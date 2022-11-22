Supplement to Cooking Up Memories published in the Dec/Jan 2023 issue.

Bob Traughber’s Peanut Butter Fudge

Ingredients:

3 cups of sugar

1 ½ cup of milk

1/8 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine sugar, milk and salt in pan

Bring to a boil on low heat

Stir constantly until soft ball / 238 degrees

Remove from heat

Add butter, peanut butter and vanilla

Stir until fully mixed.

Pour into a well-greased pan

Allow to cool.

Cut into squares.

(Hint: line pan with aluminum foil. Grease the foil to make the fudge easier to remove from pan.)

Sharon Traughber’s Coconut Pie

2 Tablespoons Butter

¼ cup cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp salt

2 c milk

2 egg yolks beaten

1 cup coconut

1teaspoon vanilla

Melt butter, blend in cornstarch, sugar and salt.

Gradually add milk.

Heat to boiling stirring constantly

Remove from heat add yolks

Return to heat for 2 minutes stirring constantly

Add vanilla and coconut.

Pour into pie crust

Top with meringue

Sprinkle with 1/3 cup coconut

Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes until meringue is golden

Bernadine C. Bartus (Copy of Josephine Janosczewski-Bartus Kolacky’s recipe)

Yields 3 dozen

Ingredients

Cookie Base:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened (room temperature)

1 cup unsalted butter, softened, (room temperature & save wrapper)

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour (Do not sift)

Filling:

SOLO fruit filling (traditional Polish fillings are: poppyseed, apricot, prune, raspberry, baker’s cheese)

Garnish:

Powdered sugar, dusted

Equipment needed:

Baking sheets, pastry cloth, rolling pin & stockinette, ruler, pastry wheel, pastry bag (for filling), pancake turner, timer, wire rack, sifter.

Method:

Cream together softened cream cheese and softened butter until fluffy (scrape down at least two times)

Add flour all at one time. (Cover mixer head with plastic wrap to keep all flour inside bowl)

On LOW-SPEED mix in flour, scraping down sides to get all flour mixed in. (You will reuse plastic wrap—don’t toss it out!)

Place plastic wrap on counter. Divide dough into 2 balls. Butter side up, use butter wrappers to wrap dough before chilling-flatten ball of dough into a disk ½ inch thick.

Use plastic wrap to protect dough while chilling. Refrigerate overnight.

In the morning preheat oven to 350 F & use ungreased baking sheets.

Remove one ball of dough onto pastry cloth that has been lightly dusted with ½ powdered sugar and ½ flour

Roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness (use a pair of rulers to make dough even thickness)

Using a ruler mark out 3-inch squares with your pastry cutter.

Reserve scraps to reroll (keep covered)

Place filling in pastry bag; cut ¼ inch off tip of bag.

Place a quarter-sized blob of filling onto center of square.

Fold one corner over filling and lightly press down. Take opposite corner and fold over filling. You should be able to see the filling from the remaining two unfolded corners.

Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes until corners and bottom are light golden.

Cool completely on wire rack

Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Jeanette’s Recipe

Combine in a large mixing bowl:

12 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

12 oz (3 bars) German sweet chocolate, broken into pieces

13 oz marshmallow cream

Set aside.

In a heavy saucepan:

4 1?2 cups sugar

2 Tablespoons butter

12 oz can evaporated milk

pinch of salt

Bring to a boil. Boil gently for 6 minutes, stirring often.

Pour boiled mixture over chocolate mixture. Stir until all the chocolate is melted.

Add up to 2 cups of nuts, if desired.

Pour into a buttered 9 X 13 pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting. Store in a cool place in a tightly covered container.

Eric Tatum’s Recipe

Pam’s Christmas Casserole

Ingredients

10 eggs

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 lb favorite breakfast sausage

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

1 teaspoon granulated garlic (optional)

Heat oven to 400 degrees

Crumble & brown sausage until no longer pink.

Remove from skillet & drain fat

Place cooked & crumbled sausage in bottom of 9×13 oven safe pan

Mix together eggs, milk, butter and all seasonings. Pour over sausage.

Spread ½ of cheese on top of eggs

Arrange tater tots in a single layer on top of cheese

Bake @ 400 degree for 25 minutes.

After 25 minutes remove from oven. Top casserole with remaining cheese & return to oven. Cook until tots are golden brown about another 20 minutes or so.

Remove, let casserole cool for a few minutes. Eat!