in this issue: December / January 2023
features
Season’s Greetings!
It’s so comforting to know that some of the good stuff never changes. Finding Christmas in Decatur is festive and memorable, and we discovered the search is just part of the fun. This holiday issue is our gift to you – packed with all things merry and bright. Enjoy!
Christmas Countdown
We’re counting the days until Santa’s arrival with cherished annual traditions that give you plenty of ways to experience the spirit of the holidays in Decatur.
DM Gift Guide
The 2022 Decatur Magazine gift guide is your gateway to the world of locally made products. Being your gift concierge is a fun job we take very seriously as we select and recommend what we love to make shopping local easy and convenient. Your journey of discovery starts here!
Starry, Starry Nights
Winter offers the best conditions for stargazing, especially out in the country where meteor showers and other celestial bodies will be clearly on display.
Toast of the Town
Great bartenders pay attention to even the smallest detail, says local mixologist Brian Becker. Meet a few of Decatur’s finest as they share their favorite cocktail creations for the holiday season – recipes included!
columns
business
Doing the Most Good
For our local Salvation Army, nothing says “season of giving” quite like the sound of bells ringing and the sight of bright red kettles.
Creating the “Wow” Factor
Decatur native Wes Franklin has amassed an impressive resume in the motion picture, television and music industries over the last 15 years, including the ground-breaking concert experience “ABBA Voyage.”
arts & entertainment
Party Pix
Charity fundraisers were in full swing this fall with the Farm to Fund dinner and CASA Gatsby Gala. We have pictures.
Holiday Datebook
A full calendar of festivities is on the schedule to celebrate the season with friends and family. Bring a little merry into your life!
travel & food
Joyful Journeys
Discover small towns with big holiday spirit this season. Visit a reindeer farm, Christkindl market, spectacular light displays and more just a short drive from Decatur.
Cooking Up Memories
We talked to local families with recipes handed down for generations that are prepared by popular demand during the holidays – each with a special story about their ingredients.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 80 local restaurants who are open for business and ready to serve you during the holidays. Search our guide by category for a special dining experience with family and friends.
Only in Decatur
Lucky for us, changing migratory patterns are creating an impressive sight to see on Lake Decatur.
