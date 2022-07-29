CHARITY DATEBOOK

217 Wiffle Ball Classic – August 2-7

EP Field, 2910 Lewallen Dr. Family friendly event, 56 registered teams play in a wiffle ball tournament, raffles, music, concessions available, Home Run Derby, proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimers and local families, T & W 5-9pm, Th-Su 8am-9pm, $ to enter teams, 217-423-1658.

Culinary Cookoff – August 11

Hickory Point Golf Course Banquet Center. A night of food, fun and friendly competition to benefit the Good Samaritan Inn. Live and silent auction plus music by 90’s Daughter. 5:30pm. $. 217-429-1455.

Trivia Night – August 27

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Park. Teams of up to eight compete in a fun evening of questions and answers, door prizes, raffle, table games and more, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Labor Day Used Book Sale – September 4-5

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Annual sale of used books, proceeds support Decatur Public Library programs, Su 9am-5pm, M 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-917-3032.

Zoorific Evening – September 10

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults only event with lots of food, drinks and one of a kind animal experiences, proceeds benefit Scovill Zoo, 5pm, $, ticket purchase required, 217-422-5911.

Cruise 11 to Remember 911 – September 11

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. 14th annual Car and Motorcycle show, proceeds benefit the Doug Hagen Scholarship Fund, goody bags and magnetic dash plaques for the first 100 entries, registration 8am-12pm, judging 1-3pm, attendance free, $ to enter vehicles, 217-791-1385.

Farm to Fund – September 17

Downtown Decatur, Merchant St. Sundown dinner with food from the farm served family style on a never-ending tablescape, proceeds benefit the Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry, for ages 21 and older, downtown chic attire, 6:30-10pm, $, reservations required at www.farmtofund.com, 217-429-5846.

50th Anniversary Gala – September 17

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie. Celebrate 50 years of serving Decatur with dinner, awards and live music, 5:30pm, $. 217-217-422-9605. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur.

Prairie Pedal – September 25

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fundraiser includes choice of 20, 40, or 62 mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, registration includes a gift and rest stops along the routes, helmets required, proceeds benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation, 6:30am-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

ART

Michelangelo: A Different View – through August 7

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Experience Michelangelo’s paintings from the Sistine Chapel at your leisure in this large scale breathtaking exhibit, more information at michelangeloadifferentview.com , Tu’s & W’s 11am-5pm, Th’s-Su’s 10am-7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Airport Exhibits – August & September

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. August – Mike Delaney, September – Alec Goss

Library Exhibits – August & September

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509. August – Macon Resources, Inc., September – Carol Kessler

Rock Springs Exhibits – August & September

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708. August – Joe Norton, September – Cheryl Walker & Crystal Smith

First Friday Gallery Walks – August 5 & September 2

4 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, unique art and socializing, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Area Arts Council Exhibits – August 5-25 & September 2-28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. General monthly exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189. August – Midwesterner Douglas C. Johnson Exhibit, September – Contemporary Art Center of Peoria Group Exhibit

Gallery 510 Exhibits – August 5-25 & September 2-28

160 E. Main St. General monthly exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

August – Alison Huckstep, acrylics, September – Sue Goodpaster, oils & pastels

“Remnants” Exhibit – August 29-October 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibition of relief and intaglio prints by Millikin University Alum and Decatur MacArthur High School Art Teacher Casey Wilen, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Arts in Central Park – September 16-18

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. 60th annual juried fine arts fair with various media works by nearly 50 artists, live music, kids’ art activities, caricature artist, public painted pianos and more. Preview Party Fr 5-7pm, $, Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – August 1

Rock Springs Nature Center, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. Seth Cocquit performs on the east lawn, snacks and drinks available for $, bring lawn chairs, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Shows & Movies – August & September

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, shows 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.

8/4 – Gary Allan

8/5 – Bill Engvall

8/6 – Tracy Lawrence

8/11 – Free Movie Night – Ghostbusters Afterlife (at dusk)

8/12 – Kansas with Blue Oyster Cult

8/13 – Pop 2000 Tour (95Q Fan Appreciation Night)

8/15 – Moonlight Yoga, 8pm, free

8/17 – Decatur Municipal band, 6:30pm, free

8/20 – Silver Bullet tribute to Bob Seger with Lady Luck

8/26 – Girl Named Tom with The Deep Hollow

8/27 – The Marshall Tucker Band

9/1 – Jake Owen (95Q Fan Appreciation Night)

9/6 – Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, 6pm

9/9 – Dru Hill with Twista

9/10 – The Pork Tornadoes

9/12 – Moonlight Yoga, 8pm, free

9/17 – Free Movie Night – Encanto (at dusk)

9/24 – Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters

9/29 – Zach Williams

9/30 – Wedding Banned

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St.; Downtown Decatur, Central Park; Devon Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family friendly summer band concerts since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

8/7-8/14 – Su’s, Fairview Park, 6pm

8/1-8/15 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm

8/17 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 6:30pm

Punk on Park Street Festival – August 13

252 N. Park St. Street festival featuring local artists, live music, children’s activities, food and more, 10am-5pm, free admission, 217-330-9664.

Acoustic Music Jam – August 14 & September 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tunes played by local musicians, listen or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Oakwood Block Party – August 20

126 S. Oakland. Free block party presented by the Oakwood Business Assoc. with live music, food, beer and dancing. Bring your lawn chairs. 217-429-7411.

Party on the Patio – August 25

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Evening of music by The Natu Band, food and cold beer on the front patio, bring lawn chairs and your dancing boots, 7-9pm, free, $ to purchase food & beverages, 217-422-7300.

Central Park Music & Art Series – August 28 & September 25

Central Park. Live music featuring touring bands from all over the country, food, art vendors, kids’ activities, beer and specialty drinks available, 12-8pm, free admission, $ for vendors, 217-423-7000. centralparkdecatur.com

Labor Day Pops Concert – September 5

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Annual family concert featuring the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra offering Broadway hits, movie themes and favorites, enjoy at the theatre or anchor your boat offshore, 6pm, $ & free, 217-422-5911.

Music at the Homestead – September 11

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Irish band Broken Brogue performs on the lawn, food available for purchase, bring lawn chairs, moved inside in event of rain, 3-5pm, free, 217-422-9003.

Rock U Live on Stage – September 16

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Collaborative program for middle school and high school students playing rock and popular music with other like-minded students from the Decatur area, presented by the Millikin Community Arts Academy, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open Houses – August & September

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, every W’s & Sa’s in August and Su 8/28 & Su 9/25, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – August 6 & September 3

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – August & September

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860s Trobaugh-Good house which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, guides dressed in period clothing, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Baseball – August 20

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Home game against the Belleville Stags, played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, time TBA, free, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Open Houses – August 28 & September 25

125 S. Pine St. Tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, 8/28 Antique Bottles featured, 9/25 antique quilts featured, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

NATURE & GARDENS

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 12

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Experience the Perseid Meteor Shower at its peak against a truly dark sky away from the bright city lights, s’mores making, 9-11pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe Cattail Pond – August 13

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Easy canoe rides for all skill levels, wear clothes that can get wet, canoes rented for 1-hour increments, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Hummingbird Festival – August 20

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and release of the hummingbirds back into the wild, bring a blanket or lawn chair, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 3-6pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Astronomy Jamboree – August 20

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Concert, stars and planets viewing, craft to take home, enter for a giveaway, snacks and water provided, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, Jamboree 8-10pm, concert 8-8:45pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Full Moon Hike – September 10

Sand Creek Conservation Area, 4314 S. Franklin Street Rd. View the moon and take a walk through the forest, 8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe Big Creek – September 24

Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Explore Big Creek, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 12-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Teddy Bear Walk & Campfire Stories – August 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Walk on the Bike Trail with your favorite stuffed animal, then make s’mores and listen to campfire stories to celebrate Campfire Day, bring blankets or lawn chairs, 6pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Glow Golf – August 27

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play an 18-hole round of mini golf in the dark during the Lights Out event, includes glow accessories and special glow ball, wear your brightest colors and bring a flashlight if you wish, 8-10pm, $, 217-422-2316.

Grandparents Day at Overlook & Scovill Zoo – September 11

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Grandparents receive free admission to both facilities with a paid child or adult entry, Overlook: 1-4pm, 217-429-7750. Scovill Zoo: 9:30am-6pm, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – August 1-7

Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. The 23rd annual tournament for professional male tennis players from 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, proceeds support tennis in the Decatur area community, M-Th 10am-7pm, F & Sa 10am-3pm, Su 12-2:30pm, free admission, 217-421-7432.

Moonlight Yoga – August 15 & September 12

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions at the Devon led by licensed area instructors, wear comfortable clothing, bring a mat and drinking water, 8-9:10pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Run United 5K – August 20

This fun, point-to-point 5L course starts in Fairview Park and finishes in the heart of the Oakwood Block Party. Post-race party at Fleet Feet. To register call 217-422-8537. Race proceeds benefit the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Richland Farmers Market – August & September

Richland Community College, west side of campus, 1 College Park. Farm to table products market held in collaboration with Richland’s Culinary Arts Institute students’ Bistro Five Thirty-Seven restaurant coinciding with Tuesday’s restaurant dinner hours, rain or shine, Tu’s 3-6:30pm, free admission, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.

Farmers Market – August & September

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers’ market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.

Business Breakfast – August 3

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast featuring Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard who will review the park’s master plan, doors open 7am, program 7:30am, reservations required at www.decaturchamber.com, 217-422-2200.

Seniorama – August 18

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. 33rd annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, vendors and entertainment, 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.