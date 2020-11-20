Calendar – December / January 2021
SPECIAL NOTICE
There may be changes in state guidelines due to the pandemic, so events may be changed or cancelled. Please call ahead before attending.
ART
Christmas Card Lane – November 28 – December 26
Outdoors, 300 N. Water St. Display of enormous Christmas cards created by local artists and community groups, vote for your favorite on Facebook, prizes awarded to the top 3 designs, free to view 24/7, 217-423-3189.
Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 28 – December 26
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from more than 50 artists, varied mediums, M-F 9am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
The Twelve Shopping IDEAS Before Christmas – December 1-23
Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Fundraiser features varied events throughout the month, proceeds help benefit the gallery’s art programs, visit www.gallery510.org for the schedule, free admission, 217-422-1509.
Millikin University Exhibit – November 30-January 22
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Selected artworks from Millikin University’s permanent collection, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.
Decatur Airport Exhibit – December
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Jessica Disbrow’s watercolor paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Gallery 510 Exhibit – December
160 E. Main St. Annette Russo’s artworks, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Decatur Public Library Exhibit – December
130 N. Franklin St. Sue Goodpaster’s pastels, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibits – December
3939 Nearing Ln. Nature photography by Jane Koenig in the North Gallery and David Castor in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
Decatur Airport Exhibit – January
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Varied medium works of the Barn Colony Artists, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Gallery 510 Exhibit – January
160 E. Main St. Area High School Teachers’ works in varied mediums, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Decatur Public Library Exhibit – January
130 N. Franklin St. Pastel works of Leta Burch, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibits – January
3939 Nearing Ln. Nature photography by Decatur Camera Club in the North Gallery and Melody Arnold in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Cross Country Classics – December 3 & January 7
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Classic country and gospel tunes played by this local group, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Virtual Vespers 2020– December 5-6
62nd annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) presented virtually on Millikin University’s Facebook page, website www.milllikin.edu and YouTube page, featuring new musical experiences, a “best of” compilation from Vespers past, and interviews, 12/5 7pm, 12/6 2pm, free but donations to the Millikin School of Music appreciated, 217-424-6300.
Dulcimer Music – December 12 & January 9, 23
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Blue Grass Music Jams – December 13 & January 10
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old tunes played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Native American Sky Legends – January 2
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about constellations through stories and legends passed down through generations, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Native American Games & Lifestyles – January 3
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear about the culture and experience skill-building games of the Native Americans who inhabited Illinois over 200 years ago, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & ANIMALS
Geminid Meteor Shower – December 12
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. View the strongest meteor shower of the year, dress warm, bring lawn chairs and blankets, 9-11pm, free, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
Meet the Education Animals – December 17
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A naturalist explains why RSNC has education animals, tour their enclosures and meet a few up close, 6pm, $, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
Nature Scavenger Hunt – December 19
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bring a camera or use your cell phone’s camera to capture nature clues on a hike and scavenger hunt, person who finds the most wins a prize, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Nature Programs and Family Hikes – January
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Dress warm, free unless otherwise indicated, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
1/9 – Night Hike, 8pm, $
1/16 – January Birds, 10am
1/28 – Full Moon Viewing, 7pm
1/30 – Animals in Winter, 2pm
SPECIAL EVENTS
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – November 28
Decatur Civic Center circle drive, One Gary Anderson Plaza. Santa arrives at the Transfer House in Central Park afterwards. Outdoors, free. 217-423-7000.
Cash for Kids’ Sake – through January 31
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 310 W. William St. Tickets sold for 40 cash raffle prizes, early bird drawing 12/15/20, 1pm live on Facebook, final drawing 2/1/21, must be age 18 or older to purchase tickets, proceeds support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central IL, $, 217-428-4240.
Trees on the Tees – December 10-13 & 17-20
Hickory Point Golf Course. Board a golf cart or walk the enchanting path of decorated trees, sip hot cocoa and roast s’mores by the fire pit. Walkers: 5-6 pm, $3/person; Riders: 6-9 pm, $6/person. Reservations required at decatur-parks.org or 217-422-5911. All IDPH health guidelines followed.
