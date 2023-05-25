Calendar – June / July 2023
CHARITY DATEBOOK
The Wurst Cornhole Tournament Ever! – June 17
Door 4 Brewing Co., 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St. Cornhole tournament with cash prizes, live music by Pizazz, yard games, on-site custom T-shirt printing, Heinkel’s brats and hot dogs, Notorious PIG burgers, cash bar and reverse raffle, proceeds benefit Rotary Club’s community grant program to positively impact our community’s youth, 12-5pm, teams registration 12pm, tournament starts 1pm, free admission, $ for concessions & team registration, 217-619-2436.
Glow Run for Boys and Girls Club – June 22
Forsyth Park, 601 Forsyth Pkwy. Benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur with a 5K Glow Run, t-shirts, ice cream, medals and swag, wear your best glow gear, check in 6:30pm, race start 8pm, post-race ice cream 8:30pm, $, registration required, 217-872-2566.
EnRiching Our History Awards Ceremony – June 24
Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center, 1 College Pk. Celebration of area individuals’ accomplishments, cocktail attire, proceeds benefit the EnRich Program at Richland Community College, cocktail hour 5pm, dinner & program 6pm, $, reservations required, www.richland.edu/enrichawards, 217-875-7200 ext. 6350.
Theatre 7’s Diamond Jubilee – June 24
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Showcase celebrating 60 years of entertainment from Theatre 7’s all-volunteer theatre company, silent auction, a cabaret of Theatre 7’s show history, cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, proceeds benefit Theatre 7’s building fund, business casual attire, cocktail hour 6:30pm, entertainment 7:30pm, $, reservations required, www.theatre7.org/events.
Plein Air Paint Decatur – June 25-July 1
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Outdoor painting event begins 6/25 with Anthony Collins demonstrating oil techniques, artwork will be hung for judging 7/1 with entertainment by Broken Brogue, refreshments served, all artists levels invited to participate in various mediums, proceeds benefit the Millikin Homestead and Barn Colony Artists, Inc., must be 18 years or older, $, registration required, 217-877-1569.
5 Kings Boat Poker Run – July 15
Lake Decatur. Annual fundraising event for local charities programs and services, food, fun and live entertainment by the band Lady Luck. 4:00pm. 217-412-8369.
ART
First Friday Gallery Walk – June 2 and July 7
4 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center Anne Lloyd Gallery & Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St., Art+Market, 236 N. Water St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music and refreshments in the downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Ireland: Celtic Nation Exhibit – June 2-July 26
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Cultural exhibit celebrating Ireland and those of Irish heritage. Opening event 6/2 includes gallery exhibit, hands-on art making, taste of Ireland, Celtic Whistle and Irish dancers, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – June/July
160 E. Main St. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, free, 217-422-1509. June – Rae Nell Spencer/July – Nicole Christison
Cancer Care Art Exhibits – June/July
210 W. McKinley Ave., center open hours, free, 217-422-1509. June – Pam Marty/July – Jessica Disbrow
Decatur Airport Exhibits – June/July
Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. June – Carol Kessler/July – Barn Colony Artists
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – June/July
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509. June – Barbara Dove
Rock Springs Exhibits – June/July
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Sa 9am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
June – Celestino Ruffini – North Gallery & D L Pratt – South Gallery
July – Curt Knapp – North Gallery & Dave Castor – South Gallery
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – June/July
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concerts 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.
6/1 – Whiskey Myers with 49 Winchester & Matt Koziol, 6:15pm
6/2 – Travis Tritt with War Hippies
6/8 – T Pain with Tobi Lou
6/9 – Revel in Red
6/10 – Jo Dee Messina with Deana Carter & Jamie O’Neal
6/16 – The Pork Tornadoes
6/23 – Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love
6/25 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
7/30 – Everclear with Lit & Unchained
7/1 – Night Ranger
7/3 – Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen
7/4 – Off the Wall
7/8 – Elle King
7/14 – Blood, Sweat & Tears
7/15 – Puddle of Mudd with Saliva & Free Range Youth
7/16 – Little Feat with Leftover Salmon
7/27 – Riley Green
7/28 – Andy Grammer
7/29 – Get the Led Out
The Loft Event – June 3
Madden Arts Center, The Loft (3rd Floor), 125 N. Water St. Live performances by 3 local musical groups, BirdHands, Said Echo and Riddle M, featuring their original music, must be 21 and older to attend, 7pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July
166th annual family friendly summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.
6/4-7/30 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm
6/5-7/31 – M’s, Central Park, Downtown Decatur, 7pm
6/21 & 7/12 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7pm
Outdoor Summer Concert Series – June/July
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.
6/4 – Cactus Ranch
6/18 – Celtic Whistle
7/2 – Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers
7/16 – Good Morning Bedlam
7/30 – The Tangents
Acoustic Music Jams – June 11 & July 19
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to local musicians or bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
Party on the Patio – June 29 & July 20
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Evening of music, food and cold beer on the front patio, bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes, 7-9pm, free, $ to purchase food & beverages, 217-422-7300.
6/29 – Jill and Jordan, acoustic duo
7/20 – Wreckless Whiskey, unplugged, country music
COMEDY & THEATRE
B.O.S.S. Performances – July 21-22
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Triple feature showing B.O.S.S. (Best of Summer Stock) productions of Honk Jr., Doctor Doolittle Jr. and Summer Camp performed by talented youth from all over Central Illinois, 6pm, $, 217-422-5911.
William Lee Martin’s Comedy Stampede – July 21
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Relatively clean, disarmingly clever comedian, but his show may not be suitable for younger audiences, doors open 7pm, show 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Baseball – June 15
Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. Baseball game played in vintage uniforms with authentic 1858 rules, 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Independence Day 1860 – June 24
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday 1860s style with Homestead Prairie Farm tours, play with vintage toys and games, performance by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band, bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch if desired, 1-4pm, concert 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Prairie Walk – June 3
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate National Trails Day with a guided walk through a restored prairie, wear appropriate clothing, 10am, free, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Canoe the Sangamon – June 10
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Annual Homecoming Celebration canoe trip, bring a drink, snack and wear clothes that could get wet, registrants must be confident paddlers and should be prepared to carry their canoes in a few spots, put in at the Wyckles Rd. Canoe Launch and take out at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, free hot dog lunch included at end of trip, 9am-12pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Canoeing on the Pond – June 17 & July 1
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. An easy canoe ride at Cattail Pond, perfect for all skill levels, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-7708.
Garden Club of Decatur Garden Walk – June 20
Crossings Healthcare, 320 E. Central Ave. Tour the Prescription Garden at Crossings Healthcare with Dietician Allison Rahai, 10am, free, 217-620-6850.
Night Hike – July 22
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Take a hike at night and enjoy fun and sensory activities along the Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail, 9pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
Meet the Animals – July 23
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Meet some of Rock Springs Nature Center’s ambassador animals including snakes, frogs, turtles and more and learn about their day-to-day lives in the Nature Center, 2pm, $, registration required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Airport Fun Day – June 3
Decatur Airport, Terminal Building, 910 S. Airport Rd. The Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle available to climb aboard, Scovill Mobile Zoo, K-9 demonstration, Experimental Aircraft Association free young eagle flights for kids ages 8-17, 8-11am, flights 9-11am, free, registration required for flights at 8:30am, 217-428-2423.
Family Nerf Wars – June 3
The Cross Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd. Bring your own Nerf gun, ammo supplies provided for the games, for young to old, 1-3pm, free, 217-877-9529.
Fans Field of Dreams Day – June 3
Fans Field Park, 1900 N. Woodford St. Morning baseball instruction for kids with a couple of former major league players, exhibition game and food trucks, presented by History of the Heartland, 9am.
Dads’ Day Dollar Deal – June 18
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $2 per person admission for the entire family, 9:30am-5pm, 217-421-7435.
Unplug Illinois Day – July 15
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Put away your electronic devices and enjoy yard games, giant bubbles, hiking and more, 1-4pm, activities mostly free, $ for a few, 217-423-7708.
Ice Cream Safari – July 16
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Stroll the zoo grounds and sample different ice cream flavors throughout the zoo, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Midstate Soccer Cup – June 2-4
Decatur Park District Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Park. 14th annual tournament featuring U8-U19 boys’ and girls’ club teams from Illinois and surrounding states, free, 217-429-3472.
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – June 7 & July 5
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Community outdoor yoga sessions, led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages and skill levels welcome, 8-9:15pm, free, 217-422-5911.
25th Anniversary USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – July 31-August 6
Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. 25th annual tournament for professional male tennis players from 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, proceeds support tennis in the Decatur area community, 10am-7pm, free admission, 217-421-7432 after June 1.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
Macon County Fair – June 7-11
3700 N. Westlawn Ave. 167th annual county fair with horse races, rodeo, demolition derby, live bands, rides, food, games and more, full schedule at www.maconcountyfair.com, $, 217-875-0135.
Forsyth Fest – June 16-17
701 Forsyth Pkwy., Forsyth, IL. Food, crafts, produce, inflatables, sporting events, fireworks display, parade and more, F 5-9pm, Sa 10am-9pm, free admission, 217-519-3137.
30th Annual Juneteenth Celebration – June 16-17
June 16: Richland Community College, An Evening with John Ashworth, 6:30pm-9:00pm, light refreshments. Tickets $30 individual, $240/table of 8. 217-429-7458.
June 17: Central Park in downtown Decatur, parade 12pm, food and live entertainment.
Art & Vendor DAZE – July 1
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Vendor event for all ages, food trucks, music, raffles/giveaways, free parking, $5 at the door, 13 & under free. 10am-6pm. 217-422-8800.
Independence Day Celebration – July 4
Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr., live music, road run with 5K, 2 Mile and 12 Mile Kids Run, 8am-dusk, $, tickets and RUN reservations required, 217-422-5911.
8am – Staley RUN, White & Blue Road Run
6pm – Music from Off the Wall, Devon Amphitheatre
Dusk – Fireworks
Centennial Lake Fest – July 7-9
Nelson Park Marina, 2203 E Lake Shore Dr. Celebrating 100 years of Lake Decatur with dedication of the Staley Basin, activities at the marina and along the lake front, live music, food trucks, family fun, sailboat regatta, fishing competition, and more, 7/7 lighted boat parade, free admission, more info go to www.decaturil.gov/lakedecatur100
Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 20-22
155 E. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Three-day family friendly street festival with free live music, food vendors, Hot N’ Buttered 5K on 7/22 at 7:00am, Cars R’ Cruisin’ Car Show 7/22, 2:30pm. www.warrensburgcornfestival.com.
Aquapalooza 2023 – July 29
Basin 1, Lake Decatur. Come throw out an anchor, tie up with friends, and enjoy the lake and live music by Structurally Sound. 2-5pm.
SUMMER MARKETS
Forsyth First Friday Market – June 2 & July 7
701 Forsyth Pkwy., Forsyth, IL. Food, crafts, produce, and live music, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-519-3137. 6/2 – Ashley Riley and 7/7 – Don & Jerry
Finders Market – June 10
Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Indoor and outdoor popup marketplace shopping event featuring small businesses from Illinois and beyond with vintage finds, handmade goods, home and garden décor, boutiques, local farm products, food trucks, cash bar and live music, 9am-3pm, $, 217-423-7000.
Farmers Market – June/July
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am, 217-423-7000.
Mercy Market – June/July
Preston Jackson Park, downtown Decatur, fresh produce, local goods and entertainment hosted by The Good Samaritan Inn, cash, credit and LINK accepted. 217-429-1455.
Richland Farmers Market – June/July
1 College Park. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, baked goods, cheese, meats and more, held in collaboration with Bistro Five Thirty Seven Restaurant operated by the Culinary Arts Institute students during their dinner hours, Tu’s 3-6:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.