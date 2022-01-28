in this issue: February / March 2022
features
Culture Clubs
Explore the changing culture of Decatur in a whole new way with membership perks that provide exclusive access for unique experiences – plus the chance to support their efforts when you join.
Meet the Maestro
Conductor and director Dr. William McClain credits the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s success to collaboration and a passion for excellence.
The Assassination Tree
This surviving gingko tree on West William Street is considered the oldest in Decatur, carrying a lot of history – and an interesting story – on its branches.
Small-Town Revival
With the lure of hometown camaraderie and a renewed focus on growing local businesses, Petersburg, IL residents have discovered how to breathe new life into their city.
Only in Decatur
Decatur is a central hub of four railroad companies connecting to all North American rail networks. And while many of us are annoyed when the trains block our path across town, the distant cry of a train whistle will always remind us of home.
columns
business
Getting Plowed
(Not that kind of plowed. New Year’s has come and gone.) We mean a more essential kind — especially in the depths of winter.
Beyond the Classroom
A new program offers central Illinois high school students the entrepreneurial experience they need to start their own businesses.
arts & entertainment
Stuff To Do
Discover new ways to beat cabin fever during February and March with a full calendar of events that will keep you entertained.
Finding the Right Stuff
When your favorite entertainment consists of regular workouts at home, outdoors or at the gym, local fitness experts offer their advice on the best equipment and approaches to use.
home & garden
Food as Medicine
We asked local nutritionists for ways to reframe our thinking and take the intimidation out of feeding our bodies — and our minds.
Homegrown Success
The story of Mari-Mann Herb Co. took root in Mari Beth King’s backyard and continues growing on a much larger scale today thanks to her son Mike’s dedicated nurturing.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in each issue.
Party Pix
Gathering at the Gala hosted by the Symphony Orchestra Guild helped raise funds to support the musicians that make beautiful music in Decatur. We have photos.
Dining Out
Your table is waiting at over 70 local restaurants who are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been craving.
