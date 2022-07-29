in this issue: August / September 2022
features
Creative Influences
Whether it’s a prospering distillery, engaging stage performance or thriving learning environment, Decaturites find inspiration in the evolution of great ideas.
Whiskey Business
Tony Brent appears an unlikely person to open a distillery in Decatur. Yet his vision for the new Brentford Distillery is clear. And with patience, will be well worth the wait.
Season Preview
Decatur performing arts venues will be packed this year by offering a variety of entertainment options specifically designed to engage the community and attract new audiences.
For Love of the Arts
An integral part of the Decatur community for over 120 years, the excellent tradition of preparatory arts education at Millikin University has become a magnet for students of every age.
Beekeeping 101
Central Illinois is home to 10 beekeeping associations that are creating quite a buzz. Meet local keepers in Macon County who are intent on capturing gold.
columns
travel
College Bound
Contributor French MacLean set out to learn how local students are lured to college campuses across the country. What factors entice them to follow their wanderlust out of state?
Day Trip to Lincoln
Lincoln’s history might lure you to Logan County, but the variety of shopping, dining and entertainment will keep you coming back to the first city named for Honest Abe.
home & garden
Plant Eaters’ Guide
Craving fresh produce? Now is the perfect time to visit local farmers markets for fruits and vegetables harvested straight from the fields. We have recipes, too!
The Smoker Saga
For seasoned patio chefs, deciding which equipment to use is as important as selecting the food itself. Contributor Glenn Tiede’s decision was fueled by years of research and the opinions of his backyard brothers in arms.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Stuff To Do
During August and September, the calendar is filled with ways to relax and enjoy the lazy days of summer in Decatur.
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 80 local restaurants who are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
Have you ever noticed how sunflowers follow the sun?
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online