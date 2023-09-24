CHARITY DATEBOOK

A Taste of History – October 7

Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St.; James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St.; Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St.; The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St.; Culver House, 412 W. Prairie Ave. Explore five of Decatur’s historic sites with hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each, for ages 21 and older, proceeds used for the preservation of the five participating historic landmarks, 5-9pm, $, reservations required with limited tickets, 217-423-6161.



The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – October 7

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. World’s largest family and pet friendly event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, kids activities, photo opportunities, raise $100 to earn an official t-shirt, registration 8am, Promise Garden Ceremony 9am, walk 9:30am, $, registration required, 309-282-6650.



Movie Bingo – October 21

Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pkwy. Watch the original “Ghost Busters” movie and keep an eye on your bingo cards for quotes and notable moments to get a BINGO and win a prize, tricks and treats included, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council, 6-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Spooktacular Music Trivia Night – October 21

Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St. Get a team (max. 8 people) together for trivia, pizza, entertainment, 50/50 raffle, cash bar and concessions, cash prizes, proceeds benefit the ARTS in Decatur, doors open to decorate tables 5pm, dinner 5:30-6:30pm, trivia 6:30pm, $, registration required, 217-422-5911.



Raptor: Birds of Prey – October 24-28

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Art exhibition and charity auction of all types of birds of prey in a variety of mediums from several well-known artists, presented by Millikin’s Blue Connection in collaboration with the Illinois Raptor Center, exhibit viewing Tu-F 12-5pm, charity auction Sa 10/28 doors open 4pm, auction 6pm, free admission, 217-424-6228.



“Frankenstein Slept Here” – October 26-27

The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St. Haunted Theatre 7 dinner theater, wear Halloween costumes and join in the costume contest, proceeds benefit Theatre 7’s building fund, doors open 5:30pm, dinner and entertainment 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-362-2008.

BOOS & SPIRITS Halloween Soiree – October 27

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Museum fundraiser includes beer, wine, finger foods, live music, games, raffles, spooky specialty drinks and more, proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Illinois, costumes encouraged, must be 21 years and older, 7-9:30pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Whiskers & Tails – November 4

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Live music, dinner and auction, proceeds benefit the Macon Country Animal Control & Care Center, cocktail attire, must be age 21 or older, 5:30-10:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7387.