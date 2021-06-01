in this issue: June / July 2021
features
Meet Me at the Fair
Did you miss cotton candy, lemon shake-ups and the demolition derby last summer? After a year’s hiatus, the board is putting in extra effort to make the Macon County Fair bigger and better than ever. Mark your calendars for June 2 – 6.
Show Dog
The Cinderella story of how one Decatur family’s Shar-Pei won big at the famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and made history in the process.
Two Thumbs Up
A conversation with Skip Huston about the Avon Theater’s history, the business of movie distribution and the secrets behind their famous popcorn.
Race of the Century
In 1895, America’s first automobile race was held in Chicago. More than 100 years later, the story of Decatur’s connection lives on through the legacy of a local family.
Celebrating Your Independence
Fireworks, games, cookouts…our annual Fourth of July activities are summer rituals that create long-lasting memories.
columns
arts & entertainment
Summertainment
Live music, festivals, fairs and more, you’ll find fun stuff to do in Decatur during June and July.
Chasing Storms
Even though severe weather may be rarer these days, meteorologists and storm spotters are still keeping a close watch on the central Illinois skies.
travel & leisure
Day Trip to Shelbyville
More than a lake, Shelbyville is a town that stands on its own, with a storied past and a few individuals who helped put it on the map.
Ahoy, Me Hearties!
Learning to sail on Lake Decatur is easier than you might think, especially when you have the perfect setting, a good wind and a welcoming crew to show you the ropes.
home&garden
Small House with a Big View
Offering a panoramic vista of Lake Decatur, the Scovill’s summer house combines simple prairie charm with unique Chinese architecture.
Master Class for Gardeners
Become a certified expert at growing your own food and flowers with the help of the flourishing Master Gardeners program.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who bring you the best of Decatur in every issue.
Letters
Decatur Magazine readers weigh in with their thoughts and ideas.
Dining Out
Decatur’s locally owned restaurants are open for business and ready to serve you. Search our guide by category for the dining experience you’ve been missing.
Only in Decatur
Local color you won’t find anywhere else.
