

arts & entertainment

Shall We Dance?

In Decatur, the answer is a resounding “yes,” as social dance classes find participants two-stepping and jitterbugging around the third-floor ballroom at the Madden Arts Center.

Cast of Karaoke Characters

“Music is the universal language of mankind,” wrote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Music spans across cultures and generations. Stop by one of our local bars on a night when karaoke is offered, and you’ll know that it’s true.