ART

Southside Color Theories & Half Truths – through March 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit of paintings by Chicago painter and Millikin Alum Paul Branton, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – February

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Exhibition of mixed media works by Barn Colony Artists, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – February

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. Exhibit of Darren Miller’s artworks, Gallery 510 open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – February

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Leta Burch, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Brick By Brick: Creativity with LEGO – February 5-25

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit features 3D and 2D LEGO creations of all sizes, from tabletop displays to a massive 11-foot castle, including original designs, as well as commercial kits, M-F 9am-4pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur’s First Photographers – February 25

Virtual Event via Zoom presented by Macon County Conservation District. Several professional photographers have called Decatur home since the invention of photography in the 1800s, join Historic Sites Manager, Brent, for a look at our city’s first photographers and their surviving works, participants must have internet access, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – March

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Exhibition of Leta Burch’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – March

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. Exhibit of Pam Marty’s watercolor paintings, Gallery 510 open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – March

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Annette Russo, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Memory and Meaning: The Art of Dan Addington – March 4-28

First Friday Gallery Walk & Opening Reception – March 4

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of mixed media paintings suggesting a history and physical weightiness associated with monuments and memorial sculptures. First Friday Gallery Walk & Reception 3/4 (contingent upon COVID mitigation guidelines), 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Faculty Biennial Exhibition – March 8-April 23

Reception – April 15

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibition of recent works by the faculty of the Millikin Art Department featuring ceramics, graphic design, painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking and photography, reception 4/15 (contingent upon COVID mitigation guidelines), 5-6pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks III “La Creations du Monde” – February 6

Presented by the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra and directed by Dr. William McClain – Op.81a is a 15-minute ballet composed by Darius Milhaud, which outlines the creation of the world based African folk mythology. 7:30 p.m. virtual concert on youtube.com, free.

“Tragic and Triumphant” Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor – March 6

Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Millikin University student winners of the annual Concerto and Aria Competition will make their solo debuts with the MDSO at 7:30 p.m. Free. LIVE STREAM CONCERT on YouTube.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

HIIT the Pavement – February

The DISC hosts 30-minute, high intensity workouts focusing on interval training and body weight exercises to get your heart pumping and muscles stronger. Pound the pavement and have some fitness fun under the lights. Mon & Wed, 5:30-6:00 p.m. Register at 217-429-3472, $.

Hyped for Hikes – February

Walk and hike the Decatur Park District trail system to improve cardio endurance while enjoying group camaraderie in an outdoor setting, includes fitness stations along the way. Tue & Thu, 12-12:45 p.m. Week of February 2 at Nelson Park Fitness Pavilion, weeks February 9 & 16 at the Scovill Activity Center. Register at 217-429-3472. $.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Argenta IceFest Drive-Thru Festival – February 13

Elm Street, Argenta IL. Ice sculptures will be on display during the day and will be lit after dark for a totally different drive-thru experience. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Hosted by Argenta in Motion.

