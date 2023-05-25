



CHARITY DATEBOOK

The Wurst Cornhole Tournament Ever! – June 17

Door 4 Brewing Co., 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St. Cornhole tournament with cash prizes, live music by Pizazz, yard games, on-site custom T-shirt printing, Heinkel’s brats and hot dogs, Notorious PIG burgers, cash bar and reverse raffle, proceeds benefit Rotary Club’s community grant program to positively impact our community’s youth, 12-5pm, teams registration 12pm, tournament starts 1pm, free admission, $ for concessions & team registration, 217-619-2436.



Glow Run for Boys and Girls Club – June 22

Forsyth Park, 601 Forsyth Pkwy. Benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur with a 5K Glow Run, t-shirts, ice cream, medals and swag, wear your best glow gear, check in 6:30pm, race start 8pm, post-race ice cream 8:30pm, $, registration required, 217-872-2566.



EnRiching Our History Awards Ceremony – June 24

Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center, 1 College Pk. Celebration of area individuals’ accomplishments, cocktail attire, proceeds benefit the EnRich Program at Richland Community College, cocktail hour 5pm, dinner & program 6pm, $, reservations required, www.richland.edu/enrichawards, 217-875-7200 ext. 6350.

Theatre 7’s Diamond Jubilee – June 24

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Showcase celebrating 60 years of entertainment from Theatre 7’s all-volunteer theatre company, silent auction, a cabaret of Theatre 7’s show history, cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, proceeds benefit Theatre 7’s building fund, business casual attire, cocktail hour 6:30pm, entertainment 7:30pm, $, reservations required, www.theatre7.org/events.

Plein Air Paint Decatur – June 25-July 1

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Outdoor painting event begins 6/25 with Anthony Collins demonstrating oil techniques, artwork will be hung for judging 7/1 with entertainment by Broken Brogue, refreshments served, all artists levels invited to participate in various mediums, proceeds benefit the Millikin Homestead and Barn Colony Artists, Inc., must be 18 years or older, $, registration required, 217-877-1569.

5 Kings Boat Poker Run – July 15

Lake Decatur. Annual fundraising event for local charities programs and services, food, fun and live entertainment by the band Lady Luck. 4:00pm. 217-412-8369.



