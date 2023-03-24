in this issue: April / May 2023
features
Reasons to Celebrate
Decatur has often been the center of attention, appearing in national headlines more than once throughout the years. During one of Decatur’s more eventful decades in the 1920s, our city attracted industry titans and their families, political leaders, emerging entrepreneurs, along with all the celebrity that follows them. And made history in the process.
Party At The Lake
Lake Decatur turns 100 this summer and everyone is invited to the party. Slated for the weekend of July 8–9, the Centennial Lake Fest marks the occasion with entertainment, food, art, parades — and an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.
Wedding of the Century
When Elizabeth Parke married Harvey Firestone, Jr. in 1921, the event made headlines. Local media described it as “the most brilliant and most beautiful wedding ever held in Decatur” and citizens followed its buildup like a sport.
“27 Years Behind Bars”
The son of an immigrant from Argos Greece has lived a story worth telling. In his new memoir, Dino Balamos writes that “Every bar has its own personality.” In Decatur, the Polynesian Room will always be his favorite.
Only in Decatur
While visiting Millikin University for a speaking engagement in the early spring of 1927, famous poet Carl Sandburg took pen to paper and wrote about Decatur.
columns
business
Designer Desserts
Baking is a passion in these downtown Decatur kitchens, where the creators honed their craft through years of experience and tweaking family recipes with their own distinctive flair.
Delicious Destinations
Over 80 local restaurants offer a culinary experience you’re sure to enjoy, some with outdoor seating. Call ahead to confirm hours and make your reservations.
arts & entertainment
BINGO!
The game originated in Italy during the 1530s as a national lottery played on Saturday nights and has evolved into a game played with letters and numbers, music and trivia – any day of the week.
Talk to the Animals
Scovill Zoo provides a caring and accredited zoological facility for animals that, in turn, offers visitors valuable bonding experiences and lasting memories.
travel & leisure
Hooked on Trout
Whether practicing catch and release or taking it home to prepare a delicious meal, trout fishing in Illinois provides easy access to fish from shore – you don’t even need a boat.
Good Eggs
Town and country homesteaders agree: The rewards of fresh eggs and charming fowl makes keeping chickens more than just a hobby.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Letters
Readers weigh in with their thoughts and ideas about our community.
Calendar
A full calendar of events is on the schedule to welcome spring!
