in this issue: August / September 2021
features
Now We’re Cooking
Combine the best ingredients, add a dash of innovation and creativity, stir in a hearty portion of rich history, season to taste and you’ll end up with the perfect recipe for a strong community.
Thriving and Surviving
Managing to endure through generations, three Decatur business owners mark major milestones this year and share what it takes to prevail.
Making Progress
The Farm Progress Show attracts thousands of visitors from around the world to see advanced technology at work. This summer, the show is back in Decatur, and its evolution has people talking.
The World Is Your Oyster
Graduates from the Culinary Arts program at Richland Community College have landed jobs across the country thanks to an experiential model enriched by travel.
A Season to Savor
Live stage performances are back with all the drama, passion and precision you’ve come to expect from Decatur’s theater venues. Get a sneak preview and find out how to order tickets.
columns
arts & entertainment
Stop. Look. Remember.
Monuments are constructed to help communities honor people and remember events. There are many of these memorials in Decatur that have been created with respect and love by residents.
On the Wings of History
Decatur Airport has unique stories to tell over its long history that will be celebrated during the 75th Anniversary Air Show. Retired US Army Colonel French MacLean gives us an insider’s perspective.
travel & leisure
Fly High Nearby
Few things compete with the excitement of witnessing hot air balloons drifting above the horizon. We found a few places where you can experience the thrill for yourself, all within a short drive of Decatur.
Playing Ball for a Good Cause
What started as a small backyard game has gone big-time. But six years later its purpose — to have fun and raise funds for charity — remains the same.
home & health
Yes, You Can!
. . . and chances are, you can also freeze, dry and ferment. Preserving summer’s bounty of fruits and vegetables for the seasons ahead is wholesome, rewarding — and easier than you think.
Self-Care Escape
It’s time to treat yourself with custom spa treatments found locally that can help replenish your body, mind and soul.
departments
Letters
Decatur Magazine readers weigh in with their thoughts and ideas.
Stuff to Do
Summer may be winding down, but Decatur is gearing up for plenty of fun with a full calendar of events during August and September.
Dining Out
Decatur’s locally owned restaurants are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
Local color you won’t find anywhere else.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online