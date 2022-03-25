in this issue: April / May 2022
features
Play Ball!
While we’re waiting for the Major League Baseball lockout to end, all we have until the first pitch of the season are fond memories. Whether you root for the Cardinals or Cubs, emotions run deep and traditions live on with diehard fans from Decatur.
Duck Tales
A local group of Army buddies joined a duck hunt in the swamps of Louisiana to raise funds for wounded warriors and ended up sparking new friendships.
Driving Illinois
Every license plate in the state is made right here in Decatur — including more than 70,000 specialty license plates for professional sports teams that help fund public education in Illinois.
Car Crazy
Local car enthusiast LaVelle Hunt wanted to continue the legacy of his beloved Chevy brand and preserve an iconic collection of vehicles that “cruised Eldo” for decades – so he opened a museum.
Worked Up
From cycling on gravel roads to lifting weights and running endurance races, local fitness fanatics share their passion – and motivation – to keep going.
columns
business
Commanding Influence
The sprawling complex on the south side of Decatur continues to expand providing state of the art facilities that serve as a model for law enforcement and safety training across the country.
Curtain Call
After a two-year hiatus, the status of Central Illinois’ only professional theater is on even stronger footing now – a welcome state of being for this beloved 65-year-old performance destination.
home & leisure
Forever Home
Fifty-three years ago, newlyweds Kathy and Mark Sorensen came to Decatur. This is the story of how they chose to live in our “big, small town” and why they decided to stay.
Back On the Lake Again
Forced to close in the summer of 2020 due to Covid restrictions, Standing Paddle Company will reopen on the beach in Nelson Park this summer with new owners and a rekindled enthusiasm for the sport.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Stuff To Do
Spring has sprung with a whole new schedule of events during April and May in Decatur.
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 80 local restaurants who are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels are Decatur’s vintage base ball club who play by 1858 rules at beautiful Trobaugh Field on Decatur’s southwest side.
