saturday festival VIP area and bonus tasting tickets.

August 28: Devon Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell. $30 per person, $10 DD. Beer tasting, food trucks, games, for live music schedule and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com, 12-5pm, $, 217-422-5911 or

217-423-3189.

Labor Day Used Book Sale – September 5-6

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Annual sale of used books, proceeds support Decatur Public Library programs, Su 11am-5pm, M 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-917-3032.

Westward Ho @ the Texaco! – September 10

Texaco Station, 292 W. Main St. Evening at the garage with great food, drinks, music and an upscale garage sale, proceeds support the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra and music education programs, Western attire welcome, must be 21 years or older to attend, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Farm to Fund – September 18

Downtown Decatur, Merchant St. Sundown dinner with food from the farm served family style on a never-ending table scape, downtown chic attire, proceeds benefit the Northeast Community Fund pantry, for ages 21 and older, 6:30-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-5846.

Prairie Pedal – September 26

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fundraiser includes choice of a 20, 40, or 62- mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, helmets required, presented by the Macon County Conservation Foundation, proceeds support the natural areas and wildlife in Macon County, 6:30am-2pm, $, 217-423-7708.

ART

Rock Springs Exhibits – August

3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and John Marina’s wildlife photography in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – August & September

Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Sue Goodpaster, September – Sue Watts

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – August & September

130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Barn Colony, September – Shirley Buescher.

First Friday Gallery Walks – August 6 & September 3

Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibits – August & September

160 E. Main St., August features Nicole Christison, September features Tina Acciavatti. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Anne Lloyd Gallery Exhibits – August & September

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. August features fiber artists Lisa Hinrichs & Suzy Farren. September features artist Pat Baron Monigold. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Punk on Park Street Festival – August 14

252 N. Park St. and entire block. Street fest highlighting local art vendors with live music, food trucks, and kid’s activities. 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-330-9664.

“Reclaim” Exhibit – August 30-October 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring the sculptural ceramics pieces by Andrea Moon and Dryden Wells from St. Louis, MO, Washington University, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Arts in Central Park – September 17-19

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. 58th annual juried fine arts fair with various media works, more than 60 artists from 5 states, live music, children art activities, caricature artist and more. Preview Party, F 5-7pm, $. Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park; Devon Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

8/1-8/29 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm

8/2-8/30 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm

8/18 – Devon Amphitheater, 6:30pm 2686 E. Cantrell St.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – August 1

Rock Springs Nature Center, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music performed by Cross Country Classics, bring a lawn chair, 7pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Dulcimer Music – August 7, 21 & September 4, 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Open Music Jams – August 8 & September 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, just listen or bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater Shows – August & September

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.

8/13 – Wreckless Whiskey

8/14 – Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute

8/20 – The Boat Drunks

8/21 – Ginuwine with Mya & Chingy

8/27 – Devon on Tap: Craft Beer & Music Fest with Kool & The Gang with Deja Voodoo

8/28 – Devon on Tap: Craft Beer & Music Fest with Britbeat

9/3 Justin Moore

9/4 Kevin Costner & Modern West

9/10 – Movie Night: Soul, dusk, free

9/11 – The Bobby Lyle & Dave Stryker, Billy Rogers Tribute Band

9/17 – Dry Bar Comedy

9/18 – Three Dog Night with Danny McGaw

9/24 – Diamond Rio with Mo Pitney

9/25 – Platinum Rock Legends

Party on the Patio – August 26 & September 30

Decatur Civic Center, front patio, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Music, food, and cold beer, bring your lawn chairs, 7-9pm, concert free, food $, 217-422-7300.

Labor Day Pops Concert – September 6

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Celebrate the end of summer with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s annual family concert featuring Broadway hits, movie themes and more favorites, 6pm, $ & free, 217-424-6318.

Bagatelles with Silvan Negrutiu – September 10

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Pianist Silvan Negrutiu returns to Millikin with a concert marking the release of his new album, Bagatelles, totally recorded on the Kirkland stage last August, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks I – September 25

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Featuring Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3 and Mozart’s “Jenamy” Piano Concerto No. 9, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATRE

Murder at the Prom – August 5 – 6

The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford. Dinner and a show presented by Theatre 7. 5:30pm, $, order tickets at theatre7.org.

Little Shop of Horrors – September 17-19 & 24-26

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical set in a run-down flower shop on skid row seeing its last days, when all seems hopeless a naïve florist clerk grows a man-eating plant, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Comedy at the Devon – September 17

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. The Dry Bar Comedians perform, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Wanda’s Monster – September 18-19

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theater, 1184 W. Main St. An imaginative little girl named Wanda forms a bond with a fuzzy monster who lives in her closet, a musical for the entire family, 1pm, $, 217-424-6318.

NATURE & GARDENS

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12

13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Experience the Perseid Meteor Shower at its peak against a truly dark sky away from the bright city lights, bring a blanket or lawn chair, 10pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Astronomy Jamboree – August 21

13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Concert, star and planet viewing, craft to take home, giveaway, pre-packaged snacks and water provided, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, concert 8-8:45pm, Jamboree 8-10pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Hummingbird Festival – August 26

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL Watch the capture, banding and release of the hummingbirds back into the wild, some participants will get to help with a release, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 4-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Monarch Madness – September 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about monarch butterflies from the naturalists, then help capture and tag live butterflies, rain date 9/19, co-sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension Office, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Search for Bigfoot – September 11

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Naturalist will lead a hike through the forest searching for a mythical creature, also discovering how animals use camouflage to survive, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe Big Creek – September 18

Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Leisurely explore Big Creek by canoe, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 1-3pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Parents Night Out – August 13

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Kids ages 6-11 can be dropped off at the zoo for pizza, crafts and animal encounters, 5:30-8:30pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Pony Express Days – August 19

Mt. Zion, 1595 W. Main St. Four-day fall event with bands, carnival rides, food, beer, mud drags, mud volleyball and contests, $, 217-423-7000.

Family Glow Golf – August 28

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play 18 holes of mini golf in the dark, includes glow accessories and special glow ball, wear your brightest colors and bring a flashlight if you wish, 8-10pm, $, 217-422-2316.

Grandparents Day at Overlook – September 12

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Grandparents get 1 free activity with a paid child, 12-8pm, 217-422-2316.

Grandparents Day at the Zoo – September 12

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Grandparents receive free admission with a paying child or adult, special games, 1-4pm, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Moonlight Yoga – August 2, 16 & September 6, 20

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session at the Devon illuminated by the full moon and led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 8-9:30pm, free, 217-422-5911.

USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – August 2-8

Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. 22nd annual tournament for professional male tennis players from more than 20 countries, singles and doubles competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, proceeds support tennis in the Decatur community, 9am-7pm, free admission, 217-421-7432.

Adult Glow Golf – September 18

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play 18 holes of mini golf in the dark, glow accessories and special glow golf ball provided, wear your brightest colors and bring a flashlight if you wish, adult beverages available, 7:30-10pm, $, 217-422-2316.

FOOD, FAIRS & FESTIVALS

Farmers Market – through October 30

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.

Richland Farmers Market – August & September

West side of campus, 1 College Park. Every Tuesday Sale. Produce, plants, artisan and food vendors, with dinner menu from Bistro Five Thirty Seven Restaurant operated by the Culinary Arts Institute students, Tu’s 5-7:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.

75th Anniversary Air Show – August 14-15

Decatur Airport, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring military and civilian show performers including demonstrations and parachute teams, aerobatics, comedy and more, gate hours 10am-5pm, show times 12-3pm, free admission, 217-423-7000.

Farm Progress Show – August 31-September 2

Progress City USA, 1 College Park. The nation’s leading outdoor farm show, attracting more than 300,000 people from all over the world, featuring the most extensive state-of-the-art information and technology available for today’s agricultural producers, $, 217-423-7000.

Seniorama – September 9

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 32nd annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, vendors and entertainment, 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.