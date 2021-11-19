in this issue: December / January 2022
features
Creating the Magic
Santa’s elves have been working behind the scenes to deck the halls for the holidays with bright lights, festive décor and culinary delights that bring joy to our celebrations. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Gift Gallery
“Please touch the merchandise” is the new mantra heard at Decatur art boutiques. ‘Tis the season to support local artists by gifting original artwork, now on display and ready for wrapping.
Visions of Sugar Plums
Childhood dreams come true as a troupe of ballerinas take the stage for the 25th anniversary performance of “The Nutcracker” at Richland Community College.
Christmas Cookie Crawl
If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and are looking for ways to satisfy your sweet tooth during the holidays, keep it local with a tour of three Decatur bakeries who specialize in original cookie creations.
The Enchanted Forest
Over the years an abandoned Christmas tree farm has transformed into a magical place where you can find quiet solitude during a walk with nature.
columns
business
Lobby Entertainers
Local piano players strike a chord with their audience, especially during the holidays when they provide festive music for adoring fans at local businesses.
Silver Lining
Peeking out from behind the dark clouds of a pandemic are the unexpected bright spots that have impacted our lives, including a new state of the art facility at Millikin University.
arts & entertainment
Holiday Datebook
Browse the calendar for events that will get you in the holiday spirit and entertain the entire family during December and January.
Trees on Tees
Last year, the Decatur Park District safely brought people together to celebrate the holidays during the height of the pandemic with a creative new event. Now, it’s a Decatur tradition in the making.
travel & leisure
Highlands Heritage
Proud of their Scottish ancestry, two residents share their love for family and friendship, spirited conversation and good whisky.
Best Winter Rides
Embrace the first big snowfall of the season by visiting some of the best Decatur-area sledding hills recommended by residents – including their tips for the best equipment, too.
Holiday Hacks
From decorating do’s to baking ideas, these simple tips and tricks will make your holidays less stressful and more fun.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Party Pix
Charity fundraisers were in full swing this fall from the Farm to Fund dinner and Westward Ho! at the Texaco to the Great Gatsby Gala. We have pictures.
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 70 local restaurants who are open for business and ready to serve you during the holidays. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
Only in Decatur
Local color you won’t find anywhere else.
