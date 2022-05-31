ART

Decatur Airport Exhibits – June & July

Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. June – Annette Russo, varied mediums/July – Mike Delaney, watercolors

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – June & July

Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509. June – Rae Nell Spencer, watercolors/July – Macon Resources, varied mediums

Rock Springs Exhibits – June & July

3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708. June – Celestino Ruffini, nature in varied mediums & Curt Knapp, nature photos/July – Joe Norton, animal photos & Danny Pratt, wildlife & landscape photos

First Friday Gallery Walk – June 3 and July 1

Three Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center Anne Lloyd Gallery & Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music and refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibits – June & July

160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. June – Shirley Buescher, watercolors /July – Robert Lump, Floridian landscapes

Circus Stories: Big Tops in Our Backyard – June 3-July 26

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Explore 150 years of circus tradition and history in Central Illinois. Opening event 6/3 with performers from Circus Kaput, circus snacks and arts activities, families welcome, adult supervision required, free popcorn & sno-cones, food trucks available for $, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Michelangelo: A Different View – July 8-August 7

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Experience Michelangelo’s paintings from the Sistine Chapel at your leisure in this large scale breathtaking exhibit, more information at https://michelangeloadifferentview.com, Tu’s & W’s 11am-5pm, Th’s-Su’s 10am-7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – June & July

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm (unless otherwise indicated), $, 217-422-5911. Order tickets at devonamphitheater.com

6/3 – The Little Mermen

6/4 – Thunderstruck

6/10 – Mitch Ryder

6/11 – Toby Mac

6/17 – The Purple Xperience

6/18 – Leonid and Friends

6/24 – The Cleverlys & Dusty Slay

6/25 – Fool House

7/1 – Canaan Cox

7/2 – Hairball

7/3 – Sonic Slam Tour 2022

7/4 – Imagine That (6pm)

7/8 – Tommy DeCarlo

7/15 – Rap Rewind Tour with Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall & Yung Joc

7/16 – Evil Woman

7/17 – Cheap Trick

7/27 – Decatur Municipal Band

7/29 – The Guess Who

7/30 – Get the Led Out

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July

Annual family friendly summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.

6/5-7/31 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6-7pm

6/6-7/25 – M’s, Central Park in Downtown Decatur, 7-8:30pm

7/27 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7-8:30pm

Acoustic Music Jams – June 12 & July 10

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 2-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Party on the Patio – June 30 & July 28

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Evening of music, food and cold beer on the front patio, bring a lawn chair and your dancing boots, 7-9pm, free, $ to purchase food & beverages, 217-422-7300.

6/30 – Stand Alone Steves

7/28 – Wreckless Whiskey

B.O.S.S. Performances – July 22-23

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Double feature showing B.O.S.S. (Best of Summer Stock) productions of Rainbow Fish and The Little Mermaid, 7pm, 217-422-5911.

Central Park Music & Art Series – July 31

Concert Series featuring live bands, eclectic food, cold beer, specialty drinks and local art. Bring lawn chairs and kick back for a Sunday Funday in the heart of Downtown Decatur. Central Park, Noon-7pm, free.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open Houses – June & July

421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, 6/26 & 7/31 and W’s & Sa’s, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860s Decatur farmhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places, learn what life was like in Decatur in the 1800s, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open Houses – June 4 & July 2

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Open Houses – June 12, 26 & July 31

125 S. Pine St. Tour the home of James and Anna Millikin circa 1876, one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, 6/12 1-4pm, 6/26 & 7/31 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Independence Day 1860 – June 25

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday in 1860s style with Homestead Prairie Farm and gardens tours, performance by the Rock Springs Dulcimer Club, bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch if desired, 1-4pm, music 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur’s Five Civil War Generals – July 31

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Five Civil War generals varying widely in age, background, military experience and fame called Decatur their home, including Governor Richard J. Oglesby, find out their public histories and personal stories, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

National Trails Day Hike – June 4

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. 3.2-mile hike along the River Trail, wear appropriate clothes and shoes for mud and water, bring water bottle and snack, 1-4pm, free, registration required by 6/3, 217-423-7708.

Animal Crossings Series – June 18 & July 23

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Two outdoor events, fishing equipment provided for the tournament or bring your own, tournament and contest participants receive prizes, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708. 6/18 – Fishing Tournament, 7/23 – Bug Catching Contest

Canoe the Sangamon – June 18

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Annual Homecoming Celebration canoe trip, must have at least one adult per canoe, put in at the Wyckles Rd. Canoe Launch and take out at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, hot dog lunch included at end of trip, 9am-2pm, $, registration required by 6/17, 217-423-7708.

Garden Walk – June 25

Decatur, IL. Self-guided tour of six beautifully designed gardens, showcasing everything from water gardening, rose gardening and container gardening to pollinator gardening. Located in the Downtown Historic District, the west end, and the north side of Decatur. Advance tickets are available at the Macon County Extension office at 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. 217.877.6042 Registration deadline is June 24.

Creek Walk – July 2

Sand Creek Conservation Area, S. Franklin St. Discover and search for the different kinds of life that live in the creek, wear close-toed shoes that can get wet and muddy, 2pm, free, registration required by 7/1, 217-423-7708.

Caves of Illinois – July 21

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker John Schirle talks about the science of caves, where they are and what lives there, 6pm, free, registration required by 7/20, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Summer Reading Kick-off – June 4

Central Park. Start to the summer reading program hosted by the Decatur Public Library and Decatur Area Arts Council with games, activities and exhibits that showcase Decatur’s summer fun. Enter to win prizes. 11am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Airport Fun Day – June 4

Decatur Airport, 910 S. Airport Rd. Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle available to climb aboard, Scovill Mobile Zoo, K-9 demonstration, Experimental Aircraft Assoc. free young eagle flights for kids ages 8-17, 8-11am, flights 9-11am, free, registration required for flights at 8:30am, 217-422-5911.

Dads’ Day Dollar Deal – June 19

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $2 per person admission for the entire family, 9:30am-6pm, 217-421-7435.

Decatur Park District July 4th Activities – July 4

Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr. Special activities, Scovill Zoo, Overlook Adventure Park and Splash Cove will also be open, 8am-dusk, $, 217-422-5911.

8am – Staley Red, White & Blue Run

6pm – Live music at the Devon Amphitheatre

Dusk – Fireworks

Ice Cream Safari – July 17

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Stroll the zoo grounds and sample different ice cream flavors, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Midstate Soccer Cup – June 3-5

1 Educational Park. 12th annual tournament featuring U8-U19 boys’ and girls’ club teams from Illinois and surrounding states, free, 217-429-3472.

Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Baseball – June 11

Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Home games played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 12pm, free, 217-423-7708. 6/11 – vs. Belleville Stags, 7/10 – vs. Summit Station Signalmen

Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – June 13 & July 11

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages welcome, 8-9:10pm, free, 217-422-5911.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Macon County Fair – June 2-5

3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Annual county fair with pageants, rodeo, demolition derby, truck and tractor pull and more, full schedule at www.maconcountyfair.com, $, 217-875-0135.

An Evening at Your Museum – June 4

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. FUNdraiser celebrating the museum’s 30+ years of bringing science and art to families, adults only, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Farmers Market – June 4-July 30

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am, 217-423-7000.

Richland Farmers Market – June & July

1 College Park. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, baked goods, cheese, meats and more, held in collaboration with Bistro Five Thirty-Seven restaurant operated by the Culinary Arts Institute students during their dinner hours, Tu’s 3-6:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.

Ray Batman Center for Social Justice Dedication – June 11

Dove, Inc., 788 E. Clay St. Outdoor dedication of Dove’s Homeward Bound offices in memorial to the late Ray Batman who provided leadership to Dove from its founding through more than 30 years of service, 10:30am, free, reservations requested, 217-428-6616.

29th Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration – June 18

Central Park. Annual celebration hosted by the African American Museum with performers, food and fun. For vendor and entertainment inquiries call 217-429-7458 or go to African-americancultural.org

Members + Event/Presentation – July 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Presentation about the Bloomington-Normal IL Circus Legacy by author Maureen Brunsdale, 6-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Finders Summer Market – July 11

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Popup marketplace event, shopping at more than 80 booths and tents with vintage, handmade, salvage, boutique and artisan goods, live music, food trucks, 9am-3pm, $, 217-454-6365.

Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 21-23

Downtown Warrensburg, 155 E. Main St. Family fun street festival with live music, food and merchandise vendors, car show and more, Th 4-10pm, F 4-11pm, Sa 7am-11:30pm, full schedule at www.facebook.com/warrensburgcornfestival/, 217-433-0822.

7/21 – Sanctus Real

7/22 – Earth to Mars: The Bruno Mars Experience

7/23 – Boat Drunks

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.