CHARITY DATEBOOK

A Taste of History – October 1

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St.; Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St.; The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St.; Culver House, 412 W. Prairie Ave.; Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. Explore five of Decatur’s historic sites with hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each, ages 21+, proceeds for the preservation of the five participating landmarks, 5-9pm, $, reservations required by 9/29, 217-423-6161.

Tablescapes– October 1

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Browse 40 beautifully decorated tables from casual family dinners to the fanciest holiday gala, designed by local merchants, organizations and Garden Club members, how-to demonstrations, boutique and refreshments, proceeds benefit Garden Club projects in Decatur and Macon County, 9am-3pm, $, 217-620-6850.

Devon on Tap Craft Beer & Music Festival – October 8

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Tasting of craft beers from area breweries and around the globe, live music from Bad Medicine and 8 Up, proceeds benefit Decatur Area Arts Council and the Decatur Parks Foundation, must be age 21, 12-4pm, $, 217-423-3189 or 217-422-5911.

Halloween Trivia Night – October 22

Scovill Activity Center, 3909 W. Main St. Fun evening of trivia to support the Decatur Park District Arts, teams of 8 compete, Halloween costumes encouraged, must be age 21, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-619-8042

Penguin in the Park 5K Run/Walk – October 23

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Race named after John Bingham the Penguin is a friendly race for the speedy and those who want to take their time and enjoy the course, proceeds divided between a Millikin University scholarship fund for entrepreneurship students and youth athletic programs through the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 300 meter Penguin Dash for kids 2:30pm, 5K 3pm, $, 217-615-0511.

Percussion Concert: Halloween! – October 27-28

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. 16th annual family-friendly event performed by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, all proceeds benefit Millikin University students attending the Percussive Arts Society International Convention, Th 7:30pm, F 6 & 8pm, $, 217-424-6300.

Halloween SPOOKtacular – October 29

Haunted Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Fund raising event for the Decatur Area Arts Council with music, drink, snacks and lots of spooky fun, costumes encouraged for cash prizes, 7:30-11pm, 217-423-3189.

Whiskers & Tails – November 12

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Music, dinner and auction presented by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation to benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, black tie invited, must be age 21, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.

JACKYL Live – November 20

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main. Popular 90s rock band performance with special guest Jonny Vodka. Proceeds benefit ongoing theater renovations. Doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, limited tickets sold, 217-454-4583.

ART

“Remnants” Exhibit – through October 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibition of intaglio on relief prints by Millikin University Alum and Decatur MacArthur High School Art Teacher Casey Wilen, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Gallery – October & November

Main Terminal Lobby, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. Oct – Alec Goss, Nov – Tracey Maras

Gallery 510 Exhibits – October & November

First Friday Opening Receptions – October 7 & November 4

160 E. Main St., Opening Receptions 5-7:30pm, free, exhibit hours through the month Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509. Oct – Jim Hill’s photographic retrospective/Nov – Carol Kessler’s oil paintings

Decatur Public Library Exhibits – October & November

Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509. Oct – Carol Kessler/Nov – Sue Goodpaster

Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November

3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708. Oct – Cheryl Walker and Crystal Smith /Nov – Barn Colony Artists and Decatur Camera Club Photo Contest Display

October National – October 7-27

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation, presented by Gallery 510, exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

A.C.E. Exhibition – October 31-November 19

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual high school art exhibition of Central Illinois students’ works, awards and scholarships presented at the reception 11/19 1-2pm, exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Grand Opening Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 11

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. The Gallery is transformed into a Holiday Gift Shoppe filled with handmade delights for sale from more than 50 artists, 8:30am-4:30pm, free admission. Gift Shoppe open 11/11-12/23 M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 9am-2pm, 217-423-3189.

Christmas Card Lane – November 18-December 30

Preston Jackson Park, downtown Decatur. Outdoor exhibit/competition comprised of larger-than-life cards created by local artists and groups, open 24/7, free, 217-423-3189.

Permanent Collection – November 29-January 20

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit of selected artworks from the Millikin University permanent collection showcases some of the hidden treasures collected over the years, exhibit viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Platinum Rock Legends Concert – October 1

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Masterworks I: The Giant Guitar – October 1

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs the music of award-winning composer Miguel Del Aguila, featuring the orchestra’s principal double bassist Ehrat Zils, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Homecoming Concert 2022 – October 7

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Alumni of all ages join the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble led by the School of Music faculty, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Choirs & Alumni Concert – October 8

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Alumni from all Millikin University choirs join the University Choir in concert, 3pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Acoustic Music Jams – October 9 & November 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy music played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play along or just enjoy the music, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 11

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. 162nd annual fall concert featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, 217-422-9168.

We are Messengers Concert – October 15

Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Chart-topping band takes a high-energy show on the road with the Wholehearted Tour, 7pm, $, 217-521-3265.

Millikin University Fall Choral Concerts I & II – October 16

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. First full-length concerts of the semester featuring varied choral literature from a broad range of cultures and histories, free, 217-424-6300.

Concert I – Collegiate Chorale and Treble Choir, 4pm

Concert II – University Choir and True Blue, 6pm

The Music We Love – October 21

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert featuring Anthony Kawalkowski on violin and Andrew Blendermann on piano, 7pm, free, 217-428-4336.

MWSE II – October 24

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual Millikin Honor Band Festival features hundreds of young instrumentalists from Central Illinois joining the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble and special guests, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks II: Vienna Connections – October 29

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs works by Mozart and Brahms featuring Amanda Pond on flute and harpist Julia Jamieson, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Fall Jazz Concert – November 1

Millikin University, University Commons, Banquet Room A, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s vocal jazz group BluBop joins Millikin’s Jazz Band II in concert, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Jazz Showcase – November 3

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz I and OneVoice in concert, donations of nonperishable food items for the food pantry accepted, doors open 6:30pm, concert 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Tableaus Musical – November 5

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Mezzo soprano Aubrey Hawkinson’s vocal recital, 4pm, free, 217-428-4336.

Guitar Ensembles Fall Concert – November 16

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s Electric and Classical Guitar Ensembles perform traditional and contemporary arrangements ranging from Baroque to jazz to rock, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

MWSE III – November 17

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University Chamber Winds perform historical and contemporary works in an intimate setting, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 20

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. Seasonal music welcoming the choir’s new conductor Ted Hesse, 3pm, $, 217-454-8709.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra – November 21

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Concert by the talented Decatur area youth, 7pm, free, 217-428-4336.

THEATRE & DANCE

Everybody – October 13-16

Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Modern take on the 15th Century morality play Everyman, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Something Rotten – October 14-16 & 21-23

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as The Bard, they set out to write the world’s first musical, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Tango Del Cielo – October 15

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Unique theatrical music and dance program for all ages, features a fusion of styles including tango, flamenco, Spanish classical and Latin Jazz, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Little Mermaid – October 29-30

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Presented by the Springfield Ballet Company, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – November 11-13 & 18-20

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical comedy based on the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-620-2448.

Elf The Musical – November 12

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Based on the movie Elf, Buddy discovers he’s not really an elf at all and embarks on a hilarious journey to find his true identity, produced in collaboration with the School of Theatre and Dance and features the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860s Trobaugh-Good house which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, guides dressed in period clothing, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – October 1

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Archaeology Open House – October 2

Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover the treasures and artifacts found so far this year beneath the Trobaugh-Good Historic House during repairs to the foundation of this 1860s-era farmhouse,1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Open House – October 30

125 S. Pine St. Take in one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, circa 1875, visit the History Room to learn about hand-made antique quilts, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 30 & November 27

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Candlelight Tour – November 12

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Canoe Big Creek – October 8

Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave. Leisurely explore Big Creek and its wildlife, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, wear clothes that can get wet, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes & Walks – October & November

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln., Griswold Conservation Area (GCA), 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound, IL, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/16 – Guided Forest Walk, RSCA, 10am

10/29 – Creatures of the Night, GCA, 7-9pm

Forest Bathing – November 5

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Meditative experience that encourages you to slow down and reconnect with the environment around you using your senses to explore nature while moving slowly observing and reflecting, 10am, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Halloween Glow Golf – October 8

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Play mini golf in the dark, players receive 18-hole round, glow accessories and a special glow golf ball, bring flashlights if you wish, groups of 4 or less, Halloween costumes encouraged, 7:30-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2316.

Boo at the Zoo – October 14-16, 20-23, 27-30

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Trick or treat around Scovill Zoo, safe Halloween family fun, costumes encouraged, for times visit www.scovillzoo.com, $, reservations required, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Shoreline Classic – October 2

Tot Trot – September 30

Nelson Park, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. 33rd annual 5K run/walk and 15 K race along the autumn shores of Lake Decatur, 9/30 entertainment at the Beach House, 5pm, 10/2 races and post-race party with food, drinks, music and awards, $, info: www.shorelineclassic.com

Yoga in the Pines – October 16 & November 5

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Community yoga event in the pine forest with Michelle Huttes, intermediate level slow vinyasa flow, 10/16 5:15pm, 11/5 9am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Turkey Trot – November 19

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K run, or 5K recreational walk, register by 11/7 to guarantee long-sleeved shirt, check-in 6:30-7:15am, Tot Trot 7:30am, Race 8am, $, registration required, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Harvest Festival – October 14-16

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Family fun event with haunted hayrides, carnival rides, corn maze, vendors, kids activities, food and more, 2-10pm, $, 217-875-0135.

Fall Harvest Festival – October 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Family event with fall themed activities including archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, scavenger hunt, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.

Witches Night Out – October 27

Downtown Decatur. Dust off your hats and broomsticks and head downtown for Decatur’s most wicked night of the year for shopping, treats and bubbly potions at select merchants. 5-7pm. 217-475-1099.

Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – November 3-5

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. 32nd annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October 29

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.

Finders Harvest Market – October 8

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Popup marketplace event, shopping at more than 80 indoor and outdoor booths and tents with vintage, handmade, salvage, boutique and artisan goods, live music, food available for $, 9am-3pm, $, 217-454-6365.

Founders Day Gala – October 22

Richland Community College, Shilling Community Education Center, 1 College Pk. 50th Anniversary Gala celebrating the past, present and future of RCC, business professional attire, 5-8pm, $, tickets required, 217-875-7211 ext. 6350.

69th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 22

Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:30am, luncheon and program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.