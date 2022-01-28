ART

First Friday Gallery Walks – February 4 & March 4

Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. An evening to unveil new exhibits with artist talks, food and entertainment, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Rock Springs Exhibit – February

3939 Nearing Ln. Decatur Camera Club’s photographs exhibited in the North Gallery and Melody Arnold’s photographs on display in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – February & March

910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. February – Barbara Dove, March – Alison Huckstep

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – February & March

130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509. February – Sue Watts, March – Pam Marty

Gallery 510 Exhibits – February & March

160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. February – Leta Burch and March – Tracey Maras

Griot – through February 25

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Mixed-media paintings by Chicago-area artist Arlene Turner-Crawford, Artist Talk & Reception 2/24, 4pm, free. Exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Three Paint Decatur – February 4-24

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Local artists Barbara Dove, Lucy Brownlee and Stephen Gardner present their Decatur-inspired creations. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Textile Designs from Around the World – February 28-April 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Exhibit of 1954 alum Dr. Rik Golubjatnikov’s collection of textile fragments worn by indigenous people from around the world, exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Pendulum: 2D Sculptures – March 4-26

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Artist Nichole Roller examines the Midwest landscape from an entirely unique perspective. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Celebration Concert – February 4-6

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium. Join the Greater Decatur Chorale as they perform your favorite upbeat, positive, feel good music. Fr/Sa 7:30pm, Su 2:00pm. Purchase tickets online at decatur-parks.org or call 217-422-5911.

Masterworks III: Pathetique and Young Artists – February 5

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra features Debussy and Tchaikovsky along with performances by the winners of the School of Music’s annual Concerto and Aria Competition, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Modern Perspectives: In Post-Bop and Hard-Bop – February 9 & 13

Members of Millikin’s jazz faculty play jazz arrangements and original compositions inspired by jazz legends of the 1950s and ’60s, free, 217-424-6318.

2/9 – Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., 12:15-12:45pm

2/13 – Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St., 4pm

Valentine’s Gala – February 12

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Join Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin’s alum vocalist Angel Spiccia for an evening of great food and jazz favorites, doors open 6pm, dinner 6:45pm, performance 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.

Synergy – February 20

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Percussion Ensemble Synergy presents a collaborative concert featuring performances by students and faculty from the College of Fine Arts, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks IV: American Soundscapes: Afro-American – March 5

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra features Barber, Price and Still’s works, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Piano and Organ Concert – March 25

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Organist Herb Buffington and pianist Randy Frieling perform, 7pm, free with donations accepted, 217-424-4336.

Vocal Jazz Showcase – March 25

Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Millikin’s jazz ensembles OneVoice and BluBop present their annual spring performance, 7pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Marimba Spiritual – March 30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. A mid-day musical boost with percussionists Jeremy Brunk and Aaron Villareal performing a collection of contemporary works, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

THEATRE & DANCE

Nana’s Naughty Knickers – February 11-13, 18-20

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates, but Bridget discovers that sweet Nana is running an illegal boutique out of her apartment, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Facing Humanity: Masks of History and Culture – February 12

Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A show celebrating world cultures through mask performance, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

STOMP: See What All the Noise Is About – February 26

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. A show that blends dance, music and theatrical performance into one electrifying rhythm, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Clue on Stage – March 4-6

Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre. The classic whodunit packed with lies, secrets, twists, turns and other shenanigans, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Shrek the Musical, Jr. – March 18-20

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Musical production bringing this modern fairytale to life with two full casts of performers in grades 1-12, presented by the Decatur Park District’s PERFORM!, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, reservations for reserved seating required, 217-422-5911.

Jesus Christ Superstar – March 25-27 & April 1-3

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur Underground Theater’s 10th anniversary and alumni musical presenting the 40-year-old timeless work as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Velocity Irish Dance – March 25

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center. A multimedia, high-octane celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance, a show for all ages, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Programs and Family Hikes – February & March

Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), S. Franklin St.; Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln., dress for the weather, reservations required,

217-423-7708.

2/4 & 2/25 – Owl Prowl, SCCA, 8:30pm, $

2/27 – Pokemon in Real Life, RSCA, 2pm, free

Maple Syrup Festival – February 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample and discover how maple syrup is produced by tapping a tree, collecting the sap and boiling it down over an open fire, 11am, 12pm & 1pm, free, reservations required by 2/18, 217-423-7708.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

6th Annual Argenta IceFest Festival – February 12

Downtown, Argenta IL. Drive-through family event to view ice carvings created by Olympic Gold Medal Ice Carver Aaric Kendall, live demonstrations throughout the day, carvings on display until they melt away, event opens 11am, 217-423-0422.

2022 All Things Home Show – March 12-13

Decatur Civic Center, #1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Local businesses and experts display, demonstrate, and explain their products and services for homeowners of Central Illinois, Sa 9am-4pm, Su 11am-3pm, $, 217-422-7300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night Fundraiser – February 19

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Teams of up to eight compete in a fun evening of questions and answers with door prizes, raffle, table games and more, proceeds benefit Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 12

Downtown Decatur traditional parade route. Join in the fun on a day when everyone wants to be Irish. Floats, music and unique processional. Surprise Grand Marshal. 10:30am. After the parade enjoy food and drink specials at local restaurants. 217-423-7000.

Shilo Harris: Veterans Recognition Program 2022 – March 26

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Motivational speaker U. S. Army Staff Sergeant Shilo Harris raises awareness about PTSD and talks about his devastating and disfiguring injuries sustained when his Humvee hit an IED while on patrol in Iraq, presented by the Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois, complementary lunch provided, doors open 12pm, program 1pm, free, 217-423-7300.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.