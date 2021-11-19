ART

Christmas Card Lane – through December 30

Outdoors, 300 N. Water St. Annual exhibit of larger-than-life greeting cards created by local artists and community groups, presented by Decatur Area Arts Council, display open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.

Holiday Gift Shoppe – through December 24

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from 50 artists in varied mediums, 12/1 5-8pm, M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – December & January

Main Terminal Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., December – Shirley Buescher, watercolors/January – Barbara Dove, oils, airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – December

Library Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Leta Burch, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – December & January

3939 Nearing Ln., Nature Center hours, free, 217-423-7708.

December – Barn Colony Artists, North Gallery/David Castor’s photographs, South Gallery

January – Decatur Camera Club, North Gallery/Melody Arnold’s photographs, South Gallery

Gallery 510 Exhibits – December & January

160 E. Main St. First Friday Receptions 12/3 & 1/7, 5-7:30pm, free. Exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509. December – Jessica Stricklin Disbrow, January – Area Arts Teachers

Young Artists Showcase 2022 – January 7-29

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Juried exhibit featuring artwork by Decatur area students in grades 5-8, Reception 1/7 5-7:30pm, general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30-5:30, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS, THEATRE & DANCE

Nutcracker Ballet – December 3-4, 10-12

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. Presented by Richland Dance and Mid-Summer Moon Productions, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su 2:30pm, $, 217-875-7211 ext. 6170.

Vespers – December 4-5

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 300 Millikin University students featuring carols, anthems, and candlelight, not recommended for children under age 7, 2:00 & 7:30pm both days, $, 217-424-6318.

Solstice: A Concert of Dance – December 9-11

Millikin University Virginia Rogers Theatre Center. Annual concert of dance choreographed by Millikin students and faculty, Th & F 7:30pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Holiday Big Band Jazz Gala – December 11

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Dinner and jazz event featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and vocalist Angel Spiccia, doors open 6pm, dinner 6:45pm, performance 7:30pm, $, 217-429-4200.

Decatur Big Band Christmas Show – December 18

The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford. Enjoy holiday favorites performed by local musicians who have been entertaining jazz enthusiasts for over 35 years. $. 4-6pm.

Christmas Eve Harp Concert – December 24

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Harpist Julia Jamieson performs followed by the traditional Christmas Eve worship service, concert 6:30pm, service 7pm, free, 217-428-4336.

Bumping Into Broadway – December 31

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. New Year’s Eve program of music and silent movie with organist Andrew Peters, 7pm, free, donations accepted, 217-428-4336.

Winter Chorale Concert – January 7-9

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Pk. Annual winter show presented by the Greater Decatur Chorale, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.

NATURE & GARDENS

Geminids Meteor Shower – December 11

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. View the strongest meteor shower of the year, dress warm, bring lawn chairs and blankets, 9-11pm, free, reservations 217-423-7708.

Winter Hikes – January 15 & 29

Rock Springs Nature Center (RSNC), 3939 Nearing Ln. or Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd., dress warm, reservations 217-423-7708.

1/15 – Night Hike, RSNC, 8-9:30pm, $

1/29 – Winter Bird Hike, FDCA, 10am, free

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

PJ Party with Santa at the Zoo – December 11

Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow, wear your PJ’s, decorate cookies, make a take-home craft, visit some animals up close, story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, for children ages 3-10, 1-3pm or 5-7pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Happy Noon Year – December 31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Countdown to ring in the New Year at noon, music, dancing, crafts and festive fun for those who don’t stay up late, 10am-2pm, $, reservations 217-423-5437.

Kids Night Out at the DISC – January 15

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Night out for your kids ages 5-12 to enjoy games, rock wall, inflatables, scooters, pizza and more, 5-9pm, $, must pre-register by 1/12, 217-429-3472.

Princess Ball – January 22

Hickory Point Banquet Facility, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. For young ladies ages 5-12 and their dads and/or grandfathers, dinner and dancing, presented by Decatur Park District, dinner 5-6pm, dancing 6-9pm, $, reservations by 1/19, 217-422-5911.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Christmas Walk – December 1

Downtown Decatur. Downtown comes alive with music and carolers, children’s activities, delicious goodies, and Santa Claus in the Transfer House, extended merchant hours, starts at 5pm. 217-423-3189.

Snowball Fundraiser Gala – December 3

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn. Support the fair with a festive evening of dinner, music by 90’s Daughter and ornament raffles. $ for reservations. 6-11pm.

Christmas Parade – December 4

Downtown Decatur, parade route. Lighted floats and Santa arrives by fire truck, parade 4:30pm, free, 217-872-3567.

Christmas Tea – December 5

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. An old-fashioned Christmas afternoon tea at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays, 1-4pm, free, 217-429-9422.

Trees on the Tees – December 9-12 & 15-19

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Drive through a path of decorated trees after dark on foot or aboard a golf cart, afterward make s’mores and sip hot cocoa, walkers 5-5:30pm, cart riders 6-8:30pm, tickets required, 217-422-5911.

Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Gala – December 10

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Dinner, music and dancing, silent and live auctions, proceeds benefit music education scholarships to Decatur students, formal/black tie optional, age 21+, 6pm, $, reservations 217-423-3189.

Mari-Mann Christmas Tea – December 11-12

1405 Mari Mann Ln. Annual English High Tea including 12 sweet and savory treats, hot Berry Tea and mulled cider, Christmas stories and insights on Christmas traditions, Sa 12-2pm, Su 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

