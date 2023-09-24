Calendar – October / November 2023
CHARITY DATEBOOK
A Taste of History – October 7
Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St.; James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St.; Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St.; The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St.; Culver House, 412 W. Prairie Ave. Explore five of Decatur’s historic sites with hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each, for ages 21 and older, proceeds used for the preservation of the five participating historic landmarks, 5-9pm, $, reservations required with limited tickets, 217-423-6161.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – October 7
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. World’s largest family and pet friendly event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, kids activities, photo opportunities, raise $100 to earn an official t-shirt, registration 8am, Promise Garden Ceremony 9am, walk 9:30am, $, registration required, 309-282-6650.
Movie Bingo – October 21
Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pkwy. Watch the original “Ghost Busters” movie and keep an eye on your bingo cards for quotes and notable moments to get a BINGO and win a prize, tricks and treats included, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Spooktacular Music Trivia Night – October 21
Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Get a team (max. 8 people) together for trivia, pizza, entertainment, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and concessions, cash prizes, proceeds benefit the ARTS in Decatur, doors open to decorate tables 5pm, dinner 5:30-6:30pm, trivia 6:30pm, $, registration required, 217-422-5911.
Raptor: Birds of Prey – October 24-28
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Art exhibition and charity auction of all types of birds of prey in a variety of mediums from several well-known artists, presented by Millikin’s Blue Connection in collaboration with the Illinois Raptor Center, exhibit viewing Tu-F 12-5pm, charity auction Sa 10/28 doors open 4pm, auction 6pm, free admission, 217-424-6228.
“Frankenstein Slept Here” – October 26-27
The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St. Haunted Theatre 7 dinner theater, wear Halloween costumes and join in the costume contest, proceeds benefit Theatre 7’s building fund, doors open 5:30pm, dinner and entertainment 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-362-2008.
BOOS & SPIRITS Halloween Soiree – October 27
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Museum fundraiser includes beer, wine, finger foods, live music, games, raffles, spooky specialty drinks and more, proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, costumes encouraged, must be 21 years and older, 7-9:30pm, $, 217-423-5437.
Whiskers & Tails – November 4
Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Live music, dinner and auction, proceeds benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.
ART
Decatur Airport Exhibits – October & November
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd., airport open hours, free, 217-422-1509. October, Mike Delaney’s watercolors/November, Pam Marty’s watercolors
Decatur Public Library Exhibits – October & November
130 N. Franklin St., library hours, free, 217-422-1509. October, Donald Boseman’s acrylics/November, Leta Burch’s oils & acrylics
Rock Springs Exhibits – October & November
3939 Nearing Ln., M-F 8am-5pm, Su 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.
October – Earth Adventures Summer Camp participants and The Friends of
Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
November – Barn Colony Artists and Decatur Camera Club
First Friday Gallery Walks – October 6 and November 3
Opening night of new exhibits at three downtown galleries; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main, Madden Art Center Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection, 125 N. Water, artist talks, refreshments, entertainment, free, 5-7pm. 217-423-3189.
Gallery 510 Exhibits – October & November
160 E. Main St. Exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa’s by appointment, free, 217-422-1509. October, Michael Delaney’s watercolors/November, Donald Boseman’s acrylics
October National – October 6-27
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation, presented by Gallery 510, exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
High School Art Exhibition – October 31-November 11
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson and Lower Galleries, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Annual exhibition showcasing the best in student art from across Central Illinois, 11/11 Reception 1-2pm, free, exhibit viewing 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6318.
Grand Opening DAAC Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 10
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. The Gallery is transformed into a Holiday Gift Shoppe filled with handmade delights for sale from nearly 50 artists, Shoppe open for the season M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew Gospel Concert – October 1
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. ELVIS Gospel show, doors open 3pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Masterworks I: The Poetry of Song – October 7
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Opening night for the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra as it performs the music of Strauss and Schumann, featuring special guest soprano Indra Thomas, 7:30-9pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Acoustic Music Jams – October 8 & November 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy music played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play along or just enjoy the music, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 10
Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W Ash Ave. 163rd annual fall band concert featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare with guests Mitchell Van Zant vocalist and David Moore on trumpet, directed by Jim Culbertson, 7pm, free, 217-422-9168.
Mid-Day Music – With Strings Attached – October 11
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Mini-concerts of music featuring Millikin University faculty and Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra musicians, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.
10/11 – With Strings Attached, oboe and strings
11/15 – Music Among Friends, contemporary chamber music
Taylor Made – October 13
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Night of Friendship Bracelets, Era outfits and a tribute to Taylor Swift, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.
April Wine with special guest Grand Theft Audio – October 15
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Rock concert, concessions available for $, doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Millikin Choirs & Alumni Concert – October 16
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. University Choir and TrueBlue Chorale present a concert of varied choral literature from a broad range of cultures and histories, 6-7pm, free, 217-424-6300.
Marty Haggard – A Tribute to Merle Haggard – October 21
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Marty Haggard performs country music honoring his legendary father Merle Haggard playing his dad’s songs and sharing his own personal stories of the past, 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Millikin Honor Band Festival Concert – October 23
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Performances of classic band and ensemble favorites by select high school students from across Central Illinois joined by the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 6-7pm, free, 217-424-6358.
ARTRAGEOUS – The Electrifying Art & Music Circus! – October 25
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Unique live music and art concert, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-454-4583.
Halloween Percussion Concert – October 27-28
Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. 17th annual family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, guests invited to come in costume, best costume prizes awarded, F 7:30-8:30pm, Sa 4-5pm & 6-7pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Jazz Showcase – November 2
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and OneVoice in concert, cash bar and concessions available for $, doors open 6:30, show 7:30-9pm, free admission, 217-424-6300.
Vocal Spectrum – November 4
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. 2006 International Quartet Champions perform with guest Barbershoppers from Mt. Zion High School, 4pm, free, donations accepted, 217-428-4336.
Michael Charles and His Band – November 5
Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Enjoy the Chicago Blues Hall of Famer as he presents his musical journey through 39 years and 40 releases of original music consisting of contemporary blues, blues based rock and soulful ballads, 3pm, free, 217-330-6546.
Masterworks II: Serenades and Tombs – November 11
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs works by Dvorak, Holst and Ravel, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble: “On the Road” – November 16
Eisenhower High School, 1200 S. 16thSt. Music celebrating the open road and the joy of travel, performed by the MSWE with Eisenhower High School Band, 7pm, free, 217-424-6358.
Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 20
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring selections by composer Elaine Hagenberg that the choir will be singing at the upcoming Building Bridges and Transforming Lives through the Power of Music Festival in Italy, 3pm, $, 217-454-8709.
COMEDY & THEATRE
Psychic Medium Patricia Griffin – September 30-October 1
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Watch, enjoy and participate as Patricia Griffin plays the role of intermediary between the living and spirit worlds, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
“The Moors” – October 5-8
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Two sisters, a maid and a dog await the arrival of the new governess while gothic terror and wonder grow, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Su 2-3:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Andy Gross: Are You Kidding Me – October 7
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Andy combines stand-up comedy, magic, ventriloquism and voice throwing during his one-of-a-kind show, 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.
Camp Half-blood – October 14
Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Songs and scenes from the musical “The Lightning Thief” presented by Millikin University’s production cast, 10-11:30am, free, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Janelle James – October 14
Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Two-time Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Awards comedian, actress and writer brings her one-of-a-kind humor to the stage, recommended for ages 18 and older, 7:30-9pm, $, 217-424-6318.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” Extravaganza Tour – October 14
Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St. Halloween Extravaganza, co-presented by the Avon and Lincoln Theaters, dress as crazy as possible, security strictly enforced, doors open 11pm, show 11:55pm, $, 217-454-4583.
“The Lightning Thief” – November 9-12
Millikin University, Virginia Rogers Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Theatrical and musical adventure where the son of Poseidon Percy Jackson sets on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th-Sa 7:30, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.
“Bye Bye Birdie” – November 10-12 & 17-19
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz.1950s all-American teenage rock and roll classic with high energy, great music and comedy, great for all ages, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Native American Lifeways – October 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as you discover the lifestyles of Native Americans who inhabited Illinois several hundred years ago, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
The Stagecoach Era in Decatur & Macon County – November 5
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover the local history of the stagecoach and its mode of travel in Central Illinois in the 1800s, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Candlelight Tour – November 18
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
Snake and Turtle Show – October 21
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Reptile Awareness Day and meet several species of reptiles up close and hear about some of their unique adaptations, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Nature Programs & Hikes – October & November
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL (FCCA); Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound, IL (GCA); Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., Decatur (RSNC). $ unless otherwise noted, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
10/22 – Creatures of the Night, FCCA, hot dogs & s’mores, 7-9pm
10/28 – Full Moon Hike, GCA, 8pm
11/4 – Fall Foliage Tour, RSNC, warm apple cider & cookies, 2pm, free
Fairytale Frogs – October 29
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Dress as your favorite fairytale prince or princess and meet some of the Nature Center’s frogs up close, decorate your own frog puppet, 2pm, $, registration required by 10/27, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Boo at the Zoo – October 13-15, 19-22, 26-28
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Trick or treat around Scovill Zoo, safe Halloween family fun, carousel and train rides available for $, costumes encouraged, Th’s & F’s 5:30-8pm, Sa’s & Su’s 3-8pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Halloween CeleBOOration – October 22
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Treats, activities, music, rubber duck hunt, prizes and SLIME, Halloween costumes encouraged, 12-4:30pm, $, 217-423-5437.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Annual Shoreline Classic – October 1
Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Dr. 34th annual 15K race and 5K run/walk along the autumn shores of Lake Decatur, 7:30am, $, more info www.shorelineclassic.com .
Moonlight Yoga at the Devon – October 4
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Public community yoga sessions outdoors, led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat, towel and drinking water, all ages and skill levels welcome, 8-9:15pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Turkey Trot – November 18
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K run, or 5K recreational walk, register by 11/3 to guarantee long-sleeved shirt, race 8am, $, registration required, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS, MARKETS & FAIRS
Farmers Market – through October 28
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dates back to the late 1800s with sales of farm fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, chocolates, flowers, and more, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-520-5098.
Forsyth First Friday Market – October 6
701 Forsyth Pkwy., Forsyth, IL. Food, crafts, produce, live music, 4-8pm, free admission, 217-519-3137.
Finders Keeper Outdoor Market – October 7-8
515 N. Brush College Rd. Outdoor market with food and vendors, 9am-4pm, free admission, 217-791-1314.
Harvest Festival – October 13 – 15
Macon County Fairgrounds, 3610 N. Westlawn Ave. Haunted hay rides, carnival rides, vendor fair and lots of food. Fri 6-10pm, Sat 1-10pm, Sun 1-6pm. $. 217-875-0135.
Fall Harvest Festival – October 14
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fall themed activities including archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for concessions and some activities, 217-423-7708.
Pride of the Prairie Fall Marble Show – November 2-4
Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 32nd annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Special Rec Dance – October 4 & November 1
KC Hall, 520 E. North St. Enjoy an evening of dancing, 6-8pm, $, 217-429-7750.
48 Hour Film Challenge – October 15
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Room 128, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Support independent film production and celebrate the premiere of Millikin students’ final short films that they have written, shot and edited in 48 hours, refreshments available, 4-5:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Witches Night Out – October 26
Downtown Decatur. Dress in “Witchy Wear” or Halloween Costumes and shop downtown, 5-8pm, for more information cyndcreate@aol.com .
St. John’s Living Nativity – November 18-19
St. John’s Lutheran Church 2727 N. Union St. Kick off the Christmas season with live animals and over 200 volunteers bringing the story of Jesus to life, 4:30-5:30pm & 6-8pm, free, 217-875-3656.
70th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 22
Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:30am, luncheon and program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.
For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.