ART

Discover Mexico! – June 4-July 28

Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St., exhibit from various regions of Mexico curated entirely from local collections. Opening Reception June 4 includes hands-on art making, music and Mexican food truck, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 9am-4pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free (donations appreciated), 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – June/July

Main Terminal Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., free, 217-422-1509.

June – Rae Nell Spencer

July – Sue Goodpaster

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – June/July

Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks from the Barn Colony Artists, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – June/July

160 E. Main St., Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. June – Judy Kimmons. July – Dan Modzelewski

Rock Springs Exhibits – June/July

3939 Nearing Ln., Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708. June – Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and Kattina Williams in the South Gallery. July – Sue Watts in the North Gallery.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – June 3 & July 1

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Cattail Pond Pavilion, 3939 Nearing Ln. Classic country and gospel tunes played by this local group, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

First Friday Concert Series – June/July

Little Theatre, 16 E. Harrison, Sullivan, IL. An evening of music outdoors under the stars, 7:30pm, free, 217-728-2065.

6/4 – Lexie Dorsett Sharp

7/2 – Heather J. Beck

Summer Start – June 5

Donnie’s Homespun, 126 S. Oakland, live music by Soy City Stranglers, Rolling Sixes and Ground Control, 9 pm-2 am, free, 217-424-4344.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – June & July

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

6/5 – Here Come the Mummies, with Astrofix

6/18 – Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters

6/25 – The Oak Ridge Boys, with Jimmy Fortune

7/2 – 90’s Daughter

7/4 – River Bottom Nightmare Band

7/8 – Dino Encounters

7/9 – BB King Experience, with Smoothtimes Band

7/10 – Hairball

7/16 – Leonid & Friends

7/17 – Docksiders

7/23 – Kapital Sound

7/24 – Gin Blossoms, with Blessid Union of Souls

7/30 – The Little Mermen

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – June & July

Rock Springs West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, rain location inside the Nature Center, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/6 – Cactus Ranch

6/20 – Kristen Nelson

6/27 – Bashful Youngens

7/11 – Celtic Whistle

7/25 – Bones Jugs

Dulcimer Music – June 12, 26 & July 10, 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music played by the Dulcimer Club, bring your instrument and play or just listen, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – June 13 & July 11

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play or just enjoy the music, bring a lawn chair or blanket, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts

Annual summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.

7/5-7/26 – M’s, Central Park in Downtown Decatur, 7pm

7/4-7/25 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Large Pavilion, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm

7/21 – Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7pm

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Our Courthouse – June 1

Film about the Macon County Courthouse and the people who have worked there over the past fifty years, virtual presentation by Judge A. G. Webber, IV (retired) and Attorney Gary Geisler, for teens through adults, hosted by the Decatur Public Library, 7-8pm, free, registration required, 217-424-2900.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – June & July

421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, 6/27 & 7/25 and W’s & Sa’s, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – June 5 & July 3

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860s Decatur farmhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places, learn what life was like in Decatur in the 1800s, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Independence Day 1860 – June 26

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday in 1860s style with Homestead Prairie Farm and gardens tours, ice cream social and concert by Over the Hills, bring a picnic lunch for the lawn if desired, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – June 26

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Rock Springs Ground Squirrels home team challenges the St. Louis Unions, the St. Charles Explorers and the St. Louis Perfectos in a home baseball match played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Summer Garden Party – June 26

Staley Museum, 361 N. College St., Browse new museum exhibits, Ford Model T/Model A cars, live music with Sidewalk Stompers, get lawn tips from Master Gardeners and cool off with light refreshments. 1-4pm, free with donation to the Staley Museum. 217-422-1212.

James Millikin Homestead Open House – June 27 & July 25

125 S. Pine St. Tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

NATURE & GARDENS

Tuesday Farmers Market – June/July

Richland Community College, 1 College Park. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants grown by students and local farmers, baked goods, cheese, meats and more, operated by Culinary Arts Institute students. Tu’s 5-7:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.

Saturday Farmers Market – June 5-October 30

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, candies, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.

Family Hikes, Walks & Nature Programs – June & July

Rock Springs Nature Center (RSNC), 3939 Nearing Ln.; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd.; Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 S. Franklin Street Rd., wear close-toed shoes and clothes that can get dirty, muddy and/or wet, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

6/5 – Firefly Hike, RSNC, 8pm

6/27 – Creek Walk, FDCA, 2pm

7/3 – Independence Day Hike, SCCA, 10am

7/10 – Poison vs. Venom: What’s the Difference, RSNC, 2pm

7/24 – Bats in the Barn, RSNC, 7-9pm

7/25 – Summer Prairie Hike, RSNC, 2pm

EVENTS FOR FAMILIES

Lights Out Glow Mini Golf Events – June/July

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play 18-holes, glow accessories and special glow golf ball provided for an evening of mini golf in the dark, wear bright colors and bring a flashlight, 9-11pm, $, 217-422-2316.

6/11 & 7/3 – Family Mini Golf

7/24 – Adult Mini Golf

(adult beverages available for $)

Family Camp Out – June 18-19

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner, breakfast and activities provided, bring your tent and sleeping bags, 6pm-9am, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.

Father’s Day Special – June 20

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd., $1 per person admission all day.

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Dads get 1 free activity with a paid adult child, 12-9pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Free Movie Nights – June/July

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Free movies presented by Scott State Bank, bring camp chairs or blankets, concessions available for $, no outside food or drinks permitted, doors open 7, movie dusk-10pm,

217-422-5911.

6/12 – Black Panther (PG-13)

6/26 – Grease (PG)

7/31 – Toy Story 4 (G)

Twilight Tuesdays – June 29 & July 27

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Find out how the zoo animals spend their evenings, extended hours until 8pm (last admission 7pm), $, 217-421-7435.

Independence Day – July 4

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Free carousel rides with a paid admission, $, 217-421-7435.

Parents Night Out – July 9

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Kids ages 6-11 can be dropped off at the zoo for pizza, tour, crafts and animal encounters, 5:30-8:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.

Ice Cream Safari – July 18

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Free ice cream served while supplies last, 1-4pm, $ for zoo admission, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Midstate Soccer Cup – June 4-6

1 Educational Park, free admission, 217-422-5911.

Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – June 7, 21 & July 5, 19

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga session outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages welcome, 8-9:10pm, free, 217-422-5911.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Macon County Fair – June 2 – 6

3700 N. Westlawn Ave. carnival, fair food, craft vendors, pageants, rodeo, demolition derby, truck and tractor pull and concerts, full schedule at www.maconcountyfair.com, $, 217-875-0135.

Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo – June 10

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Trade show for business owners and entrepreneurs, 217-422-2200, www.decaturchamber.com

7-8:30am – State of the City Breakfast, $, reservations required

9am-2pm – Business Expo, free

11:30am-1:30pm – Taste of Decatur by area restaurants, $, reservations required.

Second Saturday Book Sales – June 12 & July 10

Decatur Public Library, 2nd Floor, 130 N. Franklin St. Friends of the Library offer used books for sale, proceeds benefit community and Decatur Public Library literacy promoting programs, 9:30am-12:30pm by appointment only call 217-917-5576.

Harristown Celebration – June 26

Village of Harristown. Come out and enjoy food, fun and fireworks at dusk. 4:00-10:00 pm. 217-963-2980. For updates go to www.villageofharristown.com

Blue Ribbon Days – July 3

Fletcher Park, Mt. Zion. An evening of food, fun and fireworks. 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Independence Day Celebration – July 4

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. All tickets are $4 to dance the night away with hit songs from the River Bottom Nightmare Band and wrap up with fireworks over Lake Decatur. Doors open at 6:00 pm, band 6:30 pm, fireworks 9:00 pm. 217-422-5911. www.devonamphitheater.com

Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 22-24

155 E. Main St., Warrensburg IL. Street festival with live music, food and merchandise vendors, car show and more, Th 4-10pm, F 4-11pm, Sa 7am-11:30pm, full schedule at www.facebook.com/warrensburgcornfestival, 217-433-0822.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.