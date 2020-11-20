HERE WE GO A’WASSAILING!

A supplement to Sing Along With Milt in the December/January 2021 Decatur Magazine holiday issue.

Wassail is a beverage of hot mulled cider traditionally enjoyed as an integral part of Medieval Christmastide – an English drinking ritual intended to ensure a good cider apple harvest the following year.

RECIPE FOR TRADITIONAL WASSAIL

Ingredients:

1-gallon apple cider

2 quarts cranberry juice

1 tablespoon aromatic bitters

4 sticks cinnamon

1 tablespoon white allspice

2 oranges (studded with cloves)

Optional: 2 cups rum

Steps to Make It

Combine apple cider, cranberry juice, bitters, cinnamon sticks, allspice , cloves, and optional rum in a large saucepan over low to medium-low heat. Heat gently on the stove and serve warm.

Tips

This drink is perfect for a caroling party and also sends wonderful, spicy aromas throughout the house.

Fresh non-alcoholic apple cider from a local apple orchard or cider mill is best, but you can substitute with store-bought ciders available year-round.

Oranges studded with cloves are also known as pomanders, which are a winter holiday favorite. They are not only used in a variety of holiday and winter cocktails, but they have a history of being used as winter home decor and natural seasonal air fresheners.

This wassail recipe can also be made in a slow cooker to keep you and your stove free during holiday dinner parties. Simply set your slow cooker on low or warm to keep the wassail aromatic and ready to serve all night.