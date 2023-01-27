CHARITY DATEBOOK

Poetry at the Homestead – February 12 & March 26

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Poetry readings from Millikin University personnel, proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Millikin Homestead, 1pm, $, 217-422-9003.

2/12 – Professor Stephen Frech & Sydney Sinks

3/26 – Professor Randy Brooks & students

Mardi Gras Gala – February 18

The Hall at Five Twenty, 520 E. North St. Annual fundraiser to benefit Catholic Charities with food by Mac’s Pigskin Diner and music by Sushi Roll. Dinner 6:30pm, music 8:30pm. Tickets $70/each or $700/table of 10. 217-422-2624.

Trivia Night Fundraiser – February 25

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Teams of up to 8 compete, door prizes, raffle, table games and more, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Culinary Scholarship Dinner – March 25

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. An 8-course dinner prepared and served by the Richland Culinary students, all proceeds benefit the Culinary Arts Institute, cocktail hour 5pm, dinner 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-875-7211 ext. 6575.

ART

Faculty Biennial Exhibition – through March 3

Kirkland Fine Arts Center Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. An exhibition of art works in varied media by Millikin University’s School of Art & Creative Media Faculty, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Cancer Care Center Art Exhibits – February & March

210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

February – Steve Stoerger/ March – Sue Goodpaster

Decatur Airport Exhibits – February & March

Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

February – Sue Goodpaster/ March – Grace Snively

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – February & March

130 N. Franklin St., library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

February – Annette Russo/March – Mike Delaney

Rock Springs Exhibits – February & March

3939 Nearing Ln., free, M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, 217-423-7708.

February – Decatur Camera Club, nature photographs, North Gallery, Melody Arnold, nature photographs, South Gallery

March – Katherine Unruh, paintings & drawings, North Gallery, Jane P. Koenig, nature photographs, South Gallery

Gallery 510 Exhibits – February & March

160 E. Main St. First Friday opening receptions 2/3 & 3/3, 5-7pm, free. Exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509. February – Grace Snively, March – Pam Marty

Storytellers: A Celebration of Black Artists – February 3-23

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. A collection of 2D “stories” about the black experience from an artist’s perspective. First Friday Exhibit Opening 2/3 featuring professional storyteller Oba William King and an African drum circle, 2/3, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Sangamon Watercolor Society Exhibit – March 3-23

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Featuring watercolor works representing a range of skill levels, techniques and subject matter. First Friday Exhibit Opening 3/3, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Abstract Geometries – March 6-April 14

Kirkland Fine Arts Center Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. A unique exhibition of carefully curated examples of abstract geometries from the world-renowned Organic Architecture and Design Archives. Reception 3/9, 5-7pm, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Decatur Big Band – February 4

The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St. Jazz performance by Central Illinois contemporary jazz musicians who have played together for over 40 years, food and beverages available for $, 4-6:30pm, no cover charge, 217-429-2260.

Valentine’s Gala – February 11

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Join Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin’s alum vocalist Angel Spiccia for an evening with dinner and jazz favorites, doors open 5:30pm, dinner 6:15pm, performance 7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.

Mid-Day Music – February 15, 22 & March 29

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Short mid-day musical boosts by area musicians, 12:15-12:45pm, free,

217-423-3189.

2/15 – Tonos Bajos: Latin Music for the Bassoon, Millikin University Faculty Bassoonist Claire Taylor

2/22 – Black Classical Composers, Illinois Symphony Orchestra Violinist Chenoa Murphy

3/29 – Contemporary Works for String Trio, Millikin University Faculty Musicians

Synergy – February 18

Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Percussion Ensemble Synergy presents a collaborative concert featuring performances by students and faculty from the College of Fine Arts, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Tonos Bajos: Latin Music for the Bassoon – February 19

Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University Faculty Bassoonist Claire Taylor performs music from Cuba, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble – February 26

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Concert to celebrate the fight for freedom with tributes to John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln and Marsha P. Johnson, featuring faculty and student musicians from the Decatur community, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

MSWE IV Together – February 26

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble welcomes a visiting high school ensemble to join them to celebrate Black History Month and the concept of togetherness, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks III: Symphonic Dances &Young Artists – March 4

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents New Guinea Horizons by Millikin alumnus Michael Karasis and Symphonic Dances by Rachmaninoff along with performances by the winners of Millikin’s School of Music’s annual Concerto/Aria Competition, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Rhonda Vincent – March 11

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The reigning queen of bluegrass music and member of the Grand Ole Opry returns to Kirkland, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Johann Johannsson’s Drone Mass – March 12

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin University Choir presents Johannsson’s magnum opus, combining choir, orchestra and electronics, 4pm, free, 217-424-4336.

Celtic Salute – March 15

Doherty’s, 242 E. William St. and Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. From ancient chants to pub songs along with old and new Irish and Scottish music, Millikin University Choirs will be joined by Broken Brogue a Celtic folk band, in concert, Irish Buffet dinner at Doherty’s 5:30pm, concert at Albert Taylor Theatre 7:30pm, $, 217-428-5612.

Little River Band – March 24

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Live concert, early entry 5pm, show 7pm, tickets required at www.Lincolnsquaretheater.com, 217-454-4583.

Vocal Jazz Showcase – March 31

Decatur Brew Works, 102 E. William St. Millikin jazz ensembles OneVoice and BluBop present their annual spring performance in a relaxed environment, 7pm, free, 217-424-6318.

THEATRE & DANCE

Cirque Zuma Zuma – February 4

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. African acrobats hailing from America’s Got Talent perform traditional African dances, chair and handstand balancing, foot table juggling and contortions,7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Stepping Out – February 10-12, 17-19

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Play inspired by the 1991 movie by the same name which follows Mavis a professional chorus girl who tries her hardest to teach some loveable bumbling amateurs dance skills for their recital, presented by Theatre 7, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Tyrus Live – February 25

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. TV personality and entertainer Tyrus shares his no-nonsense approach to life in his very own heartfelt and comical way, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Fairview – March 9-12

Millikin University, Center for Theatre & Dance, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Pulitzer Prize-winning play presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Perform! – Disney’s Newsies Jr. – March 17-19

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Shortened version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.

NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Programs & Family Hikes – February & March

Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA), 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco IL; Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), S. Franklin St., dress for the weather, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

2/11 – Owl Prowl, FCCA, 8pm, $

3/26 – Early Spring Wildflower Hike, SCCA. 2pm, free

Maple Syrup Programs – February 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample maple syrup and see how it is produced by tapping a tree, collecting the sap and boiling it down over an open fire, 11am, 12pm & 1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Winter is for the Birds – February 21

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Meg Graney from Wild Birds Unlimited shares information about the joys of bird-watching in the winter in Central Illinois and how to attract them to your garden, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, 10am, free, 217-620-6850.

Snake & Turtle Show – February 28

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Meet, feel and learn about Rock Springs’ education animals and their natural history, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Pokemon Ecology Series: Behaviors – March 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The world of Pokemon is diverse and vast with over 900 in-game species with many of them having real-world counterparts, compare the behaviors of animals in our world to those of the fictional creatures, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Festivals & Expositions

Argenta Ice Fest – February 11

Village of Argenta, IL. Live ice carving demonstrations throughout the day, over 25 ice sculptures to view, carvings on display until they melt away, event opens 11am, free, 217-423-0422.

Bridal Expo – February 18

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Vendors show what they have to offer brides for their big day, 10am-3pm, $, 217-421-6657.

Play Ball! – March 25

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Baseball card and memorabilia show, sponsored by History of the Heartland, 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-792-1385.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Gym Jams – February 4

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. The night will include live music from Fool House – The Ultimate 90s Dance Party, tons of interactive games, activities and more, must be 18 years or older to attend, 7pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Casino Night – February 11

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main. Celebrate the roaring 20’s in style with casino setting & atmosphere including card playing, poker, craps table, spin to win table, and roulette table with professional dealer. 21+, doors open at 6pm. Limited tickets at $50 each.

www.lincolnsquaretheater.com. 217-454-4583 or 217-433-7508.

Fairytales on Ice – March 5

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Award-winning skaters bring your favorite fairy tale characters to life through ice skating, singing and music, featuring stories and characters from Beauty & The Beast, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood and more, 2pm & 6pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling – March 10

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The show brings all the dwarf wrestlers to one place, these skillful tiny wrestlers will win your heart, 7-9pm, $, 217-422-7300.

St. Patrick’s Day Party – March 17

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main. Celebrate the luck of the Irish with traditional Celtic folk music performed by Broken Brogue a local four-piece band that plays traditional Irish and Scottish Music.

Doors open 6pm and show starts at 7pm. Tickets: Main Floor – $15 individual or purchase/reserve a table of 8 for $100. VIP – Mezzanine (2nd floor) $20, Balcony – $10. www.lincolnsquaretheater.com, 217-454-4583.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.