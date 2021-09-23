CHARITY EVENTS

Dine United – October 6, 13, 20, 27

Various local restaurants. Restaurants donate a portion of their lunch and takeout orders, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-IL, www.uwdecatur.org for a list of participating restaurants, 11am-2pm, $, 217-422-8537.

Great Gatsby Gala – October 16

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway. The evening is sure to be a cat’s meow with dinner, auctions, plenty of giggle water and champagne wall, music by 90’s Daughter. All proceeds benefit Macon County CASA. 6pm-10pm. $. 217-428-8424.

Whiskers & Tails – November 6

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Music, dinner and auction to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire invited, must be 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.

ART

“Reclaim” Exhibit – through October 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring the sculptural ceramics pieces by Andrea Moon and Dryden Wells from St. Louis, MO, Washington University, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibits – October & November

Main Terminal Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. October – Sue Watts. November – Shirley Buescher

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – October & November

130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

October – Shirley Buescher. November – Leta Burch

Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November

3939 Nearing Ln., Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

October – Brenda Ware, North Gallery. Barb Stobaugh, South Gallery

November – Barn Colony Artists’ mixed media, North Gallery. David Castor, South Gallery

Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

160 E. Main St. Featuring Don Davis, wood turner, First Friday Opening Reception 10/1, 5-7:30pm, free, exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

October National – October 1-28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried fine art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation presented by Gallery 510. First Friday Opening Reception 10/1, 5-7:30pm, free, exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

160 E. Main St. Featuring the watercolor paintings of Mike Delaney, First Friday Opening Reception 11/5, 5-7:30pm, free, exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Grand Opening Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 12

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. The Gallery is transformed into a Holiday Gift Shoppe filled with handmade delights from local artists, 8:30am-4:30pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

John Conlee – October 1

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. American country music singer John Conlee charted 32 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and recorded 11 studio albums, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Dulcimer Music – October 2, 16, 30 & November 13, 27

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Dulcimer Club musicians play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Millikin University Homecoming Concert – October 2

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Annual performance by the University Choir joined by Choir alumni, 3pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Cross Country Classics – October 7 & November 4

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Gospel, classic country and classic hits played by local musicians, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Acoustic Music Jams – October 10 & November 14

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy music played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play along or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 12

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. The 161st annual fall, and final band concert of 2021, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, 7:30pm, free, 217-422-9168.

Masterworks II – October 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra features Bach’s Orchestra Suite No. 2 and Orchestral Suite No. 3, and Bartok’s Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Millikin University Fall Concerts – October 24

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. University choral groups perform, free, 217-424-6318.

4pm – Millikin Women and Collegiate Chorale

6pm – Millikin Men and University Choir

The Dallas Brass – October 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. One of America’s foremost musical ensembles, will feature the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, performing classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Holly wood and patriotic music for the entire family, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Percussion Concert: Halloween! – October 29-30

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St.

The 15th annual family-friendly event by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, F 7:30pm, Sa 6 & 8pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 14

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. Traditional, new and seasonal choral music, 2pm & 7pm, $, 217-422-1422.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra – November 22

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert by Decatur’s youth orchestra, 7pm, free, 217-424-6318.

THEATRE

Blood at the Root – October 7 – 10

Millikin University Virginia Rogers Theatre. Based on the Jena Six incident in Louisiana in 2006 and presented by the School of Theatre & Dance. Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm. 217-424-6318.

Noises Off – October 15-17 & 22-24

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Brimming with slapstick comedy and called “the funniest farce ever written”, Rated R for language and adult situations, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

She Loves Me – November 12-14

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Romantic comedy and musical theater production filled with an endearing innocence, presented by Millikin University School of Theater and Dance and the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – November 12-14 & 18-20

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical comedy about six awkward spelling champions who learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything, rated PG13, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

History Comes Alive – October 17

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Join Mark W. Sorensen for an illustrated presentation of President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 Rough Rider Tour and his stops in Illinois, along with Roosevelt’s speeches at the Millikin University dedication and the Wabash train depot, 4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Candlelight Tour – November 13

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Native American Games & Skills – November 28

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about the cultures and lifestyles of the Native Americans who inhabited Illinois over 200 years ago, discover the art of beading and try 3D archery, 2-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Canoe Big Creek – October 9

Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Leisurely explore Big Creek by canoe, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Snake & Turtle Show – October 14

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Meet and hear about Rock Springs’ education animals and their ways of life, several species will be presented, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes & Walks – October & November

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln., Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA), 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL, Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 S. Franklin Street Rd., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/20 – Full Moon, RSCA, 7pm

10/23 – Decomposer, FCCA, 2pm

10/31 – Halloween (costumes welcome), RSCA, 2pm

11/20 – Owl Prowl, SCCA, 6pm

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Halloween Glow Golf – October 9

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play mini golf in the dark, players receive 18-hole round, glow accessories and a special glow golf ball, bring flashlight if you wish, groups of 4 or less, 7:30-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2316.

Boo at the Zoo – October 15-17, 21-24, 28-31

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun featuring treat collecting and decorations, carousel and spooky train rides, come in costume if you wish, for times visit www.scovillzoo.com, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.

Parents’ Night Out at the DISC – October 23 & November 13

DISC, 1295 W. Wood St. Kids participate in games, rock wall climbing, inflatables jumping, scooter riding and more, pizza provided, for children ages 5-12, 10/23 5:30-8:30pm, 11/13 5-9pm, $, pre-registration required by preceding Wednesdays, 217-429-3472.

Teddy Bear Walk & Campfire Stories – November 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to learn about the changing seasons on the Bike Trail, make s’mores and hear stories around a campfire, bring blanket or lawn chair, for children with adult buddy, 5pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Penguin in the Park – October 10

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. A race in honor of the Penguin, John Bingham, proceeds equally benefit a Millikin University scholarship fund for entrepreneurship students and youth athletic programs through the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 300 meter Penguin Dash for kids 2:30pm, 5K 3pm, $, registration required at www.penguin5.com , 217-615-0511.

Turkey Trot – November 20

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K run, or 5K recreational walk, register by 11/7 to guarantee long-sleeved shirt, check-in 6:30-7:15am, Tot Trot 7:30am, Race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.

FOOD, FAIRS & FESTIVALS

Fall Harvest Festival – October 16

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Family event with fall themed activities including 3D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, wagon rides, and tours of Homestead Prairie Farm, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for select activities, 217-423-7708.

Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – November 4-6

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 32nd annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Sgt. Keni Thomas, Army Ranger (ret.) – October 21

Decatur Airport, 910 S. Airport Rd. Keni Thomas shares his story and involvement with the Black Hawk Down mission, sponsored by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, 5-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

Tablescapes: Set to Inspire – October 23

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Table settings created by local designers and gardeners, auction and refreshments served. 9am-3pm. Presented by the Garden Club of Decatur. Gardenclubofdecatur.com

68th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 23

Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Since 1953, the community has come together to offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:30am, luncheon and program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

Santa’s House Opening Weekend – November 26 – 28

Central Park in downtown Decatur. Visit Santa in the newly renovated Transfer House through Christmas Eve. For hours go to decaturcvb.com or call 217-423-7000.

Christmas Tree Lighting – November 27

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Annual lighting of the 25- foot live Christmas tree, new unwrapped toys accepted to bring Christmas joy to local foster children, 6:30pm, free, 217-422-7300.

