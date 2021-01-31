in this issue: February / March 2021
features
Caffeine Culture
Sure, a great cup of Joe gives you an energy boost. But Decatur’s coffee shops are also focused on cultivating a sense of community, stimulating conversation and impeccable service.
Outside the Box
What do flyswatters and belt-clip suspenders have in common? Both join a long list of patents in Decatur developed by creative thinkers with a passion for “the next best thing.”
Home On The Range
. . . where Appalachian colts roam, grow and thrive at Sams Ranch — a testament to the patience and passion of father and son team Jeff and Michael Sams.
The Cat Whisperer
Meet Tim O’Connor. He instinctively senses a feline’s unique and often persnickety whims and ways that help make a good match for adoption at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.
Finding A Happy Place
As we approach the one-year mark, some of our Decatur neighbors reflect on how the pandemic and ongoing restrictions have re-defined them — and changed the way they spend their time.
columns
business
Wild Weather
As winters through the decades reveal, Decatur residents have a long, hardy history of enduring record snow and ice storms. But this season could throw us some curveballs …
Prohibition in Decatur
When navigating the long “dry” years from 1920 to 1933, local bootleggers put ingenuity to work, establishing speakeasies, gambling rooms and even a dance club.
arts & entertainment
Party Pix
We have photos that document the first year of Trees on Tees, an incredibly popular holiday event hosted by the Decatur Park District at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Stuff To Do
The year kicks off with new and improved events to keep you entertained. Check out the schedule for what’s happening during February and March.
travel & leisure
Road Trip to Mt. Pulaski
Anchored by the Courthouse State Historic Site where a young Abraham Lincoln practiced law, this charming community offers an enticing blend of retail, restaurants and history.
A Bags Life
Launched last year, members of the local Outlaw Baggers cornhole league toss their way toward camaraderie and friendly competition — encouraging others to give their favorite sport a try.
