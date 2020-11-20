ART

Christmas Card Lane – November 28 – December 26

Outdoors, 300 N. Water St. Display of enormous Christmas cards created by local artists and community groups, vote for your favorite on Facebook, prizes awarded to the top 3 designs, free to view 24/7, 217-423-3189.

Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 28 – December 26

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from more than 50 artists, varied mediums, M-F 9am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

The Twelve Shopping IDEAS Before Christmas – December 1-23

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Fundraiser features varied events throughout the month, proceeds help benefit the gallery’s art programs, visit www.gallery510.org for the schedule, free admission, 217-422-1509.

Millikin University Exhibit – November 30-January 22

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Selected artworks from Millikin University’s permanent collection, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – December

Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Jessica Disbrow’s watercolor paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – December

160 E. Main St. Annette Russo’s artworks, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – December

130 N. Franklin St. Sue Goodpaster’s pastels, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – December

3939 Nearing Ln. Nature photography by Jane Koenig in the North Gallery and David Castor in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – January

Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Varied medium works of the Barn Colony Artists, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – January

160 E. Main St. Area High School Teachers’ works in varied mediums, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – January

130 N. Franklin St. Pastel works of Leta Burch, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – January

3939 Nearing Ln. Nature photography by Decatur Camera Club in the North Gallery and Melody Arnold in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – December 3 & January 7

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Classic country and gospel tunes played by this local group, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Virtual Vespers 2020– December 5-6

62nd annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) presented virtually on Millikin University’s Facebook page, website www.milllikin.edu and YouTube page, featuring new musical experiences, a “best of” compilation from Vespers past, and interviews, 12/5 7pm, 12/6 2pm, free but donations to the Millikin School of Music appreciated, 217-424-6300.

Dulcimer Music – December 12 & January 9, 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – December 13 & January 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old tunes played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Native American Sky Legends – January 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about constellations through stories and legends passed down through generations, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Native American Games & Lifestyles – January 3

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear about the culture and experience skill-building games of the Native Americans who inhabited Illinois over 200 years ago, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & ANIMALS

Geminid Meteor Shower – December 12

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. View the strongest meteor shower of the year, dress warm, bring lawn chairs and blankets, 9-11pm, free, reservations required,

217-423-7708.

Meet the Education Animals – December 17

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A naturalist explains why RSNC has education animals, tour their enclosures and meet a few up close, 6pm, $, reservations required,

217-423-7708.

Nature Scavenger Hunt – December 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bring a camera or use your cell phone’s camera to capture nature clues on a hike and scavenger hunt, person who finds the most wins a prize, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Nature Programs and Family Hikes – January

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Dress warm, free unless otherwise indicated, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

1/9 – Night Hike, 8pm, $

1/16 – January Birds, 10am

1/28 – Full Moon Viewing, 7pm

1/30 – Animals in Winter, 2pm

SPECIAL EVENTS

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – November 28

Decatur Civic Center circle drive, One Gary Anderson Plaza. Santa arrives at the Transfer House in Central Park afterwards. Outdoors, free. 217-423-7000.

Cash for Kids’ Sake – through January 31

Big Brothers Big Sisters, 310 W. William St. Tickets sold for 40 cash raffle prizes, early bird drawing 12/15/20, 1pm live on Facebook, final drawing 2/1/21, must be age 18 or older to purchase tickets, proceeds support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central IL, $, 217-428-4240.

Trees on the Tees – December 10-13 & 17-20

Hickory Point Golf Course. Board a golf cart or walk the enchanting path of decorated trees, sip hot cocoa and roast s’mores by the fire pit. Walkers: 5-6 pm, $3/person; Riders: 6-9 pm, $6/person. Reservations required at decatur-parks.org or 217-422-5911. All IDPH health guidelines followed.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.